The snipers of Syria
A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, April 28, 2013. more
A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he looks through a hole on a building wall in Deir al-more
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he looks through a hole on a building wall in Deir al-Zor, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbomore
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his sniper rifle from insimore
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a snimore
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl runs to avoid snipers from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Asaad in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhmore
A girl runs to avoid snipers from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Asaad in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An army soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries his weapon as he moves past piled sandbamore
An army soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries his weapon as he moves past piled sandbags and a curtain erected to provide protection from snipers in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is hemore
Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
A Syrian army soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, with the Syrian National flag draped acromore
A Syrian army soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, with the Syrian National flag draped across his shoulders, points his weapon through a hole in a wall in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen atop a building near al-Harak city in Deraa, Mamore
A sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen atop a building near al-Harak city in Deraa, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah
A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the scope of his rifle as he takes his position at the front line dmore
A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the scope of his rifle as he takes his position at the front line during a fighting with Syrian forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Bustan el Qasr district in Aleppo, December 21.2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man out of the line of sniper fire in the Salaheddine neighborhood more
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man out of the line of sniper fire in the Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run to avoid snipers in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, April 28, 2013. REUTmore
Free Syrian Army fighters run to avoid snipers in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his sniper rifle from insimore
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men walk on rubble of damaged buildings, near curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's more
Men walk on rubble of damaged buildings, near curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Juret al-Shayah in Homs, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Guevara, a Syria Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo, Januamore
Guevara, a Syria Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo, January 19, 2013. Guevara was the director of a secondary school before the revolution and is now one of the main snipers of the battalion on the front line in Aleppo. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, Omore
A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
The body of a person shot by a sniper from pro-government forces lies in a street in the Bustan al-Basha armore
The body of a person shot by a sniper from pro-government forces lies in a street in the Bustan al-Basha area as clashes continue with the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla more
Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district, in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter stays close to a wall in a damaged room to avoid a sniper in Aleppo, October 26,more
A Free Syrian Army fighter stays close to a wall in a damaged room to avoid a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter member of Sadik unit aims his sniper rifle at Syrian Army soldiers in Ain Tarma more
A Free Syrian Army fighter member of Sadik unit aims his sniper rifle at Syrian Army soldiers in Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover from sniper fire during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine more
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover from sniper fire during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the Free Syrian Army exchange fire with snipers during fighting against pro-government forces inmore
Members of the Free Syrian Army exchange fire with snipers during fighting against pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he carries the body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by a snipemore
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he carries the body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Khan al-Assal area, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers during fighting with pro-government forces in the Old more
A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers during fighting with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by a Syrian army sniper during clashes in the Smore
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by a Syrian army sniper during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo, August 13, 2012. Rmore
A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian rebel fires towards a pro-government sniper in the Seif El Dawla district in the center of Aleppo more
A Syrian rebel fires towards a pro-government sniper in the Seif El Dawla district in the center of Aleppo city, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
The mother of a free Syrian Army fighter who was killed by a sniper in the Salaheddine neighborhood of centmore
The mother of a free Syrian Army fighter who was killed by a sniper in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, mourns during his funeral in Azaz city, north of Aleppo, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter and a civilian run to take cover from a sniper loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter and a civilian run to take cover from a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Naser district in Old Aleppo, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter leaves through a window to escape a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/more
A Free Syrian Army fighter leaves through a window to escape a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani
Syrian rebels fire towards a pro-government sniper in the Seif El Dawla district in the center of Aleppo cimore
Syrian rebels fire towards a pro-government sniper in the Seif El Dawla district in the center of Aleppo city, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter lies on the ground after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syrmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter lies on the ground after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army sniper fires towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Alepmore
A Free Syrian Army sniper fires towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo city, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Free Syrian Army fighter fixes his sniper rifle in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 17, 2012. Rmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fixes his sniper rifle in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army sniper takes aim from his position at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Alemore
A Free Syrian Army sniper takes aim from his position at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Aleppo, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as others carry a fighter shot by Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-more
A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as others carry a fighter shot by Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. The fighter was killed by a very accurate Syrian army sniper who found a hole in between sandbags and fired. The sniper shot him in the chest killing him instantly. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian more
A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian flag fluttering in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri
