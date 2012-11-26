版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 00:10 BJT

England under water

<p>A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central Englandmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
1 / 20
<p>Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charlton, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charltonmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charlton, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
2 / 20
<p>A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
3 / 20
<p>Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 20
<p>A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central Englanmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 20
<p>Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
6 / 20
<p>A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 20
<p>A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, Novembemore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
8 / 20
<p>A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25,more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
9 / 20
<p>Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due tomore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
10 / 20
<p>A flooded caravan park is seen in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A flooded caravan park is seen in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A flooded caravan park is seen in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
11 / 20
<p>A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. Rmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
12 / 20
<p>A footpath leads across flooded fields at Stathe near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A footpath leads across flooded fields at Stathe near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A footpath leads across flooded fields at Stathe near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
13 / 20
<p>A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 2more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
15 / 20
<p>A car passes through flood water in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A car passes through flood water in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

A car passes through flood water in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
16 / 20
<p>Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23,more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
17 / 20
<p>Signage for an Environment Agency pumping station is pictured at Currymoor near Taunton in west England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Signage for an Environment Agency pumping station is pictured at Currymoor near Taunton in west England, Nomore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Signage for an Environment Agency pumping station is pictured at Currymoor near Taunton in west England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
18 / 20
<p>Homes at Stathe are threatened by floodwater near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Homes at Stathe are threatened by floodwater near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lukmore

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Homes at Stathe are threatened by floodwater near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
19 / 20
<p>Sheila Reed wades through flood water as she leaves her apartment in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Sheila Reed wades through flood water as she leaves her apartment in Evesham, central England, November 23,more

2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Sheila Reed wades through flood water as she leaves her apartment in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Betting on child jockeys

Betting on child jockeys

下一个

Betting on child jockeys

Betting on child jockeys

Dozens of Indonesian child jockeys compete on the racetrack for the chance to win cash and cows for their families.

2012年 11月 26日
Black Friday

Black Friday

Scenes from the shopping frenzy known as Black Friday.

2012年 11月 23日
Laughter is the best medicine

Laughter is the best medicine

Inspired by 'Patch' Adams, a group of clowns visit different hospitals throughout Slovenia 2-3 times a week.

2012年 11月 22日
Rio's crack problem

Rio's crack problem

Municipal agents approach people showing signs of crack abuse during an operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end...

2012年 11月 21日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐