Diamonds in the jungle

2012年 12月 4日 星期二

An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. In the triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors or garimpeiros dream of changing their lives overnight by finding a huge bonanza. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. In the triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors or garimpeiros dream of changing their lives overnight by finding a huge bonanza. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The wife of an illegal miner flies on a Cessna plane into the mining area in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The wife of an illegal miner flies on a Cessna plane into the mining area in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal miner or garimpeiro rests outside a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal miner or garimpeiro rests outside a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A diamond cutter shows a rough stone while working on it in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A diamond cutter shows a rough stone while working on it in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Heavily armed guards hold their weapons outside a business licensed to buy rough diamonds and gold in Georgetown, Venezuela, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Heavily armed guards hold their weapons outside a business licensed to buy rough diamonds and gold in Georgetown, Venezuela, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An indigenous man prepares his canoe before departing with barrels of gas to the mining area near the village of Parkupik, south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An indigenous man prepares his canoe before departing with barrels of gas to the mining area near the village of Parkupik, south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal miner or garimpeiro stands in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal miner or garimpeiro stands in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An miner named Ramon flashes a gold letter 'R' on his tooth as he smiles after working in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An miner named Ramon flashes a gold letter 'R' on his tooth as he smiles after working in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal miner or garimpeiro digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal miner or garimpeiro digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A miner's boots dry outside a shack in the jungle in the village of Parkupik in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A miner's boots dry outside a shack in the jungle in the village of Parkupik in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A safe belonging to a gold and diamonds merchant is seen inside a wooden shack in the indigenous village of Parkupik in the jungle near the border with Brazil in the south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A safe belonging to a gold and diamonds merchant is seen inside a wooden shack in the indigenous village of Parkupik in the jungle near the border with Brazil in the south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man performs maintenance while sitting on the top of an Antonov An-2 aircraft before it departs with supplies to the mines in the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man performs maintenance while sitting on the top of an Antonov An-2 aircraft before it departs with supplies to the mines in the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A tree stump is seen in an illegal mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A tree stump is seen in an illegal mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rough diamonds are seen on the desk of a trader in his office in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rough diamonds are seen on the desk of a trader in his office in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Diamond and gold buyers wait for miners and customers outside a shop in Santa Elena de Uairen, south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Diamond and gold buyers wait for miners and customers outside a shop in Santa Elena de Uairen, south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A miner pauses to smoke while working near the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A miner pauses to smoke while working near the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Justin, 21, rides the back of a pickup truck as he comes to spend the season in a mine near the Ikabaru river in the south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Justin, 21, rides the back of a pickup truck as he comes to spend the season in a mine near the Ikabaru river in the south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A diamond cutter inspects a rough stone in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A diamond cutter inspects a rough stone in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Illegal miners search for traces of gold in the bottom of a dish while working in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Illegal miners search for traces of gold in the bottom of a dish while working in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal miner or garimpeiro works on a mine near the town of Ikabaru, south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal miner or garimpeiro works on a mine near the town of Ikabaru, south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal miner digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, Venezuela, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An illegal miner digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, Venezuela, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

