2012年 12月 14日

Syria's displaced animals

<p>A cat sits in front of a damaged building at the al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, Syria December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

A cat sits in front of a damaged building at the al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, Syria December 3, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A cat sits in front of a damaged building at the al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, Syria December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy </p>

An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a cat in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a cat in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a cat in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A security official and a police dog inspect an office after a bomb exploded inside a Syrian state television and radio building in Damascus August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

A security official and a police dog inspect an office after a bomb exploded inside a Syrian state television and radio building in Damascus August 6, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A security official and a police dog inspect an office after a bomb exploded inside a Syrian state television and radio building in Damascus August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>A cat stands in the damaged old souk of Homs November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

A cat stands in the damaged old souk of Homs November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A cat stands in the damaged old souk of Homs November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A dog searches for food at a destroyed house in Azaz, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

A dog searches for food at a destroyed house in Azaz, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, October 8, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A dog searches for food at a destroyed house in Azaz, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A cat sits on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy </p>

A cat sits on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A cat sits on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo in this August 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo in this August 17, 2012 file photo.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo in this August 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds onto a sheep as they prepare to bring it to slaughter to distribute meat to residents on the third day of Eid al-Adha, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds onto a sheep as they prepare to bring it to slaughter to distribute meat tmore

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds onto a sheep as they prepare to bring it to slaughter to distribute meat to residents on the third day of Eid al-Adha, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A street vendor rides a horse-cart as he sells potatoes on a street in Damascus November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A street vendor rides a horse-cart as he sells potatoes on a street in Damascus November 13, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A street vendor rides a horse-cart as he sells potatoes on a street in Damascus November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>A kitten sits next to a bowl of milk in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

A kitten sits next to a bowl of milk in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs July 20, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

A kitten sits next to a bowl of milk in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>Members of Free Syrian Army ride on horses in the Qusseer neighborhood of Homs September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

Members of Free Syrian Army ride on horses in the Qusseer neighborhood of Homs September 10, 2012.

2012年 12月 14日 星期五

Members of Free Syrian Army ride on horses in the Qusseer neighborhood of Homs September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

