Newtown: One month later

Sandy Hook elementary student Mamnun Ahmed, six year old, looks at videos he shot on his camera as he sits by the front window of his house in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, January 3, 2013. Mamnun was in the classroom next door to where twenty of his schoolmates were gunned down, and he has been terrorized by the events of that day with nightmares and drawing pictures depicting his dead principal in a pool of blood. He and his classmates headed back to classes on Thursday for the first time since a gunman had barged into their school and killed 20 of their schoolmates and six staff members on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri