Best of the week
The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school chilmore
The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People are seen reflected on a window of a ferry as they cross the Huangpu River near the financial districmore
People are seen reflected on a window of a ferry as they cross the Huangpu River near the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai December 12, 2012. China's real estate investment rose 16.7 percent in the first 11 months of 2012 from the same period a year earlier, up from an annual increase of 15.4 percent in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center aftemore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province December 12, 2012, in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang December 13, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction,more
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Brazilian actor-dancer Tiago Gambogi (C) fights with security guards at the entrance to the Norte Energia emore
Brazilian actor-dancer Tiago Gambogi (C) fights with security guards at the entrance to the Norte Energia electric company headquarters, during a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, projected to be the world's third largest, and its impact on the environment, in Altamira December 13, 2012. Gambogi, director of the Brasilian Physical Theatre Company in London, held the protest in front of the headquarters of Norte Energia, the operator of Belo Monte, as company officials prepared to meet with a group of fishermen who claim that their fishing grounds will be ruined by the dam. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victomore
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, as they pose for photographers after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk December 12, 2012. Hundreds of couples packed the office in lower Manhattan to be married on the date 12/12/12 as this will be the last such triple date for almost a century until January 1, 2101. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shemore
Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. Guatemalan police arrested McAfee on December 5 for illegally entering the country and said it would deport him to Belize, which he fled from after being sought for questioning over his neighbour's murder. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An Albanian boy cleans snow from his window near the city of Kukes, some 160 km (100 miles) north of capitamore
An Albanian boy cleans snow from his window near the city of Kukes, some 160 km (100 miles) north of capital Tirana, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from the easmore
A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Female Afghan National Police (ANP) officers aim their weapons during a drill at a training centre near themore
Female Afghan National Police (ANP) officers aim their weapons during a drill at a training centre near the German Bundeswehr army camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan December 11, 2012. German police is mentoring the training program for ANP, as part of an ongoing International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An illegal miner smokes a cigarrette during a break from digging at coal mine in the village of Stranjani, more
An illegal miner smokes a cigarrette during a break from digging at coal mine in the village of Stranjani, near Zenica, December 11, 2012. There are about 20 illegal mines in the area, where Bosnians dig for coal with their bare hands and use makeshift tools, such as bathtubs, to transport the coal. One bag of their coal is sold for 3 euros ($4 dollars), which is popular with the locals as it is cheaper than the coal sold at the city mine. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Children play in front of their homes in Khaldiyeh district in Homs December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsymore
Children play in front of their homes in Khaldiyeh district in Homs December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Young children wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Decembermore
Young children wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Runners dressed as Father Christmas take part in the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the East German town of Mimore
Runners dressed as Father Christmas take part in the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the East German town of Michendorf some 40km south-west of Berlin December 9, 2012. Around 800 participants took part in the Santa Claus running competition that is hosted by the Laufclub Michendorf running association. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
New York Giants' running back David Wilson does a back flip after running for a touchdown in the fourth quamore
New York Giants' running back David Wilson does a back flip after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in their NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Benedict XVI posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul Vmore
Pope Benedict XVI posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Palestinian onlookers sit atop a wall as a supporter holds a model of a Hamas-made rocket during a rally inmore
Palestinian onlookers sit atop a wall as a supporter holds a model of a Hamas-made rocket during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of Hamas, December 14, 2012. It was one of the first rallies Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas allowed to take place in the West Bank since 2007, when his Islamist rivals Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians watch clashes between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwing Palestinians during clashes in the Wmore
Palestinians watch clashes between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwing Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron December 13, 2012. The clashes broke out before the funeral of Palestinian teenager Mohamad Salaymeh who was shot dead by Israeli troops on Wednesday after he threatened them with what appeared to be a pistol, but which may not have been a real weapon, according to a police spokesman. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child sits as his sister prepares for her first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in more
A child sits as his sister prepares for her first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. Around 550 children received their first Catholic Holy Communion during a mass organized by the Sandinistas radio station. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A tray of example glass eyes are pictured at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munmore
A tray of example glass eyes are pictured at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munich December 11, 2012. Greiner produces individual hand glass-blown human eye prostheses for people who have lost an eye or eyes due to a trauma, illness or accident. Each glass eye takes about one hour to make, with constant reference to the patient for the right colour and for detailed drawing of the veins. A bespoke glass eye prostheses cost about 350 euros (US $457). A typical modern glass eye is a hollow half sphere that fits over the non-working eye, if it is still there. Otherwise it goes over a ball that has been surgically implanted into the eye socket and attached to the eye muscles. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
下一个
Elementary school shooting
A heavily armed gunman opened fire at a Connecticut elementary school, killing 26 people, including 20 children.
Praying for Chavez
Supporters pray for Hugo Chavez's wellbeing, after he suffered unexpected bleeding caused by a six-hour cancer operation in Cuba.
John McAfee: founder and fugitive
John McAfee, founder of the anti-virus company which still bears his name, is deported to the US after being on the run following the death of his neighbor.
Pictures of the year: Science and Technology
Our best science and technology photos of the year.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.