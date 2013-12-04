Remembering Newtown
Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elememore
Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Women embrace after observing a moment of silence nearby Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, Decmore
Women embrace after observing a moment of silence nearby Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees
A boy holds on to a man's coat while they hug at a makeshift memorial near Sandy Hook Elementary School, whmore
A boy holds on to a man's coat while they hug at a makeshift memorial near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a mass shooting took place, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An ornament is surrounded by stuffed animals, lying at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary more
An ornament is surrounded by stuffed animals, lying at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, after snowfall in Newtown, Connecticut December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hmore
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elemenmore
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connectimore
Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him on the details of the more
President Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. The president later said during a television interview that it was "the worst day of his Presidency." REUTERS/Peter Souza/ White House
A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14more
A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds a teddy bear as she walks to a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shootmore
A woman holds a teddy bear as she walks to a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A flag that bears the names of the dead flies over a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook after the December 14more
A flag that bears the names of the dead flies over a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 28, 2012 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley is seen in family photos in his obituary during more
Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley is seen in family photos in his obituary during his funeral service in Bethel, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People grieve outside the overflow area of a vigil at the Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticutmore
People grieve outside the overflow area of a vigil at the Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dolls are left at a memorial along a roadside leading to Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticmore
Dolls are left at a memorial along a roadside leading to Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sanmore
People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A hearse leaves the funeral of six-year-old Benjamin Wheeler who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary schoolmore
A hearse leaves the funeral of six-year-old Benjamin Wheeler who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of themore
Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut, January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images
A sign, flag and flowers are seen outside a home honoring victims who died in the shootings at Sandy Hook Emore
A sign, flag and flowers are seen outside a home honoring victims who died in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man hangs an angel atop a Christmas tree in a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hoomore
A man hangs an angel atop a Christmas tree in a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An angel ornament bearing the name of 47-year-old Dawn Hochsprung, the Principal of Sandy Hook Elementary Smore
An angel ornament bearing the name of 47-year-old Dawn Hochsprung, the Principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School, hangs from a tree at the growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the shootings in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A police cruiser sits parked in the driveway outside Nancy Lanza's Sandy Hook Village home in Newtown, Connmore
A police cruiser sits parked in the driveway outside Nancy Lanza's Sandy Hook Village home in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children look out through condensation on the windows of a school bus numbered 26 as it pulls into Newtown more
Children look out through condensation on the windows of a school bus numbered 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pintmore
A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People attend the funeral service for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley at Walnut more
People attend the funeral service for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. . REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Patrick Carroll holds stuffed animals as he looks at a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary Scmore
Patrick Carroll holds stuffed animals as he looks at a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man plays a violin along Church Hill Road in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lomore
A man plays a violin along Church Hill Road in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary Schoomore
A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The faces of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are displayed on roses at a mmore
The faces of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are displayed on roses at a makeshift memorial in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man wearing a Newtown EMS jacket talks with a woman holding a sleeping child, during a vigil held at Newtmore
A man wearing a Newtown EMS jacket talks with a woman holding a sleeping child, during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman wrapped in a Red Cross blanket holds a candle outside Newtown High School where U.S. President Baramore
A woman wrapped in a Red Cross blanket holds a candle outside Newtown High School where U.S. President Barack Obama was speaking at a vigil for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl stands with others waiting to enter Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto more
A girl stands with others waiting to enter Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A family prays as they kneel and stand over a makeshift memorial outside Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic more
A family prays as they kneel and stand over a makeshift memorial outside Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman cries during a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal church near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Smore
A woman cries during a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal church near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Residents pray along the road to Sandy Hook Elementary School, a day after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticmore
Residents pray along the road to Sandy Hook Elementary School, a day after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Robbie Parker (L) carries his daughter Madeline, 4, as they leave the funeral for his other daughter Emiliemore
Robbie Parker (L) carries his daughter Madeline, 4, as they leave the funeral for his other daughter Emilie Parker in Ogden, Utah December 22, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
Firefighters kneel at a memorial at the Sandy Hook Elementary School sign in Newtown, Connecticut, Decembermore
Firefighters kneel at a memorial at the Sandy Hook Elementary School sign in Newtown, Connecticut, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman cries as she pauses at a makeshift memorial near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims omore
A woman cries as she pauses at a makeshift memorial near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut early Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A girl holds a stuffed animal given to her by the Red Cross during a vigil held at Newtown High School for more
A girl holds a stuffed animal given to her by the Red Cross during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Messages are written on a board dedicated to the victims killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School displayed amore
Messages are written on a board dedicated to the victims killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School displayed at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An image of six-year-old Jesse McCord Lewis, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings amore
An image of six-year-old Jesse McCord Lewis, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, sits on a snow-covered teddy bear on Christmas morning in Newtown, Connecticut December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. Rmore
A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary more
First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
下一个
French prostitutes
French MPs have approved a bill that will penalize anyone paying for sex, paving the way for a vote in the Senate
Lunch at the zoo
The Palmyre Zoo in France annually uses 250 tons of fodder, 50 tons of meat, 20 tons of fish, and 180 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables to feed its 1,700...
The art of butterflies
Hunters gather butterflies in the forests of the Central African Republic, then sell them to artists, who use the wings to make mosaics.
Sexually exploited in Brazil
With Brazil hosting the World Cup next year, officials fear an explosion in child prostitution. A look inside a shelter for girls who have faced sexual...
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.