Obama's second inauguration

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama kiss as they dance at the Commander in Chief's Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama kiss as they dance at the Commander in Chief's Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, dance at the Commander-in-Chief's Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, dance at the Commander-in-Chief's Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Spectators react on the National Mall during the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Spectators react on the National Mall during the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>President Barack Obama is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, as first lady Michelle Obama looks on during inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, as first lady Michelle Obama looks on during inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama greets people as he exits following the ceremonial swearing-in at the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool </p>

President Barack Obama greets people as he exits following the ceremonial swearing-in at the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

<p>President Barack Obama waves after speaking during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama waves after speaking during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (2nd from R, front) administers the oath of office to President Barack Obama as first lady Michelle Obama (C, front) and daughters Malia and Sasha (R, front) look on during ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (2nd from R, front) administers the oath of office to President Barack Obama as first lady Michelle Obama (C, front) and daughters Malia and Sasha (R, front) look on during ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>A boy listens on the National Mall during the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A boy listens on the National Mall during the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama ride in their limousine during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama ride in their limousine during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Barack Obama gives his inauguration address after being sworn in at the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool </p>

President Barack Obama gives his inauguration address after being sworn in at the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

<p>A spectator watches President Barack Obama go by during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A spectator watches President Barack Obama go by during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Beyonce sings the U.S. National Anthem as President Barack Obama and Senator Charles Schumer listen during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

Beyonce sings the U.S. National Anthem as President Barack Obama and Senator Charles Schumer listen during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>President Barack Obama kisses First lady Michelle Obama's hand in the reviewing stand during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

President Barack Obama kisses First lady Michelle Obama's hand in the reviewing stand during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the Inaugural Parade in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the Inaugural Parade in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Malia and Sasha Obama arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool </p>

Malia and Sasha Obama arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

<p>A woman sells newspapers with a picture of President Barack Obama on the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A woman sells newspapers with a picture of President Barack Obama on the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts shakes hands with President Barack Obama after administering the oath of office to the President as first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha look on during ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts shakes hands with President Barack Obama after administering the oath of office to the President as first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha look on during ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>US Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael L. Linnington, Commander JFHQ National Capitol Region is flanked by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as he escorts them down the steps to review troops during inauguration ceremonies at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

US Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael L. Linnington, Commander JFHQ National Capitol Region is flanked by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as he escorts them down the steps to review troops during inauguration ceremonies at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol to the White House in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol to the White House in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

<p>Military marching bands perform in the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Military marching bands perform in the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Barack Obama delivers remarks during the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall after his ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers</p>

President Barack Obama delivers remarks during the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall after his ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

<p>President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Charles Schumer react during the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool </p>

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Charles Schumer react during the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

<p>Catering staff prepare for the Inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall, which is after President Barack Obama ceremonial swearing in at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers</p>

Catering staff prepare for the Inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall, which is after President Barack Obama ceremonial swearing in at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

<p>A place card of President Barack Obama is photographed before the Inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall, which is after his ceremonial swearing in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill, in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers </p>

A place card of President Barack Obama is photographed before the Inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall, which is after his ceremonial swearing in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill, in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

<p>Singer Stevie Wonder performs at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Singer Stevie Wonder performs at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. Michelle Obama's dress was designed by Jason Wu. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. Michelle Obama's dress was designed by Jason Wu. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Mexican rock band Mana performs at the Inaugural Ball during presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mexican rock band Mana performs at the Inaugural Ball during presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Singer Alicia Keys performs at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Singer Alicia Keys performs at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>President Barack Obama stands with members of the U.S. military at the Commander in Chief's Ball during presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

President Barack Obama stands with members of the U.S. military at the Commander in Chief's Ball during presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>People smile as they enter the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People smile as they enter the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Brandie Douglass stands on the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Brandie Douglass stands on the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Singer Beyonce is greeted by President Barack Obama after her performance during inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Singer Beyonce is greeted by President Barack Obama after her performance during inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A woman listens on the National Mall during the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A woman listens on the National Mall during the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>President Barack Obama gets a hug from his daughter Malia as wife Michelle (L) and daughter Sasha (R) looks on in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama gets a hug from his daughter Malia as wife Michelle (L) and daughter Sasha (R) looks on in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden pay their respects at the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in the Capitol rotunda during presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Clark/Pool </p>

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden pay their respects at the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in the Capitol rotunda during presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Clark/Pool

<p>A police officer asks for vendor permits from men selling buttons in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A police officer asks for vendor permits from men selling buttons in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Senator Tom Harkin and Senator Carl Levin take pictures before the swearing-in of President Barack Obama on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Senator Tom Harkin and Senator Carl Levin take pictures before the swearing-in of President Barack Obama on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Singer Brad Paisley performs at the Commander in Chief inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Singer Brad Paisley performs at the Commander in Chief inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>People gather near the Capitol building in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

People gather near the Capitol building in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People gather near the Capitol building in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden wave to the crowd during the inaugural parade in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden wave to the crowd during the inaugural parade in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>President Barack Obama speaks during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

President Barack Obama speaks during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden greet dignitaries including former President Bill Clinton as they arrive on the inaugural platform of the U.S. Capitol to begin swearing-in ceremonies for the presidential inauguration in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden greet dignitaries including former President Bill Clinton as they arrive on the inaugural platform of the U.S. Capitol to begin swearing-in ceremonies for the presidential inauguration in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Barack Obama looks down during the Inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall after his ceremonial swearing in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers </p>

President Barack Obama looks down during the Inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall after his ceremonial swearing in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk down Constitution Avenue after emerging from the presidential limousine during the inaugural parade from the Capitol to the White House in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk down Constitution Avenue after emerging from the presidential limousine during the inaugural parade from the Capitol to the White House in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Spectators watch from rooftops as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in the presidential limousine from the Capitol towards the White House during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Spectators watch from rooftops as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in the presidential limousine from the Capitol towards the White House during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Barack Obama greets people after the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool </p>

President Barack Obama greets people after the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

<p>President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama ride in the presidential limousine from the Capitol to the White House during the inaugural parade in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama ride in the presidential limousine from the Capitol to the White House during the inaugural parade in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wave to the crowd during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wave to the crowd during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Beyonce sings the National Anthem during inauguration ceremonies held for U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Beyonce sings the National Anthem during inauguration ceremonies held for U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell talks with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia during the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall after U.S. President Barack Obama's ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers </p>

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell talks with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia during the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall after U.S. President Barack Obama's ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

<p>President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obamaarrive at St. John's Church for a service prior to inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obamaarrive at St. John's Church for a service prior to inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>Sasha and Malia Obama look at an iphone during the inaugural parade of their father, President Barack Obama, in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Sasha and Malia Obama look at an iphone during the inaugural parade of their father, President Barack Obama, in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>President Barack Obama enters the Blue Room to take the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha look on at the White House in Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama enters the Blue Room to take the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha look on at the White House in Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>A military band conductor rehearses the Stars and Stripes on the eve of ceremonies marking the second inauguration of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A military band conductor rehearses the Stars and Stripes on the eve of ceremonies marking the second inauguration of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Vendors sell souvenirs near the White House in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Vendors sell souvenirs near the White House in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Vendors sell souvenirs near the White House in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>First Lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha arrive for the swearing-in of President Barack Obama in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

First Lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha arrive for the swearing-in of President Barack Obama in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Members of the Palmview High School folkloric group from Rio Grande Valley, Texas pass the reviewing stand during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Members of the Palmview High School folkloric group from Rio Grande Valley, Texas pass the reviewing stand during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>The presidential inaugural parade makes its way down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The presidential inaugural parade makes its way down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

