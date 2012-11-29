版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 11:20 BJT

New Jersey from above

<p>The Funtown Pier is seen in the foreground in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month since the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>The Casino Pier amusement park is seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>A bulldozer is used to shift sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>A boat sits in marshland, in this aerial view near Sea Bright, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>A pier is seen destroyed in this aerial view near Mantoloking, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>Houses are seen destroyed along the waterfront in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>Seaside Park and Seaside Heights are seen in this aerial view over the coast of New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>Rides at the Funtown Amusement Pier are seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>The Casino Pier amusement park is seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>County Road 528 is seen in this aerial view over Mantoloking, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>A boat sits on top of a pier in this aerial view near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>Houses are seen flattened in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>Houses are seen surrounded by sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>Houses are seen destroyed in this aerial view over the Staten Island borough of New York, a month after the area was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

<p>An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 11月 29日

