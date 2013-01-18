Photos of the week

版本:
<p>Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, January 18, 2013. The IED injured two people, a 25-year-old male, who lost both legs, and a 10-year old girl (ages approximate). REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, January 18, 2013. The IED injured two people, a 25-year-old male, who lost both legs, and a 10-year old girl (ages approximate). REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Models are reflected in a mirror in the backstage area before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Models are reflected in a mirror in the backstage area before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Commuters get off trains as they arrive at a station to attend the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Commuters get off trains as they arrive at a station to attend the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first Shahi Snan at the ongoing Kumbh Mela, or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first Shahi Snan at the ongoing Kumbh Mela, or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A tribesman mourns his relatives, who were said to have been killed after security forces had arrested them during a protest in front of government offices in northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, January 16, 2013. Tribesmen from northwestern Pakistan dumped 15 blood-drenched bodies in front of government offices on Wednesday, protesting what they said were extra-judicial killings by security forces in the latest challenge to the beleaguered government's authority. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

A tribesman mourns his relatives, who were said to have been killed after security forces had arrested them during a protest in front of government offices in northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, January 16, 2013. Tribesmen from northwestern Pakistan dumped 15 blood-drenched bodies in front of government offices on Wednesday, protesting what they said were extra-judicial killings by security forces in the latest challenge to the beleaguered government's authority. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>Pat Weber, 81, leads the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers as they rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America's first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb predicted that retirees would flock to a community where they were given more than just a house with a rocking chair in which to sit and wait to die. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Pat Weber, 81, leads the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers as they rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America's first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb predicted that retirees would flock to a community where they were given more than just a house with a rocking chair in which to sit and wait to die. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Residents push a car in flood waters in west Jakarta, Indonesia, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Residents push a car in flood waters in west Jakarta, Indonesia, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri

<p>A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, Mali, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, Mali, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Police officers stand around a local train that derailed and crashed into a residential building in Saltsjobaden outside Stockholm in this picture taken by Scanpix Sweden, January 15, 2013. According to local media, the train was stolen by a domestic cleaner for unknown reasons. The cleaner was taken to a hospital after the crash. No residents in the building were injured. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/Scanpix Sweden </p>

Police officers stand around a local train that derailed and crashed into a residential building in Saltsjobaden outside Stockholm in this picture taken by Scanpix Sweden, January 15, 2013. According to local media, the train was stolen by a domestic cleaner for unknown reasons. The cleaner was taken to a hospital after the crash. No residents in the building were injured. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/Scanpix Sweden

<p>Actress Jodie Foster runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actress Jodie Foster runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>A reveller applies a mask before parading the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, Macedonia, January 13, 2013. Vevcani village marks the Orthodox St. Vasilij Day annually with a carnival that features a 1,400-year-old celebration with pagan roots. The highlights of the carnival include a political satire where masked villagers act out current events. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

A reveller applies a mask before parading the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, Macedonia, January 13, 2013. Vevcani village marks the Orthodox St. Vasilij Day annually with a carnival that features a 1,400-year-old celebration with pagan roots. The highlights of the carnival include a political satire where masked villagers act out current events. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>Police officers in riot gear stand near a burning hijacked car during rioting in East Belfast, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Police officers in riot gear stand near a burning hijacked car during rioting in East Belfast, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A Sadhu or Hindu holy man poses after taking a dip in the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sadhu or Hindu holy man poses after taking a dip in the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Activists react as mock coffins burn outside the Kenyan parliament during a protest dubbed State Burial-Ballot Revolution, a demonstration against legislators plans to receive higher bonuses, in the capital Nairobi, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Activists react as mock coffins burn outside the Kenyan parliament during a protest dubbed State Burial-Ballot Revolution, a demonstration against legislators plans to receive higher bonuses, in the capital Nairobi, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A woman walks near a merry-go-round at Rossio square in Lisbon, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

A woman walks near a merry-go-round at Rossio square in Lisbon, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>A body lies in a swamp after an oil pipeline explosion caused by people who tried to steal fuel at Arepo village, just outside Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 13, 2013. At least three people were seen dead, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

A body lies in a swamp after an oil pipeline explosion caused by people who tried to steal fuel at Arepo village, just outside Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 13, 2013. At least three people were seen dead, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

<p>A believer immerses himself in a pool outside an Orthodox church during a ceremony to mark Epiphany in temperatures around minus 20 Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in Vladivostok, Russia, early January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev </p>

A believer immerses himself in a pool outside an Orthodox church during a ceremony to mark Epiphany in temperatures around minus 20 Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in Vladivostok, Russia, early January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

<p>A view of the entrance of a tunnel dug by thieves in order to enter the safe deposit room of a bank in Berlin. Robbers dug the 100-foot long passage from a nearby underground parking garage into a branch of Berliner Volksbank and stole the contents of several hundred safe-deposit boxes. Photo taken January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

A view of the entrance of a tunnel dug by thieves in order to enter the safe deposit room of a bank in Berlin. Robbers dug the 100-foot long passage from a nearby underground parking garage into a branch of Berliner Volksbank and stole the contents of several hundred safe-deposit boxes. Photo taken January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

