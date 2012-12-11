Northern Ireland's recent woes
A hijacked car burns in the Newtownards Road area of East Belfast December 8, 2012. At least eight police omore
A hijacked car burns in the Newtownards Road area of East Belfast December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protestors burn the Irish national flag in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight pomore
Protestors burn the Irish national flag in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman leaves a fish and chip shop displaying a Union flag on the Shankill road area of west Belfast Decemmore
A woman leaves a fish and chip shop displaying a Union flag on the Shankill road area of west Belfast December 11, 2012. Police were attacked in Belfast on Monday night by loyalists enraged by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall, which has sparked eight consecutive days of demonstrations. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protestors wave Union Flags in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officermore
Protestors wave Union Flags in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sonya Foster, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in the Glenbryn area of Belmore
Sonya Foster, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in the Glenbryn area of Belfast October 27, 2012. When asked would she like to see the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities taken down, Foster replied, "Not now but in the future maybe. It would be nice to see it down." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A nationalist youth displays the Irish National Flag beside a burnt-out car and riot police after trouble emore
A nationalist youth displays the Irish National Flag beside a burnt-out car and riot police after trouble erupted in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, Northern Ireland July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children play on waste ground beside a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant commumore
Children play on waste ground beside a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities along Glenbryn Park, north Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast. June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathamore
A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast. June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERmore
Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Loyalists protest outside the offices of a member of the Alliance Party in East Belfast. December 4, 2012. more
Loyalists protest outside the offices of a member of the Alliance Party in East Belfast. December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sinn Fein graffitti is seen painted on the wall of a shop on the Beechmount Parade near the Falls road in Wmore
Sinn Fein graffitti is seen painted on the wall of a shop on the Beechmount Parade near the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman holds a poster with the image of Northern Ireland police officer, Ronan Kerr who was killed when a more
A woman holds a poster with the image of Northern Ireland police officer, Ronan Kerr who was killed when a bomb exploded under his car, at a rally in Omagh, Co Tyrone April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Forensic officers work at the scene of a bomb explosion in County Tyrone, Omagh April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Camore
Forensic officers work at the scene of a bomb explosion in County Tyrone, Omagh April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Elderly women stroll past a mural showing Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) soldiers on a wall in a predominantlmore
Elderly women stroll past a mural showing Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) soldiers on a wall in a predominantly Protestant area of east Belfast June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Nationalist youth standing near burning vehicles throws a missile at police in the Ardoyne area of North more
A Nationalist youth standing near burning vehicles throws a missile at police in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Armed response officers stand guard on the streets in the Ardoyne area, north Belfast July 12, 2010. REUmore
Armed response officers stand guard on the streets in the Ardoyne area, north Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Orange Order hold their annual protest outside Drumcree Church, as they are prohibited from more
Members of the Orange Order hold their annual protest outside Drumcree Church, as they are prohibited from walking back to their Lodge headquarters along the Nationalist Garvaghy Road, in Portadown July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Orangemen march along Clfton Street during the traditional Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast July 12,more
Orangemen march along Clfton Street during the traditional Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A member of a Republican band talks to his children in the bogside area of Londonderry January 30, 2011. REmore
A member of a Republican band talks to his children in the bogside area of Londonderry January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Relatives of those killed during Bloody Sunday make their way from the Bogside to the Guildhall to read themore
Relatives of those killed during Bloody Sunday make their way from the Bogside to the Guildhall to read the Saville report, Londonderry in Northern Ireland June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An Irish tricolor is painted on a lamp post outside the Sinn Fein offices on the Falls road in West Belfastmore
An Irish tricolor is painted on a lamp post outside the Sinn Fein offices on the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past a house displaying a Union flag in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast December 7, 2012more
A man walks past a house displaying a Union flag in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Greece's migrant class
Migrants in Greece are facing increasing abuse.
Protests in Egypt
Protests against Egypt's president sweep the country.
The poaching wars
Ivory is still worth more than its weight in gold.
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills
North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.
Inside the Islamic State tunnel network
Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.