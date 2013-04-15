A fight to save the land
French gendarmes advance past a burning make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. The new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes, is scheduled to be constructed for 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes advance past a burning make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Clouds of tear gas surround anti-airport protesters who block a road on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes apprehend an anti-airport protester on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes advance past flames near a make-shift shelter after clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. Sign at left reads, "Don't touch our prairies". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French gendarme gives instructions near a burning make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French farmer, who takes part in anti-airport protests, pleads with a French gendarme to stop, on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People take part in a demonstration against plans to construct a new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 13, 2013. The banner reads: "Occupy, cultivate, resist". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People walk near barricades as they take part in a demonstration against plans to construct a new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes fire tear-gas canisters towards demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Demonstrators gather in the woods near a blockaded country road as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport protesters clash with French riot gendarmes amid a cloud of teargas during an evacuation operation on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes in riot gear apprehend an anti-airport protestor as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French riot gendarme reacts after being covered with lime during clashes with demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A demonstrator makes his way amid a tear-gas cloud during clashes with riot gendarmes as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport protesters stand near a fire on a road during an evacuation operation on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012.REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French riot gendarme secures the area as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport protesters place branches across a road as they face off with French riot gendarmes on land that will become the new airport complex in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes face demonstrators as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
View of a make-shift camp where demonstrators are gathered, on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A cloud of tear gas floats over demonstrators who face off with French riot gendarmes during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes face anti-airport protesters who occupy land that will become the new airport complex in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French riot gendarme wipes his visor after being covered with lime during clashes with demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes detain a demonstrator as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport protesters move away from teargas during clashes with French riot gendarmes during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An anti-airport protester looks down at gendarmes from a makeshift treetop shelter during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Demonstrators gather on a blocaded country road as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes face anti-airport protesters during clashes after the evacuation operation of their squatted houses on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes smeared with paint stand guard after clashes with anti-airport protesters during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes detain a demonstrator as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French riot gendarme patrols as he walks past a shanty house during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes in riot gear apprehend an anti-airport protestor as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes group together after being covered with lime during clashes with demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes secure a path during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport protesters add wood to a burning barricade as they face off French riot gendarmes (not seen) after the evacuation operation of their squatted houses on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot gendarmes patrol a road as they evacuate anti-airport protesters on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French gendarme checks the identity papers of driver who arrives to attend a music festival on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People arrive for a festival on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters prepare food near a shelter at the place called "La Chataigneraie" on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, December 11, 2012. Activists, farmers and local residents re-occupy land expropriated by the state to stop the construction of the new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes, scheduled to be constructed for 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester prepares food at the place called "La Chataigneraie" on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
