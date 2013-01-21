Best of Australian Open
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates defeating Milos Raonic of Canada in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Serena Williams of the U.S. adjusts her hair during her women's singles match against Maria Kirilenko of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Maria Kirilenko of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs for fans after defeating Gilles Simon of France in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Andy Murray of Britain (L) shakes hands with Gilles Simon of France after defeating him in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France serves to compatriot Richard Gasquet during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Gilles Simon of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to compatriot Richard Gasquet during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland prepares to serve to Heather Watson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to compatriot Jelena Jankovic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Gael Monfils of France celebrates during his men's singles match against Lu Yen-Hsun of Taiwan at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A girl cools off in front of a misting fan during the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Fans of Andy Murray of Britain cheer during his men's singles match against Joao Sousa of Portugal at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans watch as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Go Soeda of Japan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The roof on Rod Laver Arena opens up before the women's singles match between Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Eleni Daniilidou of Greece at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Donna Vekic of Croatia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Peng Shuai of China serves to Maria Kirilenko of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tatsuma Ito of Japan serves to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus during their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus serves to Tatsuma Ito of Japan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The shadow of a line judge is pictured during the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Heather Watson of Britain celebrates defeating Ksenia Pervak of Kazakhstan during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tobias Kamke of Germany has his shoulder massaged during his men's singles match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. Kamke retired from the match. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A ball girl with finger nails painted with details of the Australian flag is pictured at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Ryan Harrison of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Sorana Cirstea of Romania (L) shakes hands with Kristyna Pliskova of Czech Republic after defeating her in their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. lies on the floor after falling over during her women's singles match agasin Edina Gallovits-Hall of Romania at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
An offical stands over Serena Williams of the U.S. after she fell over during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Brian Baker of the U.S. is wheeled from the court after retiring injured from his men's singles match against compatriot Sam Querrey at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Benoit Paire of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Daniel Gimeno-Traver of Spain hits a return to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Daniel Gimeno-Traver of Spain jumps over side boards after running for a shot during his men's singles match against compatriot Nicolas Almagro at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Jerzy Janowicz of Poland reacts during his men's singles match against Somdev Devvarman of India at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A line judge makes a call during the men's singles match between Somdev Devvarman of India and Jerzy Janowicz of Poland at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. Picture taken with fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium hits a return to Klara Zakopalova of Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Benoit Paire of France reacts during his men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Venus Williams of the U.S. waits to receive a return from Alize Cornet of France during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Juan Martin Del Porto of Argentina serves to Adrian Mannarino of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Richard Gasquet of France signs autographs for fans after defeating Albert Montanes of Spain in their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spectators cool off in front of misting fans during the second day of the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Gilles Simon of France wipes his face during a break in play in his men's singles match against Filippo Volandri of Italy at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Gael Monfils of France celebrates defeating Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine in their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Li Na of China serves to Olga Govortsova of Belarus during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Seagulls fly above Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park where the Australian Open is being held, in Melbourne January 15, 2013. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans with painted faces attend the men's singles match between Gael Monfils of France and Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Francesca Schiavone of Italy jumps to play a shot to Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Wu Di of China serves to Ivan Dodig of Croatia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia celebrates defeating Lleyton Hewitt of Australia during his men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A ball girl holds up a tennis ball during the women's singles match between Chan Yung-Jan of Taiwan and Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia serves to Ashleigh Barty ofAustralia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland hits a return to Tamira Paszek of Austria as a line judge and a ball boy watch during the women's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Fernando Verdasco of Spain serves to David Goffin of Belgium during their men's singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ivan Lendl, coach of Andy Murray of Britain, hits a tennis ball during a practice session at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bec Hewitt, wife of Lleyton Hewitt of Australia, sits with their children Ava Sydney (C) and Cruz Lleyton (R) during Kids Tennis Day at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Novak Djokovic of Serbia points as he leaves the court with Roger Federer of Switzerland (C) and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France (L) following their match during Kid Tennis Day at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
