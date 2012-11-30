版本:
Palestinians celebrate UN vote

<p>Palestinians take part in a rally while the speech of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is projected in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the United Nations from "entity" to "non-member state," implicitly recognizing a Palestinian state. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Palestinians take part in a rally while the speech of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is projected in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the United Nations from "entity" to "non-member state," implicitly recognizing a Palestinian state. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A Palestinian man shouts slogans during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Palestinian man shouts slogans during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters, in New York, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East </p>

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters, in New York, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

<p>Palestinians celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki (2nd from L) applaud as members address the United Nations General Assembly during a meeting at UN Headquarters, in New York, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki (2nd from L) applaud as members address the United Nations General Assembly during a meeting at UN Headquarters, in New York, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

<p>A masked Palestinian gestures as he celebrates on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A masked Palestinian gestures as he celebrates on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Palestinians hold a giant flag during a rally in front of Israel's controversial barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Palestinians hold a giant flag during a rally in front of Israel's controversial barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Palestinian man shouts slogans during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Palestinian man shouts slogans during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Palestinians take part in a rally where Palestinian Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's speech is projected on Israel's controversial barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinians take part in a rally where Palestinian Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's speech is projected on Israel's controversial barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Palestinians hold posters depicting President Mahmoud Abbas as they celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Palestinians hold posters depicting President Mahmoud Abbas as they celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Palestinian take part in a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman </p>

Palestinian take part in a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman

<p>Palestinians sit in a cafe, as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is seen on a television, in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinians sit in a cafe, as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is seen on a television, in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman

<p>Palestinians celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Palestinians celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>People carry a large Palestinian flag during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

People carry a large Palestinian flag during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A child wears a keffiyeh headdress during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

A child wears a keffiyeh headdress during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Members of a Palestinian boy scout marching band play their instruments during a rally in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Members of a Palestinian boy scout marching band play their instruments during a rally in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A Palestinian gestures during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A Palestinian gestures during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A man holds a poster depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A man holds a poster depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>People carry large Palestinian flags during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

People carry large Palestinian flags during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Palestinians take part in a rally in support of the efforts of President Mahmoud Abbas to secure a diplomatic upgrade at the United Nations, in Gaza City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Palestinians take part in a rally in support of the efforts of President Mahmoud Abbas to secure a diplomatic upgrade at the United Nations, in Gaza City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

