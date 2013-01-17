Children of Syria
An internally displaced child looks on as others watch cartoons in a classroom of a school in Kafranbel in Idlib province January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Internally displaced children watch cartoons in a classroom of a school in Kafranbel in Idlib province January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Children warm themselves around burning garbage in Aleppo January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Children warm themselves around burning garbage in Aleppo January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
An internally displaced Syrian man shows a scar on the back of a child Mohamed, which he said was from a wound inflicted during shelling at the school where they were staying, in Aleppo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A boy, standing next to his father, cries as they wait to receive humanitarian aid in the countryside of Idlib January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
A Syrian refugee cleans a boy's face outside a tent at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, January 13, 2013. More than 600,000 Syrians have fled abroad and the United Nations says a continued exodus could soon swell the number to a million. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A boy shouts into a loud hailer during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Bustan al-Qasr district in Aleppo January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A wounded child sits on a stretcher as he is treated in a temporary medical center after he was injured during a shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad, in Aleppo January 10, 2013. The graffiti behind reads: "Liberate Meng (area)". REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Children sit in a small truck in Aleppo city January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Children sit in a small truck in Aleppo city January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Children warm themselves around a fire during winter in Aleppo January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A boy makes a print of his hand on a car windscreen covered with snow before clearing it, during stormy weather in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy warms himself around a fire during cold weather in Aleppo January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Boy cut tree branches at a public park to be used for heating in Aleppo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter pulls a boy off the street as a sniper fires during fighting with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad in Aleppo city December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy watches men dig graves for future casualties of Syria's civil conflict, at Sheikh Saeed cemetery in Azaz city, north of Aleppo December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Children hang from the barrel of a tank, which was captured by the Free Syrian Army, as it is repaired in Azaz city, north Aleppo, December 30,2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Two boys tear a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the army base at Hawa village, north Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Syrian refugee child looks out of her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Syrian child refugee cries as he stands at a queue waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy walks past a queue of Syrian refugee waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Children fill containers with water near their homes in Khaldiyeh district in Homs December 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
A boy (C) is seen after he is rescued from rubble of a damaged building after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad fired missiles at al-Saad near Deraa November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Abu Salah/Shaam News Network/Handout
A Syrian refugee girls puts a bowl on her head as she waits to receive her dinner meal in a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
A boy, with a Syrian opposition flag on his bicycle, flashes a 'V' sign in Kafranbel near Idlib October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A boy climbs on a damaged Syrian Army tank, belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near Idlib October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A boy sits at a local bread bakery in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A boy plays with an AK-47 rifle owned by his father in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl stands on debris next to a damaged building at a besieged area of Homs, August 2, 2012. Picture taken August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
