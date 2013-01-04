Photos of the week

Resident Kim Yong-bin (2nd L), 48, jumps to tear a balloon with a cutter just before a group of anti-North Korea activists release the balloon carrying anti-North Korea leaflets towards the North, in front of the former North Korean Labour Party Cheorwon Office Building near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Cheorwon, northeast of Seoul January 1, 2013. Kim was opposing releasing balloons towards the North as the North had threatened to attack the area where the balloons were released. The North Korean Labour Party Cheorwon Office Building (background) was used to propagate communist agendas before the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for an end to confrontation between the two Koreas, technically still at war in the absence of a peace treaty to end their 1950-53 conflict, in a surprise New Year speech broadcast on state media. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won