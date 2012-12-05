版本:
Typhoon slams Philippines

<p>Residents carry the body of victim after flash floods brought by Typhoon Bopha swept New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Residents carry the body of victim after flash floods brought by Typhoon Bopha swept New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A father cries after finding his son among victims of a flash flood after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan, Compostela province southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A father cries after finding his son among victims of a flash flood after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan, Compostela province southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Villagers wait to be evacuated after their homes were swept away by flash floods brought by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Villagers wait to be evacuated after their homes were swept away by flash floods brought by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Residents clean their sofa outside their destroyed house after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Residents clean their sofa outside their destroyed house after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Villagers dry their stuffed toys a day after typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Villagers dry their stuffed toys a day after typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A man retrieves a case of soda from the debris of food stalls destroyed by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A man retrieves a case of soda from the debris of food stalls destroyed by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Rescuers carry a flash flood victim after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescuers carry a flash flood victim after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A villager walks on rope over floodwaters that flows down a destroyed road caused by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A villager walks on rope over floodwaters that flows down a destroyed road caused by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Villagers rest inside a makeshift shelter after their house was destroyed by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Villagers rest inside a makeshift shelter after their house was destroyed by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Villagers gather on a destroyed highway littered with rocks and debris after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Villagers gather on a destroyed highway littered with rocks and debris after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Residents saw an uprooted tree to clear the road after Typhoon Bopha hit Tagum City, southern Philippines, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Residents saw an uprooted tree to clear the road after Typhoon Bopha hit Tagum City, southern Philippines, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Members of the Philippine National Red Cross apply first aid to a man who survived a flash flood after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Members of the Philippine National Red Cross apply first aid to a man who survived a flash flood after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Residents walk among the debris littered on a road after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Residents walk among the debris littered on a road after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Residents walk among the debris littered on a road after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Residents walk among the debris littered on a road after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A man carries his wife on his back along a flooded destroyed road after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A man carries his wife on his back along a flooded destroyed road after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>The body of a child who was among killed by flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha is covered by coconut leaves along a road in Andap village in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

The body of a child who was among killed by flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha is covered by coconut leaves along a road in Andap village in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Villagers wash their clothes amidst a destroyed banana plantation after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Villagers wash their clothes amidst a destroyed banana plantation after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Bodies of flash flood victims lie on the ground as villagers look for their missing relatives after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Bodies of flash flood victims lie on the ground as villagers look for their missing relatives after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

