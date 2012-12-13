Syria's displaced animals
A cat sits in front of a damaged building at the al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, Syria December 3, 2012.more
A cat sits in front of a damaged building at the al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, Syria December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September more
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a cat in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam <more
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a cat in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A security official and a police dog inspect an office after a bomb exploded inside a Syrian state televisimore
A security official and a police dog inspect an office after a bomb exploded inside a Syrian state television and radio building in Damascus August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A cat stands in the damaged old souk of Homs November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A cat stands in the damaged old souk of Homs November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar more
Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout
A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo Septemmore
A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A dog searches for food at a destroyed house in Azaz, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, Octobemore
A dog searches for food at a destroyed house in Azaz, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A cat sits on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazmore
A cat sits on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo imore
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo in this August 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds onto a sheep as they prepare to bring it to slaughter to distribute meat tmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds onto a sheep as they prepare to bring it to slaughter to distribute meat to residents on the third day of Eid al-Adha, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A street vendor rides a horse-cart as he sells potatoes on a street in Damascus November 13, 2012. REUTERS/more
A street vendor rides a horse-cart as he sells potatoes on a street in Damascus November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A kitten sits next to a bowl of milk in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/more
A kitten sits next to a bowl of milk in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Members of Free Syrian Army ride on horses in the Qusseer neighborhood of Homs September 10, 2012. REUTERmore
Members of Free Syrian Army ride on horses in the Qusseer neighborhood of Homs September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
