Embedded in Afghanistan
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. Army soldiers watch garbage burn in a burn-pit at Forward Operating Base Azzizulah in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The tracks of a U.S. Army vehicle seen during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division leans on the shoulder of a fellow soldier at the end of a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division set up a supportive position during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division speak to a local Afghan man during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A U.S. Army soldier eats dinner at Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A U.S. soldier walks through Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment works out at Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. Army soldiers watch a controlled detonation during a mission near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Afghan child is seen near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry leaves a room while checking the inventory of weapons at Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A member of the Afghan National Army provides security with a soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment during a patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A letter written to U.S. soldiers is taped to a refrigerator at Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A soldier with the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment sits on a blast wall inside Command Outpost AJK (Azim-Jan-Kariz) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Afghan man rides a motorcycle near Hutal, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A soldier with 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, smokes a cigarette while working on an antenna at strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, take cover from a helicopter's rotor wash while evacuating a 10-year-old girl injured by an improvised explosive device which detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 18, 2013. The IED also injured a 25-year-old man, who had both legs blown off. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Afghan woman is seen walking down a street from a guard tower at Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar City, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A member of a U.S. Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal team drinks water while on a mission near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A U.S. Army soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment looks over a wall during an early morning joint mission with the Afghan National Army, that left from Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar province, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Soldiers from the Afghan National Army (ANA) and U.S. Army soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment walk through a field during a joint mission, that left from Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar province, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Soldiers with the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment share a cigarette at Command Outpost AJK (Azim-Jan-Kariz) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A military helicopter lands at Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar City, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. Army soldiers talk to local Afghans while on a mission near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A U.S. Army soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry works out at Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar province, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Afghan National Army soldier practises drills at Command Outpost AJK (Azim-Jan-Kariz) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A member of the Afghan National Police prays at sunset before the detonation of confiscated improvised explosive devices near Combat Outpost Hutal in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Members of the Afghan National Police listen to their commander at Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar City, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, uses night vision goggles as soldiers meet with members of the Afghan local police at a checkpoint near Combat Outpost Hutal in Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
United States soldiers play a game of soccer with Afghan translators on a dry ice-hockey rink at Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar City, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. soldiers lay explosives on top of excess munitions, collected in order to be detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A member of the Afghan National Army (ANA) checks a man for firearms and explosives during a joint patrol with U.S. Army soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, that left from Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar province January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A soldier with the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment does pull-ups at Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz - a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar province, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry surfs the internet during down time at Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A soldier with 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, walks through strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A member of the U.S. Army's 52nd Ordinance Group, 63rd Ordinance Battalion, 766 Explosive Ordinance Disposal company prepares confiscated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for detonation near Combat Outpost Hutal in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, stand guard as soldiers meet with members of the Afghan local police at a checkpoint near Combat Outpost Hutal in Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The word "Afghanistan" is carved into wood in a guard tower at Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz - a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar province January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
