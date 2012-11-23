Photos of the week

Kim Joyce stands in front of the remains of her home destroyed by Hurricane Sandy on Crescent Beach, Staten Island November 14, 2012. Joyce, who owned one of the last remaining beach bungalow style houses on the south shore of the island, had to swim to safety as the storm crashed through her house. She had to leave her pets behind but she returns each day in the hope that one of her nine cats will reappear. So far she has found the bodies of two of them. REUTERS/Mike Segar