Gift cards for guns
A police officer carries guns collected from people in long lines of cars during a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department, following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. The program normally occurs in May but Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa accelerated the schedule in response to the December 14 shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead, along with the gunman, and caused a national outcry against gun violence. People can anonymously trade in their guns with no questions asked, receiving $200 grocery store gift cards for automatic weapons and $100 gift cards for shotguns, handguns and rifles. REUTERS/David McNew
Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. REUTERS/David McNew
Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A small portion of guns that were turned in by their owners are stacked inside a truck at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Police officers inspect guns over a clearing barrel, collected from people at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A police officer tosses a modified gun into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A police officer tosses an assault rifle into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A police officer tosses a modified gun into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A police officer holds a modified gun that was turned in its owner at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Los Angeles police chief Charlie Beck holds an AR-15 assault rifle that was turned in as L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (L) looks on during a news conference at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A police officer lays numerous guns on the ground as their owner turns them in at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A police officer inspects a gun as weapons are collected from people at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
