Syrian rebels in Damascus
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during a heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade runs across a street during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts as a missile fired by Syrian air force jet explodes near by during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts after a missile fired by Syrian air force jet exploded near by during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade throws a hand grenade at Syrian soldiers in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks at a building destroyed during yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade prepares to throw a hand grenade at Syrian soldiers in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks in front of building destroyed during yesterdays Syrian Air force air strike in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army fire rifles on Syrian Army soldiers at a check point in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run across a street in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a house at a frontline in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army gestures in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man stands on a roof overlooking buildings destroyed by Syrian air force air strikes in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover at a suburb of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian air force jet fires a flare in the Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army move towards Syrian Army positions in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter rest as another fighter aims his rifle in Zamalka neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his rifle before opening fire at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army reacts after he spots a position of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a rifle in Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army look at a check point of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army run across a street in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army look at a check point of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after firing a rifle in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in Zamalka neighborhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in a house damaged during fighting in Zamalka neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army walk through a house in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a sniper rifle at Syrian Army check point in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside a house at a frontline in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle at a suburb of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pray around a grave damaged by a mortar shell fired by Syrian Army soldiers at the Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade aims his rifle in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army walks through a house in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks out from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
