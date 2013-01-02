Gang rape protests
A participant leaves a candle next to a sign during a candlelight vigil for the Indian rape victim, who pasmore
A participant leaves a candle next to a sign during a candlelight vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organizemore
Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) more
Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dimore
Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a ramore
Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A student prays during a vigil for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad Decembemore
A student prays during a vigil for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhimore
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students hold candles as they pray during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in Nmore
Students hold candles as they pray during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damore
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Mamore
A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood <more
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiquimore
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family amore
A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERSmore
A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Dmore
Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29,more
Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 201more
Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan more
People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in the eastern Indian state of Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Demore
A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators burn effigies depicting rapists during a protest in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad Decemore
Demonstrators burn effigies depicting rapists during a protest in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape more
A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A girl puts flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. Rmore
A girl puts flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolmore
People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. Rmore
Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator is being detained by police near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2more
A demonstrator is being detained by police near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman tries to stop demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 2more
A policeman tries to stop demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shout slogans as police use water canon to disperse them during a protest in front of the Indmore
Demonstrators shout slogans as police use water canon to disperse them during a protest in front of the India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shield themselves from police water cannon in front of the India Gate during a protest in Newmore
Demonstrators shield themselves from police water cannon in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers give chase and use water canons on demonstraters during a protest in front of India Gate inmore
Police officers give chase and use water canons on demonstraters during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator (C) gestures while being detained by police in front of the India Gate during a protest in Nmore
A demonstrator (C) gestures while being detained by police in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTmore
A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators lie on the road in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. more
Demonstrators lie on the road in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon as they shout slogans and wave India's national flag in front more
Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon as they shout slogans and wave India's national flag in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans as they are hit by police water cannon near the presidential palace during a prmore
Demonstrators shout slogans as they are hit by police water cannon near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police try to block demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi Decembermore
Police try to block demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators shout slogans while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palacmore
Demonstrators shout slogans while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Demore
A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator (C) throws back a tear gas canister fired by fired by police near the presidential palace dumore
A demonstrator (C) throws back a tear gas canister fired by fired by police near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a bus after she was detained by police near presidential palace Rmore
A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a bus after she was detained by police near presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a protest rally organised by various women's organisations in New Delhi December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
下一个
Happy New Year 2013
A look at cities around the world as they ring in the new year of 2013.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The Gulf War
A look back at Operation Desert Storm, where U.S. armed forces lead by General Norman Schwarzkopf fought against Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait.
Gift cards for guns
Police traded gift cards for guns during a Los Angeles buyback program, announced as a crime-fighting response to the deadly shooting rampage in Newtown.
精选图集
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".