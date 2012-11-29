New Jersey from above
The Funtown Pier is seen in the foreground in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a monmore
The Funtown Pier is seen in the foreground in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month since the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Casino Pier amusement park is seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almomore
The Casino Pier amusement park is seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view omore
A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A bulldozer is used to shift sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after tmore
A bulldozer is used to shift sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boat sits in marshland, in this aerial view near Sea Bright, New Jersey, almost a month after the area wamore
A boat sits in marshland, in this aerial view near Sea Bright, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A pier is seen destroyed in this aerial view near Mantoloking, New Jersey, almost a month after the area wamore
A pier is seen destroyed in this aerial view near Mantoloking, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen destroyed along the waterfront in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a more
Houses are seen destroyed along the waterfront in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Seaside Park and Seaside Heights are seen in this aerial view over the coast of New Jersey, almost a month more
Seaside Park and Seaside Heights are seen in this aerial view over the coast of New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rides at the Funtown Amusement Pier are seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jerseymore
Rides at the Funtown Amusement Pier are seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Casino Pier amusement park is seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almomore
The Casino Pier amusement park is seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
County Road 528 is seen in this aerial view over Mantoloking, New Jersey, almost a month after the area wasmore
County Road 528 is seen in this aerial view over Mantoloking, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boat sits on top of a pier in this aerial view near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, almost a month after more
A boat sits on top of a pier in this aerial view near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen flattened in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the armore
Houses are seen flattened in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen surrounded by sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after more
Houses are seen surrounded by sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen destroyed in this aerial view over the Staten Island borough of New York, a month after themore
Houses are seen destroyed in this aerial view over the Staten Island borough of New York, a month after the area was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Stamore
An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
下一个
Tragedy in Bangladesh
A fire sweeps through a garment workshop, killing over 100.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The weight of history
History is hard to escape in the former Portuguese slave colony of Guinea-Bissau.
Gaza conflict
Images from inside the Gaza Strip and Israel.
精选图集
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills
North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.
Inside the Islamic State tunnel network
Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.