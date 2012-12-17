Week in sports
Members of the New England Patriots observe a moment of silence in tribute to the victims of a shootout at more
Members of the New England Patriots observe a moment of silence in tribute to the victims of a shootout at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, before their NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Foxborough, Massachusetts December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyde
The shoe of New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz bears the words "R.I.P. Jack Pinto" in memory of one more
The shoe of New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz bears the words "R.I.P. Jack Pinto" in memory of one of the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, during first half NFL play against the Atlanta Falcons, in Atlanta, Georgia, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Participants are hit by colored powder during the "The Color Run" in Rio de Janeiro December 16, 2012. The more
Participants are hit by colored powder during the "The Color Run" in Rio de Janeiro December 16, 2012. The Color Run is a 5 km race where runners are hit with a powder of different colors at each kilometer they pass. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Brazil's Corinthians celebrate after their team defeated Britain's Chelsea during the FIFA Club Wormore
Fans of Brazil's Corinthians celebrate after their team defeated Britain's Chelsea during the FIFA Club World Cup final soccer match in Japan, in Sao Paulo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joao Castellano
Kelvin Price (L) is knocked out by Deontay Wilder during the third round of the WBC Continental Americas hemore
Kelvin Price (L) is knocked out by Deontay Wilder during the third round of the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles, California, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (L) celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patmore
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (L) celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots with 49ers team mate LaMichael James during the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
The mass start of the men's 30 km skiathlon race is seen during the Cross Country World Cup in Canmore, Albmore
The mass start of the men's 30 km skiathlon race is seen during the Cross Country World Cup in Canmore, Alberta, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Miami Heat's LeBron James is sandwiched between Golden State Warriors Jarrett Jack and David Lee (R) who wamore
Miami Heat's LeBron James is sandwiched between Golden State Warriors Jarrett Jack and David Lee (R) who was charged with a flagrant foul on the play against in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Emil Joensson of Sweden reacts after winning the men's 1.3km free sprint Cross Country World Cup race in Camore
Emil Joensson of Sweden reacts after winning the men's 1.3km free sprint Cross Country World Cup race in Canmore, Alberta, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Arsenal's Santi Cazorla (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring a hat trick against Reading during themore
Arsenal's Santi Cazorla (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring a hat trick against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at the Madejski stadium in Reading, southern England December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Utah Jazz guard Mo Williams (5) is carried off the court by forward Marvin Williams (2) after hitting the gmore
Utah Jazz guard Mo Williams (5) is carried off the court by forward Marvin Williams (2) after hitting the game winning shot at the buzzer ending the second half of their NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man plays golf in snow at Etchinghill Golf Club near Folkestone in southern England December 11, 2012. more
A man plays golf in snow at Etchinghill Golf Club near Folkestone in southern England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A freerider dressed in Santa Claus costume, ski teacher Alberto Ronchi jumps in Madonna di Campiglio in normore
A freerider dressed in Santa Claus costume, ski teacher Alberto Ronchi jumps in Madonna di Campiglio in northern Italy December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fans of Brazil's Conrinthians celebrate outside the stadium after the team defeated Britain's Chelsea durimore
Fans of Brazil's Conrinthians celebrate outside the stadium after the team defeated Britain's Chelsea during the FIFA Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Johnson (7) and the fans react after he shot the winning shot over Detroit Pistons more
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Johnson (7) and the fans react after he shot the winning shot over Detroit Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince in double overtime of their NBA basketball game in New York, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine