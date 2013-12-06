版本:
Nelson Mandela: 1918 - 2013

<p>Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his former wife Winnie, moments after his release from prison February 11, 1990. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie as they sing the hymn of the African National Congress during their appearance before the World of Churches Ecumenical Centre in Geneva, June 8, 1990. REUTERS/Mike Marucci</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie visit his family grave in his home village of Qunu, April 26, 1990. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie salute the crowd at the Trocadero esplanade prior to the start of a concert for human rights in Paris, June 6, 1990. REUTERS/Christine Grunnet</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo meet for the first time after 28 years on March 12, 1990, at the beginning of a week-long visit of Mr. Mandela to Sweden. REUTERS/Anders Holmstroem</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and his wife pass the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers in lower Manhattan during a ticker tape parade, June 20, 1990. REUTERS/Mark Peterson</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela as he is greeted by tens of thousands of people in Harlem, June 21, 1990. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela acknowledges the cheers of the United Nations members during a speech to the U.N. Committee Against Apartheid, in the General Assembly Hall, June 22, 1990. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and President George Bush on the South Lawn of the White House, June 25, 1990. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela holds his grandson Bambata as he arrives back in Johannesburg after a tour, November 9, 1990. REUTERS/Ulli Michel</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela stares out of the window of the prison cell he occupied on Robben Island for much of his 27 year incarceration, February 11th, 1994. REUTERS/Patrick de Noirmont</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and former second Deputy President F.W. de Klerk hold their hands high as they address a huge crowd in front of the Union Building after the first presidential inauguration, May 10, 1994. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

<p>South African President Nelson Mandela chips at a rock in the quarry where he worked as a prisoner during his 27 year incarceration, February 10, 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>South African President Nelson Mandela shakes hands with Springok captain Francois Pienaar after their team defeated New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final June 24, 1995. South Africa won 15-12 in extra time. REUTERS/Mark Baker</p>

<p>President Nelson Mandela addresses a rally in this township near Pretoria, June 25, 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>President Nelson Mandela and right-wing leader Carel Boshoff inspect a statue of the late prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd, architect of apartheid, August 15, 1995. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

<p>South African President Nelson Mandela accepts his army-style boots from Vicky Swai, December 12, 1995. Mandela was reunited with his old boots, more than three decades after he had left them in Tanzania while still an underground activist. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

<p>President Nelson Mandela celebrates his 78th birthday with more than 2,000 disabled children in KwaZulu Natal province, July 19, 1996. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II ride in a carriage outside Buckingham Palace on the first day of a state visit to Britain, July 9, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>South Africa's President Nelson Mandela raises his hands to quiet the crowd during a prolonged standing ovation at a specially convened Harvard University ceremony honoring him, September 18, 1998. Mandela followed in the footsteps of President George Washington and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as one of only three men to have been honored by Harvard University with such a ceremony. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela walks past a plaque honouring the 1.5 million Jewish children killed by the Nazis during World War II after he signed a visitors' book at the end of his visit to the Children's Memorial in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial October 18, 1999. REUTERS/Jim Hollander</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela celebrates the 10th anniversary of his release from jail by unveiling a plaque at a new monument at his birthplace at Mvezo in rural Transkei, February 11, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela gives an animated speech to the crowds at Trafalgar Square during the South African democracy concert, April 29, 2001. REUTERS/Jonathan Evans</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and his wife Graca Machel celebrate underneath a shower of confetti during his 85th birthday, July 19,2003. REUTERS/POOL/Themba Hadebe</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela, one of Africa's most committed campaigners in the battle against AIDS, announces that his only surviving son had succumbed to the disease, January 6, 2005.</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela smiles at a news conference ahead of the second 46664 concert near the small Southern Cape province town of George in this March 18, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela blows out the candles on his birthday cake, as his wife Graca Machel watches, during his 90th birthday celebrations at his house in Qunu, July 19, 2008. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela waves after casting his vote at a polling station in Houghton, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and his wife Graca attend the inauguration of President Jacob Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela listens to the State of The Nation address being delivered by the current President Jacob Zuma at Parliament in Cape Town, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>A statue of Nelson Mandela stands outside the gates of Drakenstein Correctional Centre (formerly Victor Verster Prison), near Paarl in Western Cape province, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and his wife Graca Machel wave to the crowd at Soccer City stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

<p>Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) poses for a photograph with Nelson Mandela, 94, former president of South Africa, and his wife Graca Machel (L) at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool</p>

<p>A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once lived in, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

<p>Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik works on a sand sculpture created in the likeness of former South African President Nelson Mandela, to wish him a speedy recovery, in Puri, about 65km (40 miles) from the eastern city Bhubaneswar in the Indian state of Odisha June 9, 2013. . REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A well-wisher takes a picture using a cell phone of a banner with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

