版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 10:21 BJT

Newtown: One month later

<p>Lighted angels hang from a tree in Monroe, Connecticut January 14, 2013, on the one-month anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary School in Newtown that killed 20 children and six staff members. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Lighted angels hang from a tree in Monroe, Connecticut January 14, 2013, on the one-month anniversary of thmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Lighted angels hang from a tree in Monroe, Connecticut January 14, 2013, on the one-month anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary School in Newtown that killed 20 children and six staff members. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
1 / 45
<p>Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images</p>

Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of themore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images

Close
2 / 45
<p>Nelba Marquez-Greene (L) the mother of Ana Grace Marques-Greene, 6, and Nicole Hockley, the mother of Dylan Hockley, 6, victims of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, comfort each other on stage during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created in response to the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Nelba Marquez-Greene (L) the mother of Ana Grace Marques-Greene, 6, and Nicole Hockley, the mother of Dylanmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Nelba Marquez-Greene (L) the mother of Ana Grace Marques-Greene, 6, and Nicole Hockley, the mother of Dylan Hockley, 6, victims of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, comfort each other on stage during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created in response to the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
3 / 45
<p>Mark Barden (L) his wife Jackie Barden and their daughter Natalie, 10, hold a photo of their son Daniel Barden, 6, a victim of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created in response to the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Mark Barden (L) his wife Jackie Barden and their daughter Natalie, 10, hold a photo of their son Daniel Barmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Mark Barden (L) his wife Jackie Barden and their daughter Natalie, 10, hold a photo of their son Daniel Barden, 6, a victim of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created in response to the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
4 / 45
<p>Relatives of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, 6, a victim of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, react next to a photo of her, during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created in response to the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Relatives of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, 6, a victim of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementamore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Relatives of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, 6, a victim of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, react next to a photo of her, during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created in response to the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
5 / 45
<p>Family members of victims of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School are seen on stage during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created in response to the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Family members of victims of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School are seen on stamore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Family members of victims of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School are seen on stage during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created in response to the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
6 / 45
<p>Glen Hoffman (L) of Extra Mile Ministries with K9 crisis comfort dog Beau (front) listens to a community meeting at the Newtown High school on the future of Sandy Hook Elementary School the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history in Newtown, Connecticut January 13, 2013. K9 crisis comfort dog Dolly (rear) with her owner Laurie Buchele are also pictured. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Glen Hoffman (L) of Extra Mile Ministries with K9 crisis comfort dog Beau (front) listens to a community memore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Glen Hoffman (L) of Extra Mile Ministries with K9 crisis comfort dog Beau (front) listens to a community meeting at the Newtown High school on the future of Sandy Hook Elementary School the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history in Newtown, Connecticut January 13, 2013. K9 crisis comfort dog Dolly (rear) with her owner Laurie Buchele are also pictured. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
7 / 45
<p>Sandy Hook elementary student Mamnun Ahmed, six year old, looks at videos he shot on his camera as he sits by the front window of his house in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, January 3, 2013. Mamnun was in the classroom next door to where twenty of his schoolmates were gunned down, and he has been terrorized by the events of that day with nightmares and drawing pictures depicting his dead principal in a pool of blood. He and his classmates headed back to classes on Thursday for the first time since a gunman had barged into their school and killed 20 of their schoolmates and six staff members on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Sandy Hook elementary student Mamnun Ahmed, six year old, looks at videos he shot on his camera as he sits more

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Sandy Hook elementary student Mamnun Ahmed, six year old, looks at videos he shot on his camera as he sits by the front window of his house in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, January 3, 2013. Mamnun was in the classroom next door to where twenty of his schoolmates were gunned down, and he has been terrorized by the events of that day with nightmares and drawing pictures depicting his dead principal in a pool of blood. He and his classmates headed back to classes on Thursday for the first time since a gunman had barged into their school and killed 20 of their schoolmates and six staff members on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 45
<p>Children from Sandy Hook Elementary School are seen on a school bus making their way to their new school in Monroe as they leave Newtown, Connecticut January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Children from Sandy Hook Elementary School are seen on a school bus making their way to their new school inmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Children from Sandy Hook Elementary School are seen on a school bus making their way to their new school in Monroe as they leave Newtown, Connecticut January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 45
<p>A school bus passes angel paintings seen along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A school bus passes angel paintings seen along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elemmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A school bus passes angel paintings seen along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 45
<p>Newtown police chief Michael Kehoe reacts during a news briefing about the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Newtown police chief Michael Kehoe reacts during a news briefing about the Chalk Hill School where the Sandmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Newtown police chief Michael Kehoe reacts during a news briefing about the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 45
<p>People walk past a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook, after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People walk past a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook, after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman smore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

People walk past a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook, after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 45
<p>Baseballs bearing the names of the victims are seen in the snow at a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook, after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Baseballs bearing the names of the victims are seen in the snow at a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook, aftemore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Baseballs bearing the names of the victims are seen in the snow at a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook, after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 45
<p>An ornament is surrounded by stuffed animals, lying at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, after snowfall in Newtown, Connecticut December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An ornament is surrounded by stuffed animals, lying at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary more

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

An ornament is surrounded by stuffed animals, lying at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, after snowfall in Newtown, Connecticut December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
14 / 45
<p>People light a candle at a memorial for those killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

People light a candle at a memorial for those killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Sandy more

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

People light a candle at a memorial for those killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
15 / 45
<p>Two women embrace during a moment of silence at a memorial for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Two women embrace during a moment of silence at a memorial for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Emore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Two women embrace during a moment of silence at a memorial for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
16 / 45
<p>Women embrace after observing a moment of silence nearby Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Women embrace after observing a moment of silence nearby Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut Decemore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Women embrace after observing a moment of silence nearby Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
17 / 45
<p>Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connectimore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
18 / 45
<p>People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sanmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
19 / 45
<p>A candle is lit at a memorial for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A candle is lit at a memorial for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims in Newtown, Connecticut Decmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A candle is lit at a memorial for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
20 / 45
<p>A woman touches a printout of messages from teenagers around the United States at a memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman touches a printout of messages from teenagers around the United States at a memorial for the victimmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A woman touches a printout of messages from teenagers around the United States at a memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
21 / 45
<p>Patrick Carroll holds stuffed animals as he looks at a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Patrick Carroll holds stuffed animals as he looks at a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary Scmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Patrick Carroll holds stuffed animals as he looks at a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
22 / 45
<p>An angel sits atop a Christmas tree in a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

An angel sits atop a Christmas tree in a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the December 14 shoomore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

An angel sits atop a Christmas tree in a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 45
<p>A hearse carrying the casket of seven-year-old student Daniel Barden, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook Village leaves his funeral in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A hearse carrying the casket of seven-year-old student Daniel Barden, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hoomore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A hearse carrying the casket of seven-year-old student Daniel Barden, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook Village leaves his funeral in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
24 / 45
<p>Mourners arrive before the start of the funeral ceremony for Victoria Soto, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Mourners arrive before the start of the funeral ceremony for Victoria Soto, a victim of the shooting at Sanmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Mourners arrive before the start of the funeral ceremony for Victoria Soto, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 45
<p>A woman holds a teddy bear as she walks to a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman holds a teddy bear as she walks to a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shootmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A woman holds a teddy bear as she walks to a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
26 / 45
<p>Buddhist monks pray for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting at a memorial in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Buddhist monks pray for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting at a memorial in Newtown, Connmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Buddhist monks pray for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting at a memorial in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
27 / 45
<p>School buses drive past a memorial outside the entrance to Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

School buses drive past a memorial outside the entrance to Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut Decemore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

School buses drive past a memorial outside the entrance to Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
28 / 45
<p>School children walk outside Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School after class was dismissed in Danbury, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

School children walk outside Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School after class was dismissed in Danbury, Connemore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

School children walk outside Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School after class was dismissed in Danbury, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
29 / 45
<p>The faces of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are displayed on roses at a makeshift memorial in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The faces of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are displayed on roses at a mmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

The faces of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are displayed on roses at a makeshift memorial in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
30 / 45
<p>A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14more

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
31 / 45
<p>Veronique Pozner (front), mother of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Noah Pozner, arrives at his gravesite for his burial at the B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Veronique Pozner (front), mother of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Noah Pozner, arrives at himore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Veronique Pozner (front), mother of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Noah Pozner, arrives at his gravesite for his burial at the B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
32 / 45
<p>A boy waits to enter Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A boy waits to enter Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeramore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A boy waits to enter Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
33 / 45
<p>A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pintmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
34 / 45
<p>A single candle honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings is seen in the window sill of a home in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A single candle honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings is seen in the window simore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A single candle honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings is seen in the window sill of a home in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
35 / 45
<p>A parishioner at Connections Church prays for the victims of a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin</p>

A parishioner at Connections Church prays for the victims of a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in more

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A parishioner at Connections Church prays for the victims of a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin

Close
36 / 45
<p>Children hold stuffed animals during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Children hold stuffed animals during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sanmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Children hold stuffed animals during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
37 / 45
<p>A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary Schoomore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
38 / 45
<p>Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elemenmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
39 / 45
<p>A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. Rmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
40 / 45
<p>A woman places flowers at a memorial at a sign for Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A woman places flowers at a memorial at a sign for Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut more

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A woman places flowers at a memorial at a sign for Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
41 / 45
<p>A family prays as they kneel and stand over a makeshift memorial outside Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church a day after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A family prays as they kneel and stand over a makeshift memorial outside Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic more

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

A family prays as they kneel and stand over a makeshift memorial outside Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church a day after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
42 / 45
<p>Mourners gather inside the St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church at a vigil service for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left at least 27 people dead - many of them young children - in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool</p>

Mourners gather inside the St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church at a vigil service for victims of the Sanmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

Mourners gather inside the St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church at a vigil service for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left at least 27 people dead - many of them young children - in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool

Close
43 / 45
<p>The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school chilmore

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
44 / 45
<p>First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary more

2013年 1月 15日 星期二

First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
45 / 45
重播
下一图片集
Australian wildfires

Australian wildfires

下一个

Australian wildfires

Australian wildfires

More than 140 fires are burning across vast areas in New South Wales state and Tasmania.

2013年 1月 15日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

2013年 1月 12日
Homes torched in Kenya

Homes torched in Kenya

At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.

2013年 1月 11日
New York ferry crash

New York ferry crash

A commuter ferry crashes into a pier in lower Manhattan, injuring more than 50 people.

2013年 1月 10日

精选图集

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐