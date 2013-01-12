版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 12日 星期六 10:20 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>A cloud formation tinged with red dust travels across the Indian Ocean near Onslow on the Western Australia coast, January 9, 2013. The 'red wave' was caused by rain and wind that kicked sand and dust into the air and out over the ocean. REUTERS/Brett Martin/fishwrecked.com</p>

A cloud formation tinged with red dust travels across the Indian Ocean near Onslow on the Western Australiamore

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A cloud formation tinged with red dust travels across the Indian Ocean near Onslow on the Western Australia coast, January 9, 2013. The 'red wave' was caused by rain and wind that kicked sand and dust into the air and out over the ocean. REUTERS/Brett Martin/fishwrecked.com

Close
1 / 20
<p>Students practice defending themselves with brooms as a soldier observes during an anti-violence exercise at a primary school in Rugao, Jiangsu province, China, January 7, 2013. Around 700 students and their teachers took part in the exercise. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Students practice defending themselves with brooms as a soldier observes during an anti-violence exercise amore

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Students practice defending themselves with brooms as a soldier observes during an anti-violence exercise at a primary school in Rugao, Jiangsu province, China, January 7, 2013. Around 700 students and their teachers took part in the exercise. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
2 / 20
<p>South Africa's Riaan Van Niekerk rides his KTM during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Arequipa in Peru to Arica in Chile, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

South Africa's Riaan Van Niekerk rides his KTM during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Arequipa imore

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

South Africa's Riaan Van Niekerk rides his KTM during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Arequipa in Peru to Arica in Chile, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
3 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar more

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
4 / 20
<p>A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. more

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
5 / 20
<p>A student is hit by a jet of water during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra </p>

A student is hit by a jet of water during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public more

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A student is hit by a jet of water during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man smokes a cigarettes as he waits for a cup of coffee at a cafe in Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A man smokes a cigarettes as he waits for a cup of coffee at a cafe in Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 7, 20more

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A man smokes a cigarettes as he waits for a cup of coffee at a cafe in Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 20
<p>The slain bodies of Sally Margaret with her one and a half years old daughter Patience Daniel are seen in the open field after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area, the latest tit-for-tat attack police say is linked to upcoming elections. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola </p>

The slain bodies of Sally Margaret with her one and a half years old daughter Patience Daniel are seen in tmore

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

The slain bodies of Sally Margaret with her one and a half years old daughter Patience Daniel are seen in the open field after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area, the latest tit-for-tat attack police say is linked to upcoming elections. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
8 / 20
<p>A plainclothes police officer sprays tear gas during a clash with teachers in front of the press club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A plainclothes police officer sprays tear gas during a clash with teachers in front of the press club in Dhmore

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A plainclothes police officer sprays tear gas during a clash with teachers in front of the press club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 20
<p>An employee wearing a panda costume slides down from an ice sculpture during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

An employee wearing a panda costume slides down from an ice sculpture during the Harbin International Ice amore

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

An employee wearing a panda costume slides down from an ice sculpture during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
10 / 20
<p>A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan, January 10, 2013.more

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
11 / 20
<p>People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity </p>

People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Close
12 / 20
<p>A bailiff lowers a restrained demonstrator from a tree during a protest against the construction of a new road by-pass at Crowhurst, near Hastings in south east England, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A bailiff lowers a restrained demonstrator from a tree during a protest against the construction of a new rmore

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A bailiff lowers a restrained demonstrator from a tree during a protest against the construction of a new road by-pass at Crowhurst, near Hastings in south east England, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
13 / 20
<p>Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola </p>

Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January more

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
14 / 20
<p>Toilets are seen on the 69th floor at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Toilets are seen on the 69th floor at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2more

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Toilets are seen on the 69th floor at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting an award at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting an award at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monicmore

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting an award at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Siberian tiger eats a frozen chicken during a hot summer day at Rio de Janeiro's zoo, Brazil, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

A Siberian tiger eats a frozen chicken during a hot summer day at Rio de Janeiro's zoo, Brazil, January 9, more

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A Siberian tiger eats a frozen chicken during a hot summer day at Rio de Janeiro's zoo, Brazil, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
17 / 20
<p>Children play on self-made swings on scaffolding at a construction site in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong </p>

Children play on self-made swings on scaffolding at a construction site in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, Chmore

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Children play on self-made swings on scaffolding at a construction site in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Close
18 / 20
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army pose with their weapons and a snowman at the Jouret al Shayah area in Homs, Syria, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army pose with their weapons and a snowman at the Jouret al Shayah area in Homs,more

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

Members of the Free Syrian Army pose with their weapons and a snowman at the Jouret al Shayah area in Homs, Syria, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
19 / 20
<p>A giant squid is seen in a still image captured from a submersible near Japan's Ogasawara islands in July 2012. The images were the world's first live images of a giant squid. REUTERS/NHK/NEP/Discovery Channel</p>

A giant squid is seen in a still image captured from a submersible near Japan's Ogasawara islands in July 2more

2013年 1月 12日 星期六

A giant squid is seen in a still image captured from a submersible near Japan's Ogasawara islands in July 2012. The images were the world's first live images of a giant squid. REUTERS/NHK/NEP/Discovery Channel

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Homes torched in Kenya

Homes torched in Kenya

下一个

Homes torched in Kenya

Homes torched in Kenya

At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.

2013年 1月 11日
New York ferry crash

New York ferry crash

A commuter ferry crashes into a pier in lower Manhattan, injuring more than 50 people.

2013年 1月 10日
Police fire at striking workers

Police fire at striking workers

Police fire rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers blocking a highway in South Africa.

2013年 1月 10日
Aurora shooting: Looking back

Aurora shooting: Looking back

Prosecutors will outline their murder case against James Holmes in a preliminary hearing that is expected to last a week. The 25-year-old is charged with...

2013年 1月 9日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐