Happy New Year 2013

<p>Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Revelers celebrate the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Revelers celebrate the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>People watch as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

People watch as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>National Guardsman John Cebak (R) kisses his fiancee Sonja Babic at the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

National Guardsman John Cebak (R) kisses his fiancee Sonja Babic at the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A man watches as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

A man watches as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Smoke from incense rises over people as they stand in line to offer New Year prayers at a Sensoji temple in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Smoke from incense rises over people as they stand in line to offer New Year prayers at a Sensoji temple in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Revelers cheer as they stand in Times Square ahead of New Year celebrations in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Revelers cheer as they stand in Times Square ahead of New Year celebrations in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A woman celebrates the New Year as she watches fireworks exploding above Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A woman celebrates the New Year as she watches fireworks exploding above Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Visitors take pictures and videos during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration at the financial square on the Bund in Shanghai December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Visitors take pictures and videos during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration at the financial square on the Bund in Shanghai December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Pakistani youths celebrate the New Year on a street in Lahore January 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohsin Raza </p>

Pakistani youths celebrate the New Year on a street in Lahore January 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohsin Raza

<p>Revellers write the number 2013 using sparklers during the Hogmanay (New Year) street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Revellers write the number 2013 using sparklers during the Hogmanay (New Year) street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Fireworks explode across the skyline near the London Eye during New Year celebrations in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Fireworks explode across the skyline near the London Eye during New Year celebrations in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>North Koreans watch fireworks to greet new year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Koreans watch fireworks to greet new year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>A reveler stands in Time Square before celebrating the New Year in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

A reveler stands in Time Square before celebrating the New Year in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon during New Year celebrations in Athens January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon during New Year celebrations in Athens January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Gary Marion, portraying female impersonator Sushi, hangs in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel over Duval Street late December 31, 2012, at the Bourbon Street Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The Red Shoe Drop has become a Key West tradition and is one of five Florida Keys warm-weather takes on New York City's Times Square ball drop marking the beginning of the New Year. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout </p>

Gary Marion, portraying female impersonator Sushi, hangs in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel over Duval Street late December 31, 2012, at the Bourbon Street Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The Red Shoe Drop has become a Key West tradition and is one of five Florida Keys warm-weather takes on New York City's Times Square ball drop marking the beginning of the New Year. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout

<p>Fireworks explode over St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky </p>

Fireworks explode over St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

<p>NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) dance during celebrations on New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) dance during celebrations on New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Empty champagne bottles and glasses are pictured during a New Year's Eve celebrations in Vienna December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Empty champagne bottles and glasses are pictured during a New Year's Eve celebrations in Vienna December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>Fireworks explode near the Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Syamsul Bahri Muhammad </p>

Fireworks explode near the Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Syamsul Bahri Muhammad

<p>A security guard stands behind a New Year signboard at Myanmar's first public New Year countdown celebrations on Myoma grounds in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A security guard stands behind a New Year signboard at Myanmar's first public New Year countdown celebrations on Myoma grounds in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Traders wearing "2013" glasses celebrating New Year's Eve work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Traders wearing "2013" glasses celebrating New Year's Eve work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, the Taipei 101 during New Year celebrations in Taipei January 1, 2013. The Chinese characters read "Taipei 101". REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, the Taipei 101 during New Year celebrations in Taipei January 1, 2013. The Chinese characters read "Taipei 101". REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>Fireworks light the sky over Victoria Harbour during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Fireworks light the sky over Victoria Harbour during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A follower of Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda pays tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, in Praia Vermelha (Red Beach) in Rio de Janeiro December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A follower of Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda pays tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, in Praia Vermelha (Red Beach) in Rio de Janeiro December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>People release balloons as the Tokyo Tower is illuminated to celebrate the New Year at a countdown event in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

People release balloons as the Tokyo Tower is illuminated to celebrate the New Year at a countdown event in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Fireworks explode over and around the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations January 1, 2013. More than 1.5 million people were expected to line the foreshores of the harbour to watch the annual new year fireworks show. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Fireworks explode over and around the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations January 1, 2013. More than 1.5 million people were expected to line the foreshores of the harbour to watch the annual new year fireworks show. REUTERS/David Gray

