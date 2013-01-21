War over guns
Demonstrators participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman talks with her son as they participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nico Rasinski participates in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Demonstrators participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Brandon Smith poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
(From L-R) Joe (who did not want to identify his last name), Tim Foley, James Allen and Charlie Bart pose with their guns outside the Arizona State Capitol during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man walks with his Remington 870 Express 12 gauge shotgun during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Demonstrators, who are pro-guns and support the second amendment, hold signs outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
President Barack Obama (L) hugs a young boy named Grant Fritz -- one of a group of children who wrote the president letters about guns and gun control -- after signing executive orders on a series of proposals to counter gun violence during an event at the White House in Washington, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Gun shop customer Dale Crosby leans in to listen to live streaming video of an announcement about gun control by President Barack Obama at the Bullet Hole gun shop in Sarasota, Florida January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
The American flag is seen flying next to the Coliseum Gun Traders Ltd. sign in Uniondale, New York January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A display of 7-round .45 caliber handguns are seen at Coliseum Gun Traders Ltd. in Uniondale, New York January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Paul Hwang of Auburn, Washington, looks over a Mossberg shotgun during the annual SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade) Show in Las Vegas January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Josh Westerlund of Colorado Springs, holds a flag with a cannon pictured and the words "Come and Take it" written on it at the Colorado State Capital Building during an anti-gun control legislation rally organized by Guns for Everyone in Denver, Colorado January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
A "Gun-FreeHome" sign is seen in front of a house along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People take part in a march across the Brooklyn Bridge in a candlelight vigil aimed at gun control laws, in New York December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Customers view semi automatic guns on display at a gun shop in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Supporters of gun control legislation hold candles during a rally in front of the White House in Washington, after a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
