图片 | 2013年 1月 21日 星期一 22:50 BJT

Algeria hostage crisis

<p>Smoke rises above following demining operations at the Tiguentourine Gas Plant, located about 50 km (30 miles) from the town of In Amenas January 20, 2013. Algeria said it expected heavy hostage casualties after its troops ended a desert siege, but Western governments warned against criticizing tactics used by their vital ally in the struggle with Islamists across the Sahara. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

2013年 1月 21日 星期一

<p>An Algerian military helicopter flies over Amenas city, south east of Algiers, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

2013年 1月 21日 星期一

<p>A truck passes by a road sign indicating the Tiguentourine gas plant, about 130 km from the Algerian and Libyan border, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

2013年 1月 21日 星期一

<p>An Algerian soldier is seen at a checkpoint near the road, 10 km to the Tiguentourine gas plant, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

2013年 1月 21日 星期一

<p>An ambulance believed to be carrying a wounded hostage from a gas facility where Islamist militants were holding them arrives at a hospital in In Amenas January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina </p>

2013年 1月 21日 星期一

<p>Algerian Gendarme escort a freed Norwegian hostage Oddvar Birkedal (R) at the police station in In Amenas January 19 , 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

2013年 1月 21日 星期一

<p>Algerian Gendarmes escort a freed Norwegian hostage Oddvar Birkedal (C) at a police station in In Amenas January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi larbi </p>

2013年 1月 21日 星期一

<p>An Algerian soldier is seen at the checkpoint near the road indicating 10 km to the Tiguentourine gas plant, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

2013年 1月 21日 星期一

<p>Rescue workers carry the coffin of one of the hostages killed during a hostage crisis in a gas plant at the hospital in In Amenas January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina </p>

2013年 1月 21日 星期一

