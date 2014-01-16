Syria in ruins
Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bamore
Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged area of Homs, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Smoke rises from a building after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria'smore
Smoke rises from a building after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the besieged area of Homs, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Dust covers clothes at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian Presidemore
Dust covers clothes at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view of people at a damaged street in Deir al-Zor, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A view of people at a damaged street in Deir al-Zor, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffmore
A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REmore
A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A man walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi<more
A man walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homsmore
A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrmore
A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsmore
A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
A view of buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Hommore
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A general view shows damaged buildings on a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, July 13, 2013. REmore
A general view shows damaged buildings on a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Damage is seen inside a church in the old city of Homs, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Damage is seen inside a church in the old city of Homs, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A general view of damaged buildings in Juret al-Shayah in Homs August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network<more
A general view of damaged buildings in Juret al-Shayah in Homs August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Residents and a Free Syrian Army fighter walk along a street lined with damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor Apmore
Residents and a Free Syrian Army fighter walk along a street lined with damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor April 7, 2013. Picture taken April 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi (SYRIA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
A damaged church is seen in the old city of Homs September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A damaged church is seen in the old city of Homs September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A general view shows buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Presimore
A general view shows buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muhmore
A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network
A room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, is seen in the Sha'aarmore
A room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, is seen in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Juret al-Shayah, in Homsmore
Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Juret al-Shayah, in Homs April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged cars and buildings are seen in Juret al-Shayah in Homs November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Damaged cars and buildings are seen in Juret al-Shayah in Homs November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A view of damaged buildings in Baidah near Homs October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Netwmore
A view of damaged buildings in Baidah near Homs October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsymore
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged buildings are seen in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News more
Damaged buildings are seen in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network
A cat sits in front damaged buildings in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/more
A cat sits in front damaged buildings in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network
An unexploded ordnance is seen in the Ain Terma area in Ghouta, east of Damascus, December 19, 2012. REUmore
An unexploded ordnance is seen in the Ain Terma area in Ghouta, east of Damascus, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Karm Seif/Shaam News Network
Rubble is seen in front of the Khaled Bin Al Waleed mosque in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERSmore
Rubble is seen in front of the Khaled Bin Al Waleed mosque in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network
The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Hommore
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view of a damaged room at an orthodox school, in al-Hamidiyeh street in Homs November 30, 2012. REUTERS/more
A view of a damaged room at an orthodox school, in al-Hamidiyeh street in Homs November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Buildings damaged after what activist said were shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assmore
Buildings damaged after what activist said were shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand at Zamalka near Damascus, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Karm Seif/Shaam News Network
