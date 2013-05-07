版本:
The snipers of Syria

<p>A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he looks through a hole on a building wall in Deir al-Zor, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he looks through a hole on a building wall in Deir al-Zor, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A girl runs to avoid snipers from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Asaad in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A girl runs to avoid snipers from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Asaad in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>An army soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries his weapon as he moves past piled sandbags and a curtain erected to provide protection from snipers in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

An army soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries his weapon as he moves past piled sandbags and a curtain erected to provide protection from snipers in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

<p>A Syrian army soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, with the Syrian National flag draped across his shoulders, points his weapon through a hole in a wall in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A Syrian army soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, with the Syrian National flag draped across his shoulders, points his weapon through a hole in a wall in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>A sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen atop a building near al-Harak city in Deraa, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah</p>

A sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen atop a building near al-Harak city in Deraa, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the scope of his rifle as he takes his position at the front line during a fighting with Syrian forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Bustan el Qasr district in Aleppo, December 21.2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the scope of his rifle as he takes his position at the front line during a fighting with Syrian forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Bustan el Qasr district in Aleppo, December 21.2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man out of the line of sniper fire in the Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man out of the line of sniper fire in the Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run to avoid snipers in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run to avoid snipers in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Men walk on rubble of damaged buildings, near curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Juret al-Shayah in Homs, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Men walk on rubble of damaged buildings, near curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Juret al-Shayah in Homs, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>Guevara, a Syria Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo, January 19, 2013. Guevara was the director of a secondary school before the revolution and is now one of the main snipers of the battalion on the front line in Aleppo. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman</p>

Guevara, a Syria Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo, January 19, 2013. Guevara was the director of a secondary school before the revolution and is now one of the main snipers of the battalion on the front line in Aleppo. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>The body of a person shot by a sniper from pro-government forces lies in a street in the Bustan al-Basha area as clashes continue with the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

The body of a person shot by a sniper from pro-government forces lies in a street in the Bustan al-Basha area as clashes continue with the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district, in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district, in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter stays close to a wall in a damaged room to avoid a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter stays close to a wall in a damaged room to avoid a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter member of Sadik unit aims his sniper rifle at Syrian Army soldiers in Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter member of Sadik unit aims his sniper rifle at Syrian Army soldiers in Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover from sniper fire during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover from sniper fire during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army exchange fire with snipers during fighting against pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army exchange fire with snipers during fighting against pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he carries the body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Khan al-Assal area, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he carries the body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Khan al-Assal area, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers during fighting with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers during fighting with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by a Syrian army sniper during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by a Syrian army sniper during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Syrian rebel fires towards a pro-government sniper in the Seif El Dawla district in the center of Aleppo city, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A Syrian rebel fires towards a pro-government sniper in the Seif El Dawla district in the center of Aleppo city, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>The mother of a free Syrian Army fighter who was killed by a sniper in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, mourns during his funeral in Azaz city, north of Aleppo, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

The mother of a free Syrian Army fighter who was killed by a sniper in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, mourns during his funeral in Azaz city, north of Aleppo, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter and a civilian run to take cover from a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Naser district in Old Aleppo, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter and a civilian run to take cover from a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Naser district in Old Aleppo, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter leaves through a window to escape a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter leaves through a window to escape a sniper in Aleppo, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani

<p>Syrian rebels fire towards a pro-government sniper in the Seif El Dawla district in the center of Aleppo city, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Syrian rebels fire towards a pro-government sniper in the Seif El Dawla district in the center of Aleppo city, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter lies on the ground after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter lies on the ground after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper fires towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo city, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper fires towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo city, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fixes his sniper rifle in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fixes his sniper rifle in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper takes aim from his position at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Aleppo, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes aim from his position at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Aleppo, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as others carry a fighter shot by Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. The fighter was killed by a very accurate Syrian army sniper who found a hole in between sandbags and fired. The sniper shot him in the chest killing him instantly. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures as others carry a fighter shot by Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo, August 4, 2012. The fighter was killed by a very accurate Syrian army sniper who found a hole in between sandbags and fired. The sniper shot him in the chest killing him instantly. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian flag fluttering in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri</p>

A view seen though a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter shows a Syrian flag fluttering in an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri

