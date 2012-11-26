版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 01:20 BJT

Tragedy in Bangladesh

<p>A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. Police and officials said narrow exits in the nine-storey building trapped workers inside, killing 111 people and injuring more than 150. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. Police and officials said narrow exits in the nine-storey building trapped workers inside, killing 111 people and injuring more than 150. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 30
<p>Army personnel and firefighters attempt to identify the bodies of dead garment workers in the ground floor of a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Army personnel and firefighters attempt to identify the bodies of dead garment workers in the ground floor more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Army personnel and firefighters attempt to identify the bodies of dead garment workers in the ground floor of a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 30
<p>Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a devastating fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a devastating fire in a garment factory in Savar, Novemmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a devastating fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 30
<p>Workers visit a burnt garment factory after a fire which killed more than a hundred people, in Savar, Bangladesh, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Workers visit a burnt garment factory after a fire which killed more than a hundred people, in Savar, Banglmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Workers visit a burnt garment factory after a fire which killed more than a hundred people, in Savar, Bangladesh, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 30
<p>Relatives carry a body bag after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Relatives carry a body bag after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Relatives carry a body bag after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 30
<p>Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 30
<p>Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire occurred in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire occurred in a garment factory in Savar, Novembermore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire occurred in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 30
<p>Members of the police inspect the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Members of the police inspect the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, Novemmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Members of the police inspect the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 30
<p>Ismat Ara identifies the body of her sister-in-law Mashrefa, a garment worker, at a hospital after a devastating fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Ismat Ara identifies the body of her sister-in-law Mashrefa, a garment worker, at a hospital after a devastmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Ismat Ara identifies the body of her sister-in-law Mashrefa, a garment worker, at a hospital after a devastating fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 30
<p>Workers visit a burnt garment factory after a devastating fire which killed more than 100 people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Workers visit a burnt garment factory after a devastating fire which killed more than 100 people, in Savar,more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Workers visit a burnt garment factory after a devastating fire which killed more than 100 people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 30
<p>A man shows a piece of cloth which he says belong to his sister-in-law, a missing worker after a devastating fire in a garment factory which killed more than 100 people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A man shows a piece of cloth which he says belong to his sister-in-law, a missing worker after a devastatinmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A man shows a piece of cloth which he says belong to his sister-in-law, a missing worker after a devastating fire in a garment factory which killed more than 100 people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 30
<p>The interior of a garment factory is seen after a fire in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

The interior of a garment factory is seen after a fire in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

The interior of a garment factory is seen after a fire in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 30
<p>An army personnel inspects the burnt machineries of a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

An army personnel inspects the burnt machineries of a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, Nomore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

An army personnel inspects the burnt machineries of a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 30
<p>An army personnel inspects the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

An army personnel inspects the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

An army personnel inspects the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 30
<p>People gather in front of a garment factory after a fire as a member of Rapid Action Battalion stands guard in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

People gather in front of a garment factory after a fire as a member of Rapid Action Battalion stands guardmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

People gather in front of a garment factory after a fire as a member of Rapid Action Battalion stands guard in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 30
<p>A firefighter tries to control a fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A firefighter tries to control a fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Novembmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A firefighter tries to control a fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 30
<p>Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire occurred in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire occurred in a garment factory in Savar, Novembermore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire occurred in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 30
<p>Army personnel load the bodies of dead garment workers on a rickshaw van after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Army personnel load the bodies of dead garment workers on a rickshaw van after a fire in a garment factory more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Army personnel load the bodies of dead garment workers on a rickshaw van after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 30
<p>A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 30
<p>Members of the police inspect the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Members of the police inspect the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Members of the police inspect the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
20 / 30
<p>Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
21 / 30
<p>A firefighter tries to control a fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A firefighter tries to control a fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, November 24, 2012.more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A firefighter tries to control a fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
22 / 30
<p>Bodies of dead garment workers are seen on the floor of a local school after a fire at a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Bodies of dead garment workers are seen on the floor of a local school after a fire at a garment factory inmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Bodies of dead garment workers are seen on the floor of a local school after a fire at a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
23 / 30
<p>A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrewmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
24 / 30
<p>Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Bmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
25 / 30
<p>A worker visits a burnt garment factory after a fire which killed more than a hundred people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A worker visits a burnt garment factory after a fire which killed more than a hundred people, in Savar, Novmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A worker visits a burnt garment factory after a fire which killed more than a hundred people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
26 / 30
<p>Colleagues stand beside Asma, a garment worker, who was injured in a devastating fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Colleagues stand beside Asma, a garment worker, who was injured in a devastating fire at a garment factory more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Colleagues stand beside Asma, a garment worker, who was injured in a devastating fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
27 / 30
<p>Garment workers gather in front of a garment factory after a devastating fire occurred in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Garment workers gather in front of a garment factory after a devastating fire occurred in Savar, November 2more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Garment workers gather in front of a garment factory after a devastating fire occurred in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
28 / 30
<p>Workers shout slogans as they protest against the death of their colleagues after a devastating fire in a garment factory which killed more than 100 people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Workers shout slogans as they protest against the death of their colleagues after a devastating fire in a gmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Workers shout slogans as they protest against the death of their colleagues after a devastating fire in a garment factory which killed more than 100 people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
29 / 30
<p>A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj <more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2012年 11月 24日
The weight of history

The weight of history

History is hard to escape in the former Portuguese slave colony of Guinea-Bissau.

2012年 11月 24日
Gaza conflict

Gaza conflict

Images from inside the Gaza Strip and Israel.

2012年 11月 23日
Ethnic clashes in Kenya

Ethnic clashes in Kenya

Kenyan rioters attack ethnic Somalis in the capital Nairobi.

2012年 11月 20日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐