版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 3日 星期四 05:20 BJT

Portfolio: Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Vernon Wells makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians batter Asdrubal Cabrera during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto July 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Vernon Wells makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians batter Asdrumore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Vernon Wells makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians batter Asdrubal Cabrera during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto July 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Close
1 / 25
<p>Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich is doused by his players after the Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich is doused by his players after the Argonauts defeated the Calmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich is doused by his players after the Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
2 / 25
<p>New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (R) and Jered Jeffries celebrate their win against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their NBA game in Toronto February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (R) and Jered Jeffries celebrate their win against the Toronto Raptors durmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (R) and Jered Jeffries celebrate their win against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their NBA game in Toronto February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
3 / 25
<p>Minnesota Twins batter Justin Morneau fouls a ball off his cheek during the first inning of their MLB American League game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Minnesota Twins batter Justin Morneau fouls a ball off his cheek during the first inning of their MLB Amerimore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Minnesota Twins batter Justin Morneau fouls a ball off his cheek during the first inning of their MLB American League game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
4 / 25
<p>Toronto Blue Jays batter Alex Gonzalez is hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of their MLB American League game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays batter Alex Gonzalez is hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of their MLB American Leagmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Blue Jays batter Alex Gonzalez is hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of their MLB American League game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
5 / 25
<p>Toronto Maple Leafs' Wade Belak (L) fights Chicago Black Hawks' David Koci during the first period of their NHL game in Toronto October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Maple Leafs' Wade Belak (L) fights Chicago Black Hawks' David Koci during the first period of theirmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Maple Leafs' Wade Belak (L) fights Chicago Black Hawks' David Koci during the first period of their NHL game in Toronto October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
6 / 25
<p>Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh reacts after being hit in the eye during the first half of their NBA game against the Chicago Bulls in Toronto November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh reacts after being hit in the eye during the first half of their NBA gammore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh reacts after being hit in the eye during the first half of their NBA game against the Chicago Bulls in Toronto November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
7 / 25
<p>Gerard Butler takes a photo with fans at the gala presentation for the film ' Machine Gun Preacher ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Gerard Butler takes a photo with fans at the gala presentation for the film ' Machine Gun Preacher ' at themore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Gerard Butler takes a photo with fans at the gala presentation for the film ' Machine Gun Preacher ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
8 / 25
<p>Canadian band Marianas Trench clown around with an inflatable bubble as they arrive for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Canadian band Marianas Trench clown around with an inflatable bubble as they arrive for the MuchMusic Videomore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Canadian band Marianas Trench clown around with an inflatable bubble as they arrive for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
9 / 25
<p>Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012more

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
10 / 25
<p>Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassesemore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
11 / 25
<p>Toronto Raptors forward Andrea Bargnani and New Jersey Nets Jianlian Yi (R) battle for a rebound during the first half of their NBA game in Toronto, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Raptors forward Andrea Bargnani and New Jersey Nets Jianlian Yi (R) battle for a rebound during themore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Raptors forward Andrea Bargnani and New Jersey Nets Jianlian Yi (R) battle for a rebound during the first half of their NBA game in Toronto, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Close
12 / 25
<p>Edmonton Eskimos running back Hugh Charles (L) does a back flip in front of teammate Cary Koch after scoring a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the second half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Edmonton Eskimos running back Hugh Charles (L) does a back flip in front of teammate Cary Koch after scorinmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Edmonton Eskimos running back Hugh Charles (L) does a back flip in front of teammate Cary Koch after scoring a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the second half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
13 / 25
<p>Toronto Argonauts running back Andre Durie is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Lance Frazier (15) during the first half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Argonauts running back Andre Durie is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Lance Frazmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Argonauts running back Andre Durie is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Lance Frazier (15) during the first half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
14 / 25
<p>Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill dives for and misses a hit by Baltimore Orioles batter Melvin Mora during the second inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, August 9, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill dives for and misses a hit by Baltimore Orioles batter Melvin Mmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill dives for and misses a hit by Baltimore Orioles batter Melvin Mora during the second inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, August 9, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Close
15 / 25
<p>Lady Gaga performs "Born This Way" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Lady Gaga performs "Born This Way" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mikmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Lady Gaga performs "Born This Way" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
16 / 25
<p>Nahanni Johnstone kisses her eight year old daughter Chloe, both covered with oil during a Global Day of Action demonstration in Toronto June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Nahanni Johnstone kisses her eight year old daughter Chloe, both covered with oil during a Global Day of Acmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Nahanni Johnstone kisses her eight year old daughter Chloe, both covered with oil during a Global Day of Action demonstration in Toronto June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
17 / 25
<p>Actress Kirsten Dunst poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Actress Kirsten Dunst poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto Internamore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Actress Kirsten Dunst poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
18 / 25
<p>Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda waves as he nears the end of his walk on the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda waves as he nears the end of his walk on the high wire from the U.S. side to more

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda waves as he nears the end of his walk on the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
19 / 25
<p>Toronto Raptors forward Antoine Wright hangs onto a loose ball against Washington Wizards forward Josh Howard (R) during the second half of their NBA game in Toronto February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Raptors forward Antoine Wright hangs onto a loose ball against Washington Wizards forward Josh Howamore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Raptors forward Antoine Wright hangs onto a loose ball against Washington Wizards forward Josh Howard (R) during the second half of their NBA game in Toronto February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
20 / 25
<p>Toronto Blue Jays second baseman John McDonald (L) and Vernon Wells collide in front of Alex Rios (R) on a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox batter Kevin Youkillis during the eighth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman John McDonald (L) and Vernon Wells collide in front of Alex Rios (R) on a more

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman John McDonald (L) and Vernon Wells collide in front of Alex Rios (R) on a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox batter Kevin Youkillis during the eighth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
21 / 25
<p>Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero throws in the bullpen during practice at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero throws in the bullpen during practice at their MLB American League smore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero throws in the bullpen during practice at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
22 / 25
<p>Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill falls over New York Yankees' Bobby Abreu at second base during the fifth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill falls over New York Yankees' Bobby Abreu at second base during more

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill falls over New York Yankees' Bobby Abreu at second base during the fifth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
23 / 25
<p>Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasaki during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasamore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasaki during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
24 / 25
<p>A police officer peers out through a locked gate inside the perimeter fence leading to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre G20 Summit site in Toronto June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

A police officer peers out through a locked gate inside the perimeter fence leading to the Metro Toronto Comore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

A police officer peers out through a locked gate inside the perimeter fence leading to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre G20 Summit site in Toronto June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Gang rape protests

Gang rape protests

下一个

Gang rape protests

Gang rape protests

People from across India gather for vigils remembering the gang rape and murder of a student that triggered protests and international outcry.

2013年 1月 2日
Happy New Year 2013

Happy New Year 2013

A look at cities around the world as they ring in the new year of 2013.

2013年 1月 2日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2012年 12月 29日
The Gulf War

The Gulf War

A look back at Operation Desert Storm, where U.S. armed forces lead by General Norman Schwarzkopf fought against Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait.

2012年 12月 28日

精选图集

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐