Elementary school shooting
The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school chilmore
The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A child reacts to police and fireman staged nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School where a gunman opened fire more
A child reacts to police and fireman staged nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Decembermore
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connectmore
Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer keeps guard from a hill top over looking Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in more
A police officer keeps guard from a hill top over looking Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Young children wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Decembermore
Young children wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Decembermore
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A couple embrace each other near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school childremore
A couple embrace each other near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Decembermore
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Police patrol the streets outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Demore
Police patrol the streets outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A young boy is comforted outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Decmore
A young boy is comforted outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman speaks with a Connecticut State Trooper outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Nemore
A woman speaks with a Connecticut State Trooper outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Parents pick-up their children near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012more
Parents pick-up their children near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Parents pick-up children outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Decmore
Parents pick-up children outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Parents pick-up their children after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Demore
Parents pick-up their children after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A young girl is given a blanket after being evacuated from Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shootinmore
A young girl is given a blanket after being evacuated from Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The scene at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLmore
The scene at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman carries her daughter following a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, more
A woman carries her daughter following a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman mourns while speaking on the phone near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire onmore
A woman mourns while speaking on the phone near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Families walk to their cars after picking up students from Reed Intermediate School in Newtown, Connecticutmore
Families walk to their cars after picking up students from Reed Intermediate School in Newtown, Connecticut, following a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Family members embrace near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children andmore
Family members embrace near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man grieves next to police staged at the site of a shooting near Sandy Hook Elementary School were a gunmmore
A man grieves next to police staged at the site of a shooting near Sandy Hook Elementary School were a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman leans on a man as she weeps outside a building set up to counsel family members affected by a shootmore
A woman leans on a man as she weeps outside a building set up to counsel family members affected by a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman weeps outside a building set up to counsel family members affected by a shooting nearby at Sandy Homore
A woman weeps outside a building set up to counsel family members affected by a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man puts his arm around a child as he arrives to pick up students from Reed Intermediate School in Newtowmore
A man puts his arm around a child as he arrives to pick up students from Reed Intermediate School in Newtown, Connecticut following a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
