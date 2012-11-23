The weight of history
A statue of Portuguese explorer Diego Cao is seen at an old Portuguese slave fort in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau,more
A statue of Portuguese explorer Diego Cao is seen at an old Portuguese slave fort in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. Cao became the first European to set foot in the city of Cacheu, where the Portuguese would establish a slave trading port in 1480. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The logo of a company of Portuguese colonial forces is seen engraved on a stone in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau,more
The logo of a company of Portuguese colonial forces is seen engraved on a stone in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, poses for a picture at his house in the capital Bmore
Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, poses for a picture at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, displays an old photograph of himself in militarymore
Former Guinea-Bissau independence fighter Jose Sambe, 62, displays an old photograph of himself in military uniform at his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambe was a teacher and interpreter during and after the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon used against Portuguese forces is seen in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, Novembmore
A Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon used against Portuguese forces is seen in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former independence fighter Daouda Bangura, 75, poses for a picture in the living room of his house in the more
Former independence fighter Daouda Bangura, 75, poses for a picture in the living room of his house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Bangura joined the anti-colonial rebels at 21 and was part of a delegation that met with the Foreign Minister of China in 1960. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former independence fighter Djenabu Sambu, 65, shows an old picture of herself in military uniform at her hmore
Former independence fighter Djenabu Sambu, 65, shows an old picture of herself in military uniform at her house in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. Sambu was 18 when she joined the anti-colonial rebels as a cook. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The graves of unknown Portuguese soldiers who died during Guinea-Bissau's independence war are seen at a Pomore
The graves of unknown Portuguese soldiers who died during Guinea-Bissau's independence war are seen at a Portuguese graveyard in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former independence fighter Samba Diakite, 69, shows his prosthetic leg in his bedroom in Gabu, Guinea-Bissmore
Former independence fighter Samba Diakite, 69, shows his prosthetic leg in his bedroom in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. In 1969, Diakite lost his leg in a mine blast set by the Portuguese army. Today there are still live mines in Guinea-Bissau's countryside, which were planted by the Portuguese during the independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A colonial-era water tower is seen on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. Established inmore
A colonial-era water tower is seen on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941 the Portuguese moved to the present capital, Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former independence fighters receive their monthly pension payments in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012more
Former independence fighters receive their monthly pension payments in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Pensions range from $30 to $400 per month. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Historical archives from colonial times are seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUmore
Historical archives from colonial times are seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Journalist Jose Tchallis works on an article at the offices of state newspaper No Pintcha in Bissau, Octobemore
Journalist Jose Tchallis works on an article at the offices of state newspaper No Pintcha in Bissau, October 30, 2012. No Pintcha was founded after independence and refers to a phrase commonly used during the anti-colonial war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A newscaster reads the news during a broadcast of Guinea-Bissau's national television in the capital Bissaumore
A newscaster reads the news during a broadcast of Guinea-Bissau's national television in the capital Bissau, October 29, 2012. Journalists have long been a target of the military in Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man works putting together Guinea-Bissau's state newspaper at a printing press in the capital Bissau, Octmore
A man works putting together Guinea-Bissau's state newspaper at a printing press in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men work at Guinea-Bissau's main printing press, INACEP, in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. During comore
Men work at Guinea-Bissau's main printing press, INACEP, in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. During colonialism, the printers produced Portuguese colonial newsletters. After independence they printed the state newspaper and official bulletins.REUTERS/Joe Penney
Candles illuminate a house due to lack of electricity on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2more
Candles illuminate a house due to lack of electricity on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl leaves a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joemore
A girl leaves a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Weeds grow in a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau October 27, 201more
Weeds grow in a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau October 27, 2012. The Portuguese established a slave trading base in Cacheu in the 1500s, their first activity in what is modern-day Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Guinea-Bissau soldier Ero Balde, 33, surveys agricultural fields in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissamore
Guinea-Bissau soldier Ero Balde, 33, surveys agricultural fields in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September 24, 1973 - international recognition came one year later. There are no markers to signify the importance of this date in Lugadjol. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Student Rachid Malam peers off the edge of a colonial-era dock on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, Novemore
Student Rachid Malam peers off the edge of a colonial-era dock on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. Established in 1890, Bolama was the first Portuguese colonial capital of Guinea-Bissau. In 1941, the Portuguese moved to the present capital, Bissau. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A farmer carrying wheat on his head poses for a picture as he walks home after a day's work in Guiledge, Gumore
A farmer carrying wheat on his head poses for a picture as he walks home after a day's work in Guiledge, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. Guiledge was a stronghold of the Portuguese army and its fall to anti-colonial rebels in early 1973 marked the final stages of Portuguese rule. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A taxi is reflected in a puddle near the port in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 31, 2012. In 1959 more
A taxi is reflected in a puddle near the port in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 31, 2012. In 1959 the Portuguese police killed over 50 Guinean dockers who were protesting over pay and working conditions, marking the start of violence in the country's independence war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mohamed Daciro Djalo exits the abandoned colonial governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissaumore
Mohamed Daciro Djalo exits the abandoned colonial governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young men watch television at a bar in Buba, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young men watch television at a bar in Buba, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People play basketball in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, November 8, 2012. Nearly 40 years after independemore
People play basketball in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, November 8, 2012. Nearly 40 years after independence, many young people in Guinea-Bissau still face crushing poverty and little gainful employment. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Student Samba shows a Nike logo shaved into his hair in front of a former Portuguese colonial administrativmore
Student Samba shows a Nike logo shaved into his hair in front of a former Portuguese colonial administrative building in Cacheu, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Chinese-built housing complex for former independence fighters is seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau,more
A Chinese-built housing complex for former independence fighters is seen in Guinea-Bissau's capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. The complex was built in 2003. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man sleeps on the floor of a bar in a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, Novemmore
A man sleeps on the floor of a bar in a colonial-era building on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Construction worker Babacar Diaby looks out at a monument to Guinea-Bissau's independence at a major roundamore
Construction worker Babacar Diaby looks out at a monument to Guinea-Bissau's independence at a major roundabout in the capital Bissau, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Girls sit in front of a colonial-era monument donated by Mussolini to commemorate the deaths of Italian pilmore
Girls sit in front of a colonial-era monument donated by Mussolini to commemorate the deaths of Italian pilots on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The living room of former independence fighter Samba Diakite's house is seen in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, Novembmore
The living room of former independence fighter Samba Diakite's house is seen in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Women pack cashews for export at a cashew factory in Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe more
Women pack cashews for export at a cashew factory in Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A drawing of a lion hunting an antelope is seen on the wall of the abandoned governor's mansion on the islamore
A drawing of a lion hunting an antelope is seen on the wall of the abandoned governor's mansion on the island of Bolama, Guinea-Bissau, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Farmers pause on their way home from a day's work in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region,more
Farmers pause on their way home from a day's work in the village of Lugadjol in Guinea-Bissau's Boe region, November 2, 2012. Guinea-Bissau's independence fighters first proclaimed independence on the hills next to Lugadjol on September 24, 1973. REUTERS/Joe Penney
下一个
Gaza conflict
Images from inside the Gaza Strip and Israel.
Ethnic clashes in Kenya
Kenyan rioters attack ethnic Somalis in the capital Nairobi.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Objects of Sandy
Personal effects amid the ruins of Sandy.
精选图集
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.