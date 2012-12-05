Typhoon slams Philippines
Residents carry the body of victim after flash floods brought by Typhoon Bopha swept New Bataan town in Commore
Residents carry the body of victim after flash floods brought by Typhoon Bopha swept New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A father cries after finding his son among victims of a flash flood after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan, Commore
A father cries after finding his son among victims of a flash flood after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan, Compostela province southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers wait to be evacuated after their homes were swept away by flash floods brought by typhoon Bopha imore
Villagers wait to be evacuated after their homes were swept away by flash floods brought by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents clean their sofa outside their destroyed house after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southermore
Residents clean their sofa outside their destroyed house after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Villagers dry their stuffed toys a day after typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, Dmore
Villagers dry their stuffed toys a day after typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man retrieves a case of soda from the debris of food stalls destroyed by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Vallmore
A man retrieves a case of soda from the debris of food stalls destroyed by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Rescuers carry a flash flood victim after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Phimore
Rescuers carry a flash flood victim after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A villager walks on rope over floodwaters that flows down a destroyed road caused by typhoon Bopha in Compomore
A villager walks on rope over floodwaters that flows down a destroyed road caused by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Villagers rest inside a makeshift shelter after their house was destroyed by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Vamore
Villagers rest inside a makeshift shelter after their house was destroyed by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Villagers gather on a destroyed highway littered with rocks and debris after flashfloods brought by Typhoonmore
Villagers gather on a destroyed highway littered with rocks and debris after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents saw an uprooted tree to clear the road after Typhoon Bopha hit Tagum City, southern Philippines, more
Residents saw an uprooted tree to clear the road after Typhoon Bopha hit Tagum City, southern Philippines, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Philippine National Red Cross apply first aid to a man who survived a flash flood after Typhmore
Members of the Philippine National Red Cross apply first aid to a man who survived a flash flood after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk among the debris littered on a road after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostelamore
Residents walk among the debris littered on a road after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents walk among the debris littered on a road after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostelamore
Residents walk among the debris littered on a road after flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man carries his wife on his back along a flooded destroyed road after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valleymore
A man carries his wife on his back along a flooded destroyed road after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The body of a child who was among killed by flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha is covered by coconut leavmore
The body of a child who was among killed by flashfloods brought by Typhoon Bopha is covered by coconut leaves along a road in Andap village in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Villagers wash their clothes amidst a destroyed banana plantation after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valleymore
Villagers wash their clothes amidst a destroyed banana plantation after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Bodies of flash flood victims lie on the ground as villagers look for their missing relatives after Typhoonmore
Bodies of flash flood victims lie on the ground as villagers look for their missing relatives after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Closing in on Raqqa
