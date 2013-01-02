版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 3日 星期四 02:25 BJT

Week in sports

<p>Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher is splashed with Gatorade after his team defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher is splashed with Gatorade after his team defeated the Northmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher is splashed with Gatorade after his team defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
1 / 17
<p>Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Martel Moore (L) scores a third quarter touchdown as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (R) looks on during the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Martel Moore (L) scores a third quarter touchdown as Florida State more

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Martel Moore (L) scores a third quarter touchdown as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (R) looks on during the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
2 / 17
<p>Football fans take pictures as a B-1 Stealth bomber performs a fly-over at the start of the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Football fans take pictures as a B-1 Stealth bomber performs a fly-over at the start of the 99th Rose Bowlmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Football fans take pictures as a B-1 Stealth bomber performs a fly-over at the start of the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 17
<p>Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Curt Phillips (10) is tackled by Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8), Josh Mauro (90) and Alex Carter (25) during the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Curt Phillips (10) is tackled by Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8)more

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Curt Phillips (10) is tackled by Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8), Josh Mauro (90) and Alex Carter (25) during the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 17
<p>Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw holds the Rose Bowl trophy after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers to win the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw holds the Rose Bowl trophy after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers tomore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw holds the Rose Bowl trophy after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers to win the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 17
<p>Team USA's Riley Barber (R) scores a goal on Czech Republic's goalie Matej Machovsky (L) during the second period of their quarter-final game at the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Team USA's Riley Barber (R) scores a goal on Czech Republic's goalie Matej Machovsky (L) during the second more

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Team USA's Riley Barber (R) scores a goal on Czech Republic's goalie Matej Machovsky (L) during the second period of their quarter-final game at the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 17
<p>Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dives to steal the ball from New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dives to steal the ball from New York Knicks forward Carmelmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dives to steal the ball from New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
7 / 17
<p>Tottenham Hotspur's Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Tottenham Hotspur's Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring against Reading during their English Premier Leamore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Tottenham Hotspur's Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 17
<p>Czech Republic's Lukas Hlava crashes during the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Czech Republic's Lukas Hlava crashes during the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournamenmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Czech Republic's Lukas Hlava crashes during the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
9 / 17
<p>Germany's Martin Schmitt soars over spectators during the second practice session for the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Germany's Martin Schmitt soars over spectators during the second practice session for the second jumping ofmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Germany's Martin Schmitt soars over spectators during the second practice session for the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 17
<p>Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (46) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Dallas Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabaugh (43) during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (46) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Dallas Cowboys safety more

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (46) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Dallas Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabaugh (43) during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 17
<p>Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) celebrates his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys with team mate Logan Paulsen (82) during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) celebrates his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) celebrates his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys with team mate Logan Paulsen (82) during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 17
<p>Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan rips off his head set while protesting a penalty against the Cowboys late in the second half of their NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan rips off his head set while protesting a penalty against the more

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan rips off his head set while protesting a penalty against the Cowboys late in the second half of their NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
13 / 17
<p>Challenger Ryo Akaho (L) punches defending champion Yota Sato during their WBC super flyweight boxing title match in Tokyo December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Challenger Ryo Akaho (L) punches defending champion Yota Sato during their WBC super flyweight boxing titlemore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Challenger Ryo Akaho (L) punches defending champion Yota Sato during their WBC super flyweight boxing title match in Tokyo December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
14 / 17
<p>Students and families from Newtown, Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School stand on the field during the national anthem before the New York Giants NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 30, 2012. Students and families formed an honor guard for players from both teams to run through during their entrance to the field. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Students and families from Newtown, Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School stand on the field during thmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Students and families from Newtown, Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School stand on the field during the national anthem before the New York Giants NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 30, 2012. Students and families formed an honor guard for players from both teams to run through during their entrance to the field. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
15 / 17
<p>New York Giants David Wilson does a backflip as he celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

New York Giants David Wilson does a backflip as he celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia more

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

New York Giants David Wilson does a backflip as he celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
16 / 17
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their women's singles match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their women's singles matcmore

2013年 1月 3日 星期四

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their women's singles match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Week in sports

Week in sports

下一个

Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

2012年 12月 18日
Mr. 30,000

Mr. 30,000

Kobe Bryant becomes the fifth NBA player to score 30,000 points.

2012年 12月 7日
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

2012年 11月 13日
Fall of Lance Armstrong

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong could be jailed and cycling could be dropped from the Olympics as a result of his reported admission to using performance-enhancing drugs.

2013年 1月 16日

精选图集

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐