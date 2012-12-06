版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 06:40 BJT

Protests in Egypt

<p>A protester who was injured during overnight clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, is detained by the Republican Guard in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

A protester who was injured during overnight clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian Presidentmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A protester who was injured during overnight clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, is detained by the Republican Guard in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
1 / 38
<p>Members of the Republican Guard move barbed wire to block off a road leading to the presidential palace in Cairo, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Members of the Republican Guard move barbed wire to block off a road leading to the presidential palace in more

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Members of the Republican Guard move barbed wire to block off a road leading to the presidential palace in Cairo, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
2 / 38
<p>Protesters chant slogans against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of a barbed wire barricade guarded by a tank outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Protesters chant slogans against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of a barbed wire barricade guardemore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Protesters chant slogans against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of a barbed wire barricade guarded by a tank outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 38
<p>An injured protester who has been detained, eats with his hands bound, in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

An injured protester who has been detained, eats with his hands bound, in front of the presidential palace more

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

An injured protester who has been detained, eats with his hands bound, in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
4 / 38
<p>Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood chant pro-Mursi slogans as they march outside the Egyptian presidential palace, where they were sleeping at after last night's clashes in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood chant pro-Mursi slogans as they march outside the Egyptian presidentiamore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood chant pro-Mursi slogans as they march outside the Egyptian presidential palace, where they were sleeping at after last night's clashes in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
5 / 38
<p>Paramedics help injured anti-Mursi protesters, who according to supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood have been detained by supporters of the brotherhood during clashes between supporters and opponents of Mursi, outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Paramedics help injured anti-Mursi protesters, who according to supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood have bmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Paramedics help injured anti-Mursi protesters, who according to supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood have been detained by supporters of the brotherhood during clashes between supporters and opponents of Mursi, outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
6 / 38
<p>Anti-Mursi protesters throw stones and shine laser pointers at supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outside the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters throw stones and shine laser pointers at supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Murmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Anti-Mursi protesters throw stones and shine laser pointers at supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outside the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 38
<p>A riot police officer reacts after a fellow officer is injured during clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi, near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A riot police officer reacts after a fellow officer is injured during clashes between supporters and opponemore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A riot police officer reacts after a fellow officer is injured during clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi, near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 38
<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi run after stones and molotov cocktails are thrown by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi run after stones and molotov cocktails are thrown by anti-Mmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi run after stones and molotov cocktails are thrown by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 38
<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi throw molotov cocktails and stones at anti-Mursi protesters outside the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi throw molotov cocktails and stones at anti-Mursi protestersmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi throw molotov cocktails and stones at anti-Mursi protesters outside the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 38
<p>An anti-Mursi protester shouts during a protest against the president outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

An anti-Mursi protester shouts during a protest against the president outside the presidential palace in Camore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

An anti-Mursi protester shouts during a protest against the president outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
11 / 38
<p>Muslim Brotherhood supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi fight with an anti-Mursi protester during clashes outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Muslim Brotherhood supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi fight with an anti-Mursi protester durinmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Muslim Brotherhood supporters of Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi fight with an anti-Mursi protester during clashes outside the presidential palace in Cairo December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
12 / 38
<p>A man walks in front of a mural of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A man walks in front of a mural of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of the presidential palace in Cmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A man walks in front of a mural of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 38
<p>Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans during a protest in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans during a protest in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, Decembermore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans during a protest in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 38
<p>An anti-Mursi protester attempts to pick up a tear gas canister thrown by riot police during clashes in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An anti-Mursi protester attempts to pick up a tear gas canister thrown by riot police during clashes in fromore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

An anti-Mursi protester attempts to pick up a tear gas canister thrown by riot police during clashes in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 38
<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as riot police form a line in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as riot police form a line in front of the Supmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as riot police form a line in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
16 / 38
<p>A supporter (L) of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi confronts Hend Mokhtar, a journalist of Al-Youm Al-Sabea, whom the crowd does not want covering their rally in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A supporter (L) of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi confronts Hend Mokhtar, a journalist of Al-Youm Al-Sabemore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A supporter (L) of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi confronts Hend Mokhtar, a journalist of Al-Youm Al-Sabea, whom the crowd does not want covering their rally in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 38
<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray during a rally in the vicinity of Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray during a rally in the vicinity of Cairo University and more

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray during a rally in the vicinity of Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 38
<p>People stand near graffiti depicting a Smiley on a concrete road block built by Egyptian armed forces, as police vehicles are parked nearby, in Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

People stand near graffiti depicting a Smiley on a concrete road block built by Egyptian armed forces, as pmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

People stand near graffiti depicting a Smiley on a concrete road block built by Egyptian armed forces, as police vehicles are parked nearby, in Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
19 / 38
<p>Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embasmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
20 / 38
<p>A protester dances in front of riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A protester dances in front of riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Squaremore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A protester dances in front of riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
21 / 38
<p>An anti-Mursi protester holds up an Egyptian flag amongst others throwing stones during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

An anti-Mursi protester holds up an Egyptian flag amongst others throwing stones during clashes with riot pmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

An anti-Mursi protester holds up an Egyptian flag amongst others throwing stones during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
22 / 38
<p>A general view of anti-Mursi protesters gathering at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

A general view of anti-Mursi protesters gathering at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A general view of anti-Mursi protesters gathering at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
23 / 38
<p>Anti-Mursi protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Anti-Mursi protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, more

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Anti-Mursi protesters throw stones during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
24 / 38
<p>Anti-Mursi protesters gather at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Anti-Mursi protesters gather at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Anti-Mursi protesters gather at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
25 / 38
<p>Protesters hide from police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo, as anti-Mursi protesters start to gather in the square, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Protesters hide from police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo, as anti-Mursi protesters start to gmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Protesters hide from police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo, as anti-Mursi protesters start to gather in the square, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
26 / 38
<p>Anti-Mursi protesters carry a man affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Anti-Mursi protesters carry a man affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in more

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Anti-Mursi protesters carry a man affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
27 / 38
<p>Anti-Mursi protesters take part in clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Anti-Mursi protesters take part in clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. Rmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Anti-Mursi protesters take part in clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
28 / 38
<p>Anti-Mursi protesters try to carry a man affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Anti-Mursi protesters try to carry a man affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Squmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Anti-Mursi protesters try to carry a man affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
29 / 38
<p>A boy jumps as he throws stone during clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A boy jumps as he throws stone during clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 26, 2012more

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A boy jumps as he throws stone during clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
30 / 38
<p>An anti-Mursi protester runs to throw a tear gas canister back during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

An anti-Mursi protester runs to throw a tear gas canister back during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Sqmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

An anti-Mursi protester runs to throw a tear gas canister back during clashes with riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
31 / 38
<p>Mourners attend the funeral of youth activist Gaber Salah, also known as Gika, at Tahrir in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Mourners attend the funeral of youth activist Gaber Salah, also known as Gika, at Tahrir in Cairo, Novembermore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Mourners attend the funeral of youth activist Gaber Salah, also known as Gika, at Tahrir in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
32 / 38
<p>A protester kneels during clashes in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

A protester kneels during clashes in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A protester kneels during clashes in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
33 / 38
<p>A protester cheers as items ransacked from an office of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party burn in Alexandria, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A protester cheers as items ransacked from an office of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party more

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A protester cheers as items ransacked from an office of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party burn in Alexandria, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
34 / 38
<p>Protesters run from the riot police during clashes at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters run from the riot police during clashes at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Protesters run from the riot police during clashes at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
35 / 38
<p>A protester carries an injured fellow protester during clashes with the police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

A protester carries an injured fellow protester during clashes with the police at Tahrir square in Cairo, Nmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A protester carries an injured fellow protester during clashes with the police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
36 / 38
<p>A protester passes out due to the tear gas fired by the riot police in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A protester passes out due to the tear gas fired by the riot police in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A protester passes out due to the tear gas fired by the riot police in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
37 / 38
<p>A protester wearing a mask is pictured during the clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A protester wearing a mask is pictured during the clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo, Novemmore

2012年 12月 7日 星期五

A protester wearing a mask is pictured during the clashes with riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
38 / 38
重播
下一图片集
The poaching wars

The poaching wars

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐