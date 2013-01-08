版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 9日 星期三 00:50 BJT

Aurora shooting: Looking back

<p>Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoemore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 40
<p>Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the tmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 40
<p>Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark</p>

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers inmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

Close
3 / 40
<p>The Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon</p>

The Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman moviemore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

The Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
4 / 40
<p>Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield</p>

Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people more

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Close
5 / 40
<p>Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Auroramore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 40
<p>Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 40
<p>People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin</p>

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings inmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
8 / 40
<p>People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders as police investigate an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield</p>

People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders as police investigate an overnight shootingmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders as police investigate an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Close
9 / 40
<p>A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office/Handout</p>

A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Armore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Close
10 / 40
<p>James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/The University of Colorado/Handout</p>

James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado July 20, 2more

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/The University of Colorado/Handout

Close
11 / 40
<p>A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes is seen in Rancho Penasquitos, California July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes is seen in Rancho Penasquitos, Californmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes is seen in Rancho Penasquitos, California July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
12 / 40
<p>F.B.I. agents talk while investigating the apartment of James Holmes, the suspect who opened fire in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy Papasso</p>

F.B.I. agents talk while investigating the apartment of James Holmes, the suspect who opened fire in a movimore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

F.B.I. agents talk while investigating the apartment of James Holmes, the suspect who opened fire in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy Papasso

Close
13 / 40
<p>An investigator carries out a computer hard drive from the apartment of James Holmes, the suspect who opened fire in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy Papasso</p>

An investigator carries out a computer hard drive from the apartment of James Holmes, the suspect who openemore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

An investigator carries out a computer hard drive from the apartment of James Holmes, the suspect who opened fire in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy Papasso

Close
14 / 40
<p>Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opemore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 40
<p>Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on momore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 40
<p>A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora Jmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 40
<p>Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23,more

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
18 / 40
<p>Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is pictured in a court sketch during his court appearance in Centennial, Colorado, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Robles</p>

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is pictured in a court sketch during his court appearance in Cmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is pictured in a court sketch during his court appearance in Centennial, Colorado, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Robles

Close
19 / 40
<p>Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is pictured in a court sketch during his court appearance in Centennial, Colorado, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Robles</p>

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is pictured in a court sketch during his court appearance in Cmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is pictured in a court sketch during his court appearance in Centennial, Colorado, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Robles

Close
20 / 40
<p>People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Auromore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 40
<p>People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aumore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 40
<p>Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vimore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
23 / 40
<p>People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Pmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 40
<p>People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
25 / 40
<p>Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Coloramore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
26 / 40
<p>A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Cmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
27 / 40
<p>Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Comore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
28 / 40
<p>A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims bemore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 40
<p>Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Coloradmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
30 / 40
<p>A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Auroramore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
31 / 40
<p>Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. Standing (L-R) is Medek's cousin James Vigil, brother Shane and Kailyn Vigil, second cousin. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded intomore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. Standing (L-R) is Medek's cousin James Vigil, brother Shane and Kailyn Vigil, second cousin. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
32 / 40
<p>Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July more

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
33 / 40
<p>A sign is seen at a memorial for the theater-goers killed in the July 20, 2012 mass shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A sign is seen at a memorial for the theater-goers killed in the July 20, 2012 mass shooting, in Aurora, Comore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A sign is seen at a memorial for the theater-goers killed in the July 20, 2012 mass shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
34 / 40
<p>A couple hug early on Sunday morning in front of 12 white crosses at a memorial to those killed in the July 20 theater shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A couple hug early on Sunday morning in front of 12 white crosses at a memorial to those killed in the Julymore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

A couple hug early on Sunday morning in front of 12 white crosses at a memorial to those killed in the July 20 theater shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
35 / 40
<p>Windan Palmer, 2, runs around pinwheels set up as a memorial to those killed in Aurora, Colorado July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Windan Palmer, 2, runs around pinwheels set up as a memorial to those killed in Aurora, Colorado July 28, 2more

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Windan Palmer, 2, runs around pinwheels set up as a memorial to those killed in Aurora, Colorado July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
36 / 40
<p>Rita Paulina, shot twice in the arm and once in the leg, leaves the second court appearance of James Holmes, the accused shooter in the July 20, 2012 theater shootings in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Rita Paulina, shot twice in the arm and once in the leg, leaves the second court appearance of James Holmesmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Rita Paulina, shot twice in the arm and once in the leg, leaves the second court appearance of James Holmes, the accused shooter in the July 20, 2012 theater shootings in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
37 / 40
<p>Victims and family of victims wearing Batman clothes arrive for the second court appearance of James Holmes, in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Victims and family of victims wearing Batman clothes arrive for the second court appearance of James Holmesmore

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Victims and family of victims wearing Batman clothes arrive for the second court appearance of James Holmes, in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
38 / 40
<p>Family members of victims arrive for a court appearance of James Holmes, accused shooter in the July 20, 2012 theater shootings in Centennial, Colorado January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Family members of victims arrive for a court appearance of James Holmes, accused shooter in the July 20, 20more

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Family members of victims arrive for a court appearance of James Holmes, accused shooter in the July 20, 2012 theater shootings in Centennial, Colorado January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
39 / 40
<p>Family members of victims arrive for a court appearance of James Holmes, accused shooter in the July 20, 2012 theater shootings, in Centennial, Colorado January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Family members of victims arrive for a court appearance of James Holmes, accused shooter in the July 20, 20more

2013年 1月 9日 星期三

Family members of victims arrive for a court appearance of James Holmes, accused shooter in the July 20, 2012 theater shootings, in Centennial, Colorado January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Images of December

Images of December

下一个

Images of December

Images of December

Our top pictures from the month of December.

2013年 1月 5日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week

2013年 1月 5日
Portfolio: Mike Cassese

Portfolio: Mike Cassese

A showcase of the best images from Reuters photographer Mike Cassese, who passed away on December 27, 2012.

2013年 1月 3日
Gang rape protests

Gang rape protests

People from across India gather for vigils remembering the gang rape and murder of a student that triggered protests and international outcry.

2013年 1月 2日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐