版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 01:05 BJT

Syrian rebels in Damascus

<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during a heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle more

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during a heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 40
<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks inside a house during heavmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 40
<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade runs across a street during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade runs across a street during heavmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade runs across a street during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 40
<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle more

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 40
<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts as a missile fired by Syrian air force jet explodes near by during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts as a missile fired by Syrmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts as a missile fired by Syrian air force jet explodes near by during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 40
<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts after a missile fired by Syrian air force jet exploded near by during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts after a missile fired by more

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts after a missile fired by Syrian air force jet exploded near by during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 40
<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade throws a hand grenade at Syrian soldiers in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade throws a hand grenade at Syrian more

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade throws a hand grenade at Syrian soldiers in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 40
<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks at a building destroyed during yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks at a building destroyed during yesterdaymore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks at a building destroyed during yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 40
<p>Fighters from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Fighters from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look from a house at Syrian soldimore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Fighters from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 40
<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade prepares to throw a hand grenade at Syrian soldiers in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade prepares to throw a hand grenademore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade prepares to throw a hand grenade at Syrian soldiers in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 40
<p>A fighter of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks in front of building destroyed during yesterdays Syrian Air force air strike in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks in front of building destroyed during yesterdamore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks in front of building destroyed during yesterdays Syrian Air force air strike in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 40
<p>Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army fire rifles on Syrian Army soldiers at a check point in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army fire rifles on Syrian Army soldiers at a check poimore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army fire rifles on Syrian Army soldiers at a check point in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run across a street in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run across a street in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013.more

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Free Syrian Army fighters run across a street in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a house at a frontline in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a house at a frontline in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, more

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a house at a frontline in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 40
<p>A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army gestures in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army gestures in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, Jamore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army gestures in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
16 / 40
<p>A man stands on a roof overlooking buildings destroyed by Syrian air force air strikes in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A man stands on a roof overlooking buildings destroyed by Syrian air force air strikes in the Duma neighbormore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A man stands on a roof overlooking buildings destroyed by Syrian air force air strikes in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover at a suburb of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover at a suburb of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevimore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover at a suburb of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
18 / 40
<p>A Syrian air force jet fires a flare in the Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Syrian air force jet fires a flare in the Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Syrian air force jet fires a flare in the Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 40
<p>Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army move towards Syrian Army positions in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army move towards Syrian Army positions in Haresta neigmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army move towards Syrian Army positions in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter rest as another fighter aims his rifle in Zamalka neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter rest as another fighter aims his rifle in Zamalka neighbourhood in Damascus, Janmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter rest as another fighter aims his rifle in Zamalka neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
21 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his rifle before opening fire at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his rifle before opening fire at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighbmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his rifle before opening fire at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
22 / 40
<p>A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army reacts after he spots a position of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army reacts after he spots a position of Syrian Army smore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army reacts after he spots a position of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
23 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a rifle in Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a rifle in Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a rifle in Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
24 / 40
<p>Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army look at a check point of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army look at a check point of Syrian Army soldiers in Hmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army look at a check point of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
25 / 40
<p>Members of Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army run across a street in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Members of Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army run across a street in Haresta neighbourhood of Damasmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Members of Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army run across a street in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
26 / 40
<p>Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army look at a check point of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army look at a check point of Syrian Army soldiers in Hmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army look at a check point of Syrian Army soldiers in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
27 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after firing a rifle in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after firing a rifle in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Januarmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after firing a rifle in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
28 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in Zamalka neighborhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in Zamalka neighborhood in Damascus, January 15, 20more

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in Zamalka neighborhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
29 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in a house damaged during fighting in Zamalka neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in a house damaged during fighting in Zamalka neighbourhood in Dmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in a house damaged during fighting in Zamalka neighbourhood in Damascus, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
30 / 40
<p>Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army walk through a house in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army walk through a house in Haresta neighbourhood of Dmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army walk through a house in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
31 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gomore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
32 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a sniper rifle at Syrian Army check point in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a sniper rifle at Syrian Army check point in Haresta neighbourhood of Damamore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a sniper rifle at Syrian Army check point in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
33 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside a house at a frontline in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside a house at a frontline in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, Januarymore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside a house at a frontline in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
34 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle at a suburb of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle at a suburb of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle at a suburb of Damascus, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
35 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters pray around a grave damaged by a mortar shell fired by Syrian Army soldiers at the Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters pray around a grave damaged by a mortar shell fired by Syrian Army soldiers at thmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Free Syrian Army fighters pray around a grave damaged by a mortar shell fired by Syrian Army soldiers at the Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
36 / 40
<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade aims his rifle in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade aims his rifle in Mleha suburb omore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade aims his rifle in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
37 / 40
<p>A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army walks through a house in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army walks through a house in Haresta neighbourhood ofmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army walks through a house in Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
38 / 40
<p>A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks out from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks out from a house at Syrianmore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks out from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
39 / 40
<p>Fighters from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Fighters from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look from a house at Syrian soldimore

2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Fighters from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look from a house at Syrian soldiers position in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Obama's second inauguration

Obama's second inauguration

下一个

Obama's second inauguration

Obama's second inauguration

President Barack Obama is inaugurated back into office.

2013年 1月 22日
War over guns

War over guns

The debate over gun control in America heats up with protests on both sides in the aftermath of President Obama's call for more action.

2013年 1月 22日
Algeria hostage crisis

Algeria hostage crisis

Dozens are dead after Algerian troops stormed an industrial complex to end a hostage crisis.

2013年 1月 21日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

2013年 1月 19日

精选图集

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐