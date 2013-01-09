Police fire at striking workers
Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Tmore
Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway in the grape-growing Western Cape on Wednesday, the first clashes of a year likely to be marked by fractious labour relations. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking farm workers march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesbumore
Striking farm workers march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police officers patrol past vineyards during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linkimore
Police officers patrol past vineyards during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Camore
Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Tomore
Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters throw stones at the police during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking more
Protesters throw stones at the police during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linmore
A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police scan for stone throwers during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Tomore
Police scan for stone throwers during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A police officer removes barbed wire and stones used by protesters to barricade the main N1 highway linkingmore
A police officer removes barbed wire and stones used by protesters to barricade the main N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg during a farm workers strike in De Doorns January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters flee as police fire teargas during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linkingmore
Protesters flee as police fire teargas during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police form a line during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johanmore
Police form a line during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linmore
A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester stokes a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linkmore
A protester stokes a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A child runs towards a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, limore
A child runs towards a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police stand near a burning barricade during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking more
Police stand near a burning barricade during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking farm workers carry a placard demanding a minimum wage of 150 Rand (US$ 17) as they march towards pmore
Striking farm workers carry a placard demanding a minimum wage of 150 Rand (US$ 17) as they march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters throw stones at police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cmore
Protesters throw stones at police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police stand among rocks and burning barricades during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highwamore
Police stand among rocks and burning barricades during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
