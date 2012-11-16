版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 17日 星期六 00:30 BJT

Outrage over Ireland's abortion rules

<p>A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her famimore

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 14
<p>Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their housemore

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 14
<p>A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka more

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 14
<p>A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indiamore

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 14
<p>The University Hospital Galway is seen near a statue of St Patrick in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

The University Hospital Galway is seen near a statue of St Patrick in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REmore

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

The University Hospital Galway is seen near a statue of St Patrick in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
5 / 14
<p>The family home of Praveen Halappanavar and his late wife Savita is seen in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

The family home of Praveen Halappanavar and his late wife Savita is seen in Galway, Ireland November 15, 20more

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

The family home of Praveen Halappanavar and his late wife Savita is seen in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
6 / 14
<p>A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Bmore

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 14
<p>Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picmore

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 14
<p>A woman walks past posters advertising a candlelit vigil at the University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A woman walks past posters advertising a candlelit vigil at the University Hospital Galway in Galway, Irelamore

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A woman walks past posters advertising a candlelit vigil at the University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
9 / 14
<p>Mary Phelan holds a picture of Savita Halappanavar in protest outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Mary Phelan holds a picture of Savita Halappanavar in protest outside University Hospital Galway in Galway,more

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Mary Phelan holds a picture of Savita Halappanavar in protest outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
10 / 14
<p>A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended more

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 14
<p>Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait more

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
12 / 14
<p>Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in more

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 14
<p>A woman holds a candlelit vigil outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A woman holds a candlelit vigil outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012.REUmore

2012年 11月 17日 星期六

A woman holds a candlelit vigil outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Flashback: BP oil spill

Flashback: BP oil spill

下一个

Flashback: BP oil spill

Flashback: BP oil spill

BP agrees to pay $4.5 billion in penalties for their role in the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

2012年 11月 16日
China's power handover

China's power handover

A once-in-a-decade leadership change in China.

2012年 11月 16日
China's next leader

China's next leader

Xi Jinping will assume the presidency of China in March.

2012年 11月 15日
China on guard

China on guard

Tight security surrounds the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the location of the 18th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

2012年 11月 15日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐