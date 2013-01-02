版本:
图片 | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 23:35 BJT

Gang rape protests

<p>A participant leaves a candle next to a sign during a candlelight vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A participant leaves a candle next to a sign during a candlelight vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A student prays during a vigil for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A student prays during a vigil for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Students hold candles as they pray during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Students hold candles as they pray during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in the eastern Indian state of Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in the eastern Indian state of Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators burn effigies depicting rapists during a protest in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators burn effigies depicting rapists during a protest in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A girl puts flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A girl puts flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A demonstrator is being detained by police near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator is being detained by police near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A policeman tries to stop demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A policeman tries to stop demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as police use water canon to disperse them during a protest in front of the India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators shout slogans as police use water canon to disperse them during a protest in front of the India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators shield themselves from police water cannon in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators shield themselves from police water cannon in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Police officers give chase and use water canons on demonstraters during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Police officers give chase and use water canons on demonstraters during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A demonstrator (C) gestures while being detained by police in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator (C) gestures while being detained by police in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Demonstrators lie on the road in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators lie on the road in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon as they shout slogans and wave India's national flag in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon as they shout slogans and wave India's national flag in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as they are hit by police water cannon near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators shout slogans as they are hit by police water cannon near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Police try to block demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Police try to block demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators shout slogans while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A demonstrator (C) throws back a tear gas canister fired by fired by police near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator (C) throws back a tear gas canister fired by fired by police near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a bus after she was detained by police near presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a protest rally organised by various women's organisations in New Delhi December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

2013年 1月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a bus after she was detained by police near presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a protest rally organised by various women's organisations in New Delhi December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

