England under water
A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charlton, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A flooded caravan park is seen in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A footpath leads across flooded fields at Stathe near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A car passes through flood water in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Signage for an Environment Agency pumping station is pictured at Currymoor near Taunton in west England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Homes at Stathe are threatened by floodwater near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Sheila Reed wades through flood water as she leaves her apartment in Evesham, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
