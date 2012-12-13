John McAfee: founder and fugitive
Computer software pioneer John McAfee (C) poses with tourists as he speaks with reporters outside his hotelmore
Computer software pioneer John McAfee (C) poses with tourists as he speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida December 13, 2012. McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder of a fellow American, arrived in Miami evening after he was deported by Guatemala, according to fellow passengers on an American Airlines flight. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Computer software pioneer John McAfee speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida Decemmore
Computer software pioneer John McAfee speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers at La Aurora International Airport in Guatmore
Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte
Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala Citmore
Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Software pioneer John McAfee (2nd R) waves as he is escorted by immigration officers at La Aurora Internatimore
Software pioneer John McAfee (2nd R) waves as he is escorted by immigration officers at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, walks on the street more
Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, walks on the street after exiting a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. Guatemalan police arrested McAfee on December 5 for illegally entering the country and said it would deport him to Belize, which he fled from after being sought for questioning over his neighbur's murder. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shemore
Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Two police officers stand guard at the entry of the Policia Nacional Civil hospital, where U.S. anti-virus more
Two police officers stand guard at the entry of the Policia Nacional Civil hospital, where U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee receiving medical attention, in Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. According to McAfee's lawyers, McAfee was experiencing heart problems. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Paramedics observe U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee at the Policia Nacional Civil hospital in Guatmore
Paramedics observe U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee at the Policia Nacional Civil hospital in Guatemala City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee lies on a stretcher as he is evacuated to the Policia Nacional Cimore
U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee lies on a stretcher as he is evacuated to the Policia Nacional Civil hospital in Guatemala City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee uses a computer in a migrant shelter, where he is detained in Guamore
U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee uses a computer in a migrant shelter, where he is detained in Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Human Rights Attorney/Handout
Cameramen stand outside a migrant shelter, where Guatemalan authorities say U.S. software guru John McAfee more
Cameramen stand outside a migrant shelter, where Guatemalan authorities say U.S. software guru John McAfee is detained, in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, (R), is pictured in a hotel elevator with his 20-year-old Belizean gmore
John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, (R), is pictured in a hotel elevator with his 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend Sam Venegas after a interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala more
John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December more
John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, speaks on a phone in his hotel room before an interview with Reutersmore
John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, speaks on a phone in his hotel room before an interview with Reuters, in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
John McAfee, U.S. anti-virus software guru, arrives for a news conference outside the Supreme Court of Justmore
John McAfee, U.S. anti-virus software guru, arrives for a news conference outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City December 4, 2012. McAfee, who is on the run from police in Belize seeking to question him in a murder probe, has crossed into Guatemala and said on Tuesday he will seek political asylum there. McAfee has been in hiding for three weeks since police in Belize said they wanted to question him as "a person of interest" about the murder of fellow American Gregory Faull, with whom McAfee had quarreled. REUTERS/William Gularte
John McAfee, U.S. anti-virus software guru, speaks on a mobile phone during a news conference outside the Smore
John McAfee, U.S. anti-virus software guru, speaks on a mobile phone during a news conference outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City December 4, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte
The home of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee is seen in San Pedro November 14, 2012. Belizean policemore
The home of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee is seen in San Pedro November 14, 2012. Belizean police want to question anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee, 67, about the murder of his neighbor and fellow U.S. citizen, Gregory Viant Faull, 52, with whom McAfee had quarreled. Belize's prime minister urged McAfee to help the country's police with a murder inquiry, calling McAfee "bonkers" for recent media statements. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A dog sits outside of the home of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee in San Pedro November 14, 2012. more
A dog sits outside of the home of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A police vehicle is parked outside at a police station in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romermore
A police vehicle is parked outside at a police station in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jose Najarro, 21, an employee of dead American businessman Gregory Faull, walks outside of Faull's home in more
Jose Najarro, 21, an employee of dead American businessman Gregory Faull, walks outside of Faull's home in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
