Images of December

The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Hassan Mekki, a 32-year-old Sudanese migrant, shows scars on his back in Athens December 5, 2012. Mekki, who fled conflict in his country in hopes of a better life in Europe, said he was attacked by a group of men holding Greek flags and left with the deep wounds on his back, throat and neck in August 2012, about five months after he illegally entered Greece. Mekki was walking in Athens with a friend from Mauritania when black-shirted men on motorcycles holding Greek flags and shouting "Go home black" and other racists insults came up and knocked him out with a blow to the head. He was covered in blood when he regained consciousness and only later realized that his attackers, which he says were likely tied to the far-right Golden Dawn party, had left large gashes resembling an "X" across his back. "I don't have the right papers, so I can't go anywhere to ask for help," Mekki said. "I can't sleep. I'm scared, maybe they will follow me and my life is in danger now." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester with a gag tied around her mouth takes part in a silent protest for a gang rape victim in New Delhi December 29, 2012. The Indian woman whose gang rape in New Delhi triggered violent protests died of her injuries on Saturday in a Singapore hospital, bringing a security lockdown in Delhi and recognition from India's prime minister that social change is needed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Afghan woman walks past a burning tyre, which was set on fire by residents to warm themselves, along a street on a snowy day in Kabul December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province December 25, 2012. The airline company decided to demolish its former headquarters, which was built around 1996, after their new headquarters was completed in 2011, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A single candle honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings is seen in the window sill of a home in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. Guatemalan police arrested McAfee on December 5 for illegally entering the country and said it would deport him to Belize, which he fled from after being sought for questioning over his neighbour's murder. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman holds a child in Marka's main hospital December 18, 2012. Responding to several reported cases of cholera and dengue fever, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF sent medical personnel to Marka to assess the main hospital's facilities and general health needs. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST/Handout
Children stand in their house, a building damaged by a 1972 earthquake, in the old centre of Managua December 19, 2012. The 1972 earthquake that devastated the city of Managua and killed about 10,000 people was the result of an earthquake of 6.2 degrees on the Richter scale originated two miles deep in Lake Managua. After 40 years of this lamentable phenomenon of nature still 100 families live in the old center of Managua, according local media. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Members of Cais Sodre Cabaret company smoke before a celebration for its fifth anniversary at the Ritz night club in Lisbon December 2, 2012. Cais Sodre Cabaret is a company that is reintroducing the cabaret in Portugal since 2007. In Portugal, during the 20's and 30's, there were many clubs and cafes where people could enjoy of cabaret shows, but with the advent of the dictatorship the cabaret shows were disappearing. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Government army FARDC soldiers use mobile phones to record a video in the town of Sake, some 27 km (17 miles) west of Goma December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Female Afghan National Police (ANP) officers aim their weapons during a drill at a training centre near the German Bundeswehr army camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan December 11, 2012. German police is mentoring the training program for ANP, as part of an ongoing International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province December 12, 2012, in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang December 13, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A man is lowered from a building by rescue workers during a flood caused by a broken water main pipe in Lima's southern district of Villa Maria del Triunfo, December 18, 2012. At least 300 families have been affected by the flood, according to a press release by Sedapal, the state water company. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman lies on an operating table during a brain surgery at the National Neurology Institute in Budapest December 15, 2012. The complex operation, called deep brain stimulation (DBS) and involves stimulation of certain areas of the human brain with high-frequency electricity, is carried out with the patient awake and communicating with the doctors during certain phases of the operation. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Villagers stand around an ancestral tomb which is being relocated from a construction site of a residential compound in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 18, 2012. The tomb, measuring 10 metres (33 feet) high with a surface area of 10 square metres, has been left in the middle of the construction site for about 7 months after the building project started. The family of the tomb, with the help of some villagers, relocated on Tuesday morning four coffins containing the remains of the deceased. According to local reports, the family did not fulfil their agreement with village officers which requires them to move the tomb before December 15. The family said they were waiting for an auspicious date for relocation. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinian security guards pray at a soccer stadium, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike during an eight-day conflict, in Gaza City December 4, 2012. Eight days of Israeli air strikes on Gaza and cross-border Palestinian rocket attacks ended in an Egyptian-brokered truce agreement last month, calling on Israel to ease restrictions on the territory. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Elizabeth Marquez from Ecuador waits for her eviction at her home, as neighbours and Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) activists support her outside the building in Badalona December 11, 2012. The eviction has been stopped temporarily by the court. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, takes a shower in Magdalena August 21, 2012. Cigara, who is in jail awaiting trial for a fourth case of robbery, admits that she suffers from drug addiction and has requested treatment from the prison system. Cigara was pregnant with her daughter Milagros during her first jail term in 2007 and gave birth to and raised her daughter in the prison until she was two. Argentine law allows women prisoners to raise their infant children in jail until the age of four, after which they must leave to live with family or in a state home. REUTERS/Carolina Camps
Rescuers evacuate a child who survived flooding with her pregnant mother as they cross a river in New Bataan town, Compostela Valley, southern Philippines December 6, 2012. Rescuers found a six-months pregnant women from the other side of a river with her one-year-old son after escaping floods that swamped their house after Typhoon Bopha hit land on Tuesday in Compostela Valley. The death toll has risen to 332 on Thursday with hundreds missing, disaster officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A boy dances to celebrate government army FARDC soldiers' return to Goma December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy holds a Santa Claus balloon as a convey of cars transporting the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal cross through an Israeli checkpoint to the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 24, 2012. Twal crossed from Jerusalem into Bethlehem through an Israeli checkpoint on Monday to attend a procession outside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A member of Hamas' national security forces demonstrates his skills during a graduation ceremony at the site of a destroyed security compound in Gaza City December 2, 2012. The compound was destroyed during the eight days of Israeli air strikes on Gaza and cross-border Palestinian rocket attacks that ended in an Egyptian-brokered truce agreement last month calling on Israel to ease restrictions on the territory. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a carol service with soldiers during a visit to Forward Operating Base Price in Helmand Province, Afghanistan December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The casket of Senator Daniel Inouye lays in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington December 20, 2012. Democratic Senator Inouye of Hawaii, a decorated veteran of World War Two and one of the longest-serving members of Congress, died on Monday at the age of 88. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Race2Recovery team member injured Afghanistan veteran Mark Zambon of the U.S gets into his Land Rover during the technical verification exercise of the Dakar Rally 2013 at Magdalena beach in Lima January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (L) and Junal mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. The body of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who committed suicide in London after a prank call by two Australian radio presenters, was buried at her husband's native village on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ayman al-Sahili, a Reuters cameraman, reacts as he was shot in the leg while filming on the front line in Syria's north city of Aleppo by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The Christ the Redeemer statue casts a shadow on passing clouds atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A police car burns in front of the Security Directorate after gun clashes between demonstrators and police in Benghazi December 20, 2012. Four people were killed when security forces clashed with armed demonstrators outside a police station in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday, security sources said. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
People are seen reflected on a window of a ferry as they cross the Huangpu River near the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai December 12, 2012. China's real estate investment rose 16.7 percent in the first 11 months of 2012 from the same period a year earlier, up from an annual increase of 15.4 percent in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
New York Giants' running back David Wilson does a back flip after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in their NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Participants of 'Strut the Streets', an annual swimwear parade, look at a man pole dancing in central Sydney December 7, 2012. 'Strut the Streets' raises money to help aboriginal Australians to finish school at the same rate as every Australian child. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A fisherman carries a swordfish on his back from the Indian Ocean waters to the market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A vendor sits next to a Coca Cola refrigerator amidst destroyed food stalls after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines December 5, 2012. Blocked roads and severed communications in the southern Philippines frustrated rescuers on Wednesday as teams searched for hundreds of people missing after the strongest typhoon this year killed at least 283 people. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. Indian police used batons, tear gas and water cannon to turn back thousands of people marching on the presidential palace on Saturday in intensifying protests against the gang-rape of a woman on the streets and on social media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An automobile is damaged by a Mercedes-Benz dealership sign following a winter storm in Mobile, Alabama, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Hauge
Men sit in the middle of the road in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Palestinian men ride horses during sunset on the beach of Gaza City December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Fireworks explode on the rooftops of buildings in the city during a show prior to the new year celebrations in Sydney December 31, 2012. More than 1.5 million people were expected to line the foreshores of the harbour to watch the annual fireworks show. REUTERS/David Gray
A plane wreckage is removed from a highway near Moscow's Vnukovo airport December 29, 2012. A Russian airliner split into pieces after it slid off the runway and crashed onto a highway outside Moscow on Saturday, killing four of the 12 crew on board and leaving smoking chunks of fuselage on the icy road. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A clown dressed as policeman rides his mini bicycle during a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City December 18, 2012. Hundreds of clowns made their annual pilgrimage on Tuesday to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe to pay homage to the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man is seen wrapped with pythons, some which include the Albino Burmese Python, as part of a show celebrating the coming Year of the Snake in the Chinese calendar, while spectators look on, in Malabon city, north of Manila December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A farmer harvests rice next to the artist Suharyanto Tri's statue entitled "Planting Brain" at Nitiprayan village in Bantul, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, December 27, 2012. Tri's work is a part of a outdoor sculpture exhibition called "Last Harvest", that includes works from 30 artists who are voicing their concerns over diminishing agricultural land. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. The Indian government moved on Sunday to stamp out protests that have swelled in New Delhi since the gang-rape of a young woman, banning gatherings of more than five people, but still thousands poured into the heart of the capital to vent their anger. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A volunteer cleans his face near the site of a fire, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A reveller, dressed as a unicorn, celebrates the sunrise during the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 21, 2012. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, and the longest night of the year. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People dressed as Santa Claus row boats through the fog on the Venice canal December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A tray of example glass eyes are pictured at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munich December 11, 2012. Greiner produces individual hand glass-blown human eye prostheses for people who have lost an eye or eyes due to a trauma, illness or accident. Each glass eye takes about one hour to make, with constant reference to the patient for the right colour and for detailed drawing of the veins. A bespoke glass eye prostheses cost about 350 euros (US $457). A typical modern glass eye is a hollow half sphere that fits over the non-working eye, if it is still there. Otherwise it goes over a ball that has been surgically implanted into the eye socket and attached to the eye muscles. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Brazilian actor-dancer Tiago Gambogi (C) fights with security guards at the entrance to the Norte Energia electric company headquarters, during a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, projected to be the world's third largest, and its impact on the environment, in Altamira December 13, 2012. Gambogi, director of the Brasilian Physical Theatre Company in London, held the protest in front of the headquarters of Norte Energia, the operator of Belo Monte, as company officials prepared to meet with a group of fishermen who claim that their fishing grounds will be ruined by the dam. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Brooklyn Nets forward Gerald Wallace (45) lies in pain on the court after a collision in the fourth quarter of their NBA game against the New York Knicks in New York December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
United States Capitol Police arrest and drag Rives Grogan, who shouted anti-abortion slogans from the visitors gallery at the U.S. Senate chambers, down the hallway of the basement at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, as they pose for photographers after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk December 12, 2012. Hundreds of couples packed the office in lower Manhattan to be married on the date 12/12/12 as this will be the last such triple date for almost a century until January 1, 2101. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
