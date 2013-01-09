New York ferry crash

版本:
<p>A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. At least two of the people injured in a Wednesday morning commuter ferry accident in New York are in critical condition, and nine others are in serious condition, a city official said. The accident occurred at 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) as the high-speed catamaran was docking in lower Manhattan. More than 50 people were injured in the incident, New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan said at a press briefing held near the scene. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>New York City emergency responders care for victims of a commuter ferry crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>New York City Firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>New York City firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>New York City emergency personnel talk on the deck of a commuter ferry that crashed during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>New York City firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>Passengers of a New York City commuter ferry stand together following a crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>New York City emergency responders care for victims of a commuter ferry crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>Passengers of a New York City commuter ferry stand together following a crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>New York City emergency responders investigate a commuter ferry crash that occurred during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>New York City emergency responders investigate a commuter ferry crash that occurred during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>New York City firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

<p>New York City emergency responders at the site of a commuter ferry crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2013年 1月 10日

