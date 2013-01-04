Photos of the week
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Hangzhou Yusei Machinery Co., Ltd in Xiaoshan District in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province January 1, 2013. Three firemen died while trying to extinguish a factory blaze which broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in east China's Zhejiang Province, fire authorities said, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A father reacts after the death of two of his children, whom activists said were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A protester with a gag tied around her mouth takes part in a silent protest for a gang rape victim in New Delhi December 29, 2012. The Indian woman whose gang rape in New Delhi triggered violent protests died of her injuries on Saturday in a Singapore hospital, bringing a security lockdown in Delhi and recognition from India's prime minister that social change is needed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman celebrates the New Year as she watches fireworks exploding above Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro January 1, 2013. More than two million people gathered along Rio's most famous beach to witness the 20-minute display and celebrate the beginning of a new year. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Palestinian protesters throw stones near burning tyres during clashes with Israeli security officers in the West Bank village of Tamoun, near the West Bank city of Jenin January 1, 2013. Clashes broke out after an Israeli military operation in the village on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Royal Saudi Air Force jets fly in formation during a graduation ceremony for air force officers at King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Resident Kim Yong-bin (2nd L), 48, jumps to tear a balloon with a cutter just before a group of anti-North Korea activists release the balloon carrying anti-North Korea leaflets towards the North, in front of the former North Korean Labour Party Cheorwon Office Building near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Cheorwon, northeast of Seoul January 1, 2013. Kim was opposing releasing balloons towards the North as the North had threatened to attack the area where the balloons were released. The North Korean Labour Party Cheorwon Office Building (background) was used to propagate communist agendas before the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for an end to confrontation between the two Koreas, technically still at war in the absence of a peace treaty to end their 1950-53 conflict, in a surprise New Year speech broadcast on state media. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Czech Republic's Lukas Hlava crashes during the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Davin Pickerill sits on a school bus as the Sandy Hook School children head back to classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 3, 2013. Hundreds of children who had escaped a harrowing attack on their elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, last month, headed back to classes on Thursday for the first time since a gunman had barged into their school and killed 20 of their schoolmates and six staff members. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Shoes hang on a power line at Letna park overlooking Prague early January 2, 2013. Czech teenagers, who skateboard at the park, throw their damaged and unwanted shoes over the wire for fun at the city's main skating hangout, once the site of a monument to former Soviet leader Josef Stalin. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Race2Recovery team member injured Afghanistan veteran Mark Zambon of the U.S gets into his Land Rover during the technical verification exercise of the Dakar Rally 2013 at Magdalena beach in Lima January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
President Barack Obama winks as he arrives with Vice President Joe Biden (L) in the briefing room to make remarks after the House of Representatives acted on legislation intended to avoid the "fiscal cliff," at the White House in Washington January 1, 2013. The Republican-controlled House backed a tax hike on the top U.S. earners shortly before midnight on Tuesday, ending weeks of high-stakes budget brinkmanship that threatened to spook consumers and throw financial markets into turmoil. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaves New York Presbyterian Hospital with husband, Bill (TOP R), and daughter, Chelsea (R), in New York, January 2, 2013. The secretary of state, who has not been seen in public since Dec. 7, was revealed on Sunday evening to be in a New York hospital under treatment for a blood clot that stemmed from a concussion she suffered in mid-December. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighbourhood where tensions have flared in the past between religious and secular Jews. The studio offers gender separated classes in accordance with the religious beliefs against mixing of the sexes in public. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A civilian and a firefighter (L) try to salvage useful material after a fire in Srinagar January 1, 2013. At least one person was injured and one residential house damaged in the fire on Tuesday and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in Karachi January 1, 2013. A bomb exploded in a crowded area of Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, killing at least one person and wounding 21, police said. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Zoo keeper Zuzana Matyasova poses with penguins during the annual stock take at London Zoo January 3, 2013. The compulsory count of more than 17,500 animals is noted annually as part of the zoo's licence, and the information is logged with the International Species Information System (ISIS), used for managing international breeding programs of endangered animals. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Preschooler Haris Zufairy Kamil Zairi, 6, refuses to enter the class as his mother tries to comfort him during his first day of school in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
A school bus passes angel paintings seen along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
