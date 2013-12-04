版本:
Remembering Newtown

<p>Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Women embrace after observing a moment of silence nearby Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees</p>

Women embrace after observing a moment of silence nearby Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees

<p>A boy holds on to a man's coat while they hug at a makeshift memorial near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a mass shooting took place, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A boy holds on to a man's coat while they hug at a makeshift memorial near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a mass shooting took place, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>An ornament is surrounded by stuffed animals, lying at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, after snowfall in Newtown, Connecticut December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An ornament is surrounded by stuffed animals, lying at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, after snowfall in Newtown, Connecticut December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>President Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. The president later said during a television interview that it was "the worst day of his Presidency." REUTERS/Peter Souza/ White House</p>

President Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. The president later said during a television interview that it was "the worst day of his Presidency." REUTERS/Peter Souza/ White House

<p>A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A woman holds a teddy bear as she walks to a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman holds a teddy bear as she walks to a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A flag that bears the names of the dead flies over a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 28, 2012 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A flag that bears the names of the dead flies over a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 28, 2012 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley is seen in family photos in his obituary during his funeral service in Bethel, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley is seen in family photos in his obituary during his funeral service in Bethel, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>People grieve outside the overflow area of a vigil at the Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People grieve outside the overflow area of a vigil at the Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Dolls are left at a memorial along a roadside leading to Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Dolls are left at a memorial along a roadside leading to Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A hearse leaves the funeral of six-year-old Benjamin Wheeler who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A hearse leaves the funeral of six-year-old Benjamin Wheeler who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut, January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images</p>

Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut, January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images

<p>A sign, flag and flowers are seen outside a home honoring victims who died in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A sign, flag and flowers are seen outside a home honoring victims who died in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A man hangs an angel atop a Christmas tree in a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man hangs an angel atop a Christmas tree in a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>An angel ornament bearing the name of 47-year-old Dawn Hochsprung, the Principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School, hangs from a tree at the growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the shootings in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

An angel ornament bearing the name of 47-year-old Dawn Hochsprung, the Principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School, hangs from a tree at the growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the shootings in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A police cruiser sits parked in the driveway outside Nancy Lanza's Sandy Hook Village home in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A police cruiser sits parked in the driveway outside Nancy Lanza's Sandy Hook Village home in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Children look out through condensation on the windows of a school bus numbered 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Children look out through condensation on the windows of a school bus numbered 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>People attend the funeral service for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. . REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People attend the funeral service for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. . REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Patrick Carroll holds stuffed animals as he looks at a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Patrick Carroll holds stuffed animals as he looks at a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A man plays a violin along Church Hill Road in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A man plays a violin along Church Hill Road in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>The faces of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are displayed on roses at a makeshift memorial in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The faces of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are displayed on roses at a makeshift memorial in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A man wearing a Newtown EMS jacket talks with a woman holding a sleeping child, during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A man wearing a Newtown EMS jacket talks with a woman holding a sleeping child, during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A woman wrapped in a Red Cross blanket holds a candle outside Newtown High School where U.S. President Barack Obama was speaking at a vigil for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A woman wrapped in a Red Cross blanket holds a candle outside Newtown High School where U.S. President Barack Obama was speaking at a vigil for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A girl stands with others waiting to enter Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A girl stands with others waiting to enter Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A family prays as they kneel and stand over a makeshift memorial outside Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A family prays as they kneel and stand over a makeshift memorial outside Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A woman cries during a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal church near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A woman cries during a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal church near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Residents pray along the road to Sandy Hook Elementary School, a day after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Residents pray along the road to Sandy Hook Elementary School, a day after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Robbie Parker (L) carries his daughter Madeline, 4, as they leave the funeral for his other daughter Emilie Parker in Ogden, Utah December 22, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey</p>

Robbie Parker (L) carries his daughter Madeline, 4, as they leave the funeral for his other daughter Emilie Parker in Ogden, Utah December 22, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey

<p>Firefighters kneel at a memorial at the Sandy Hook Elementary School sign in Newtown, Connecticut, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Firefighters kneel at a memorial at the Sandy Hook Elementary School sign in Newtown, Connecticut, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A woman cries as she pauses at a makeshift memorial near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut early Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A woman cries as she pauses at a makeshift memorial near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut early Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A girl holds a stuffed animal given to her by the Red Cross during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A girl holds a stuffed animal given to her by the Red Cross during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Messages are written on a board dedicated to the victims killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School displayed at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Messages are written on a board dedicated to the victims killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School displayed at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>An image of six-year-old Jesse McCord Lewis, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, sits on a snow-covered teddy bear on Christmas morning in Newtown, Connecticut December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An image of six-year-old Jesse McCord Lewis, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, sits on a snow-covered teddy bear on Christmas morning in Newtown, Connecticut December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

