Nigeria's oil thieves

<p>A view is seen of an illegal oil refinery near a flowstation at the Nembe trunk carriage line, during an aerial tour by the Royal Dutch Shell company, near Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A view is seen of an illegal oil refinery near Awoba village during an aerial tour by the Royal Dutch Shell company, near Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Smoke rises as an illegal oil refinary burns after a military chase in a windy creek near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Ebiowei, 48, pours water to reduce the intensity of the fire in a locally made burner at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A closed fuel station is seen in the Ahoada community near Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, December 6, 2012. Thousands of people in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as 'oil bunkering' - hacking into pipelines to steal crude then refining it or selling it abroad. The practice, which leaves oil spewing from pipelines for miles around, managed to lift around a fifth of Nigeria's two million barrel a day production last year according to the finance ministry. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Smoke rises as an illegal oil refinery is burnt after a military chase in a creek near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man and his son walk through polluted farmland in the Kalaba community in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A warning sign belonging to the company Royal Dutch Shell is seen along the Nembe creek in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Men guide a locally made boat carrying drums filled with refined stolen oil through a creek near the river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Plates used by labourers lie on the ground at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Ebiowei, 48, carries an empty oil container on his head to a place where it would be filled with refined fuel at an illegal refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man named Godswill collects crude oil from a mini storage unit filled with oil, which is waiting to be refined at an illegal refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>An oil slick is seen as a speedboat churns up the water of Bodo creek next to polluted mangroves, in Ogoniland near Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man works at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Smoke rises from an illegal oil refinery site in a creek near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Canoes lie in oil-slicked mud on the shore of the Bodo creek in Ogoniland near Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>An oil slick clots the bottom of mangroves in Bodo creek in Ogoniland, near Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>An oil slick flows near abandoned drums at an illegal oil refinery site after the military chased oil theives near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A locally made boat containing crude oil is manned through a creek near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Smoke rises from a locally made burner in an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Ebiowei, 48, drags a hose used to help siphon crude oil in an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Ebiowei, 48, carries refined oil in buckets at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man works at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man working at an illegal oil refinery site pours oil under a locally made burner to keep the fire going, near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man named Godswill works at an illegal oil refinery site, where steam rises from pipes carrying refined oil from a burner into broken containers, near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man collects polluted water at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A worker pours crude oil into a locally made burner using a funnel at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A young woman named Akpomene is pictured coated in oil stains as she sits in a canoe near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. Akpomene fishes in the creek and sells the fish to help her family. She washes after fishing but has sticky rashes on her body. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A passenger speedboat churns up the water, while in the background an illegal oil refinery is left burning after a military chase had occurred earlier in a windy creek near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Refinery workers are reflected in polluted stagnant water at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A crude oil refinery worker stands in front of a locally made burner in an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Men work at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Men work at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

