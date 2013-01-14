版本:
Australian wildfires

<p>Smoke from a bushfire billows over beach goers at Carlton, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Hobart January 4, 2013. Bushfires destroyed over 80 homes as temperatures in Australia's island state Tasmania peaked at record highs on Friday local media reported. REUTERS/Joanne Giuliani </p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Smoke from a bushfire billows over beach goers at Carlton, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Hobart January 4, 2013. Bushfires destroyed over 80 homes as temperatures in Australia's island state Tasmania peaked at record highs on Friday local media reported. REUTERS/Joanne Giuliani

<p>The ash from burnt vegetation mottles the earth in an area near Milparinka, about 600km (372 miles) north east of Adelaide, burned by recent bushfires, in this handout image photographed on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

The ash from burnt vegetation mottles the earth in an area near Milparinka, about 600km (372 miles) north east of Adelaide, burned by recent bushfires, in this handout image photographed on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout

<p>The Deans Gap fire burns near Sussex Inlet, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

The Deans Gap fire burns near Sussex Inlet, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout

<p>A house destroyed by a bushfire is seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A house destroyed by a bushfire is seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

<p>The ash from burnt vegetation mottles the earth in an area near Milparinka, about 600km (372 miles) north east of Adelaide, burned by recent bushfires, in this handout image photographed on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

The ash from burnt vegetation mottles the earth in an area near Milparinka, about 600km (372 miles) north east of Adelaide, burned by recent bushfires, in this handout image photographed on January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout

<p>View from the Terra satellite shows fires burning in Tasmania in this NASA handout image dated January 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

View from the Terra satellite shows fires burning in Tasmania in this NASA handout image dated January 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>Bushfires in Australia are pictured in this January 2, 2013 handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Bushfires in Australia are pictured in this January 2, 2013 handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout

<p>An Erickson Air-Crane Helitanker dumps water on the Badgerys Lookout fire near Marulan, about 140km (87 miles) south west of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the NSW Rural Fire Service on January 11, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

An Erickson Air-Crane Helitanker dumps water on the Badgerys Lookout fire near Marulan, about 140km (87 miles) south west of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the NSW Rural Fire Service on January 11, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout

<p>Houses destroyed by a bushfire are seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Houses destroyed by a bushfire are seen in ruins in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

<p>The Cobbler Road Fire burning across a paddock is viewed from a vehicle near Bookham, about 260 km (162 miles) south west of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 13, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

The Cobbler Road Fire burning across a paddock is viewed from a vehicle near Bookham, about 260 km (162 miles) south west of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 13, 2013. REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout

<p>The debris of houses destroyed by a bushfire is seen in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

The debris of houses destroyed by a bushfire is seen in Dunalley, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Hobart, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool

<p>Smoke rises from the Yarrabin bushfire, burning out of control near Cooma, about 100km (62 miles) south of Canberra January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Smoke rises from the Yarrabin bushfire, burning out of control near Cooma, about 100km (62 miles) south of Canberra January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

