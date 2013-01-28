Photos of the week
A spectator watches President Barack Obama go by during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 201more
A spectator watches President Barack Obama go by during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire more
Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago January 23, 2013. Fire department officials said it is the biggest fire the department has had to battle in years and one-third of all Chicago firefighters were on the scene at one point or another trying to put out the flames. An Arctic blast continues to grip the U.S. Midwest and Northeast Wednesday, with at least three deaths linked to the frigid weather, and fierce winds made some locations feel as cold as 50 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (minus 46 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/John Gress
Andrew Josequera, 11, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23,more
Andrew Josequera, 11, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fly lands between the eyes of President Barack Obama while he speaks in the State Dining Room of the Whitmore
A fly lands between the eyes of President Barack Obama while he speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrimore
Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Britain's Prince Harry (R) races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew, to scramblemore
Britain's Prince Harry (R) races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow crew, to scramble his Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken November 3, 2012, and released January 21, 2013. The Prince, who is serving as a pilot/gunner with 662 Squadron Army Air Corps, is on a posting to Afghanistan that runs from September 2012 to January 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERmore
A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Smore
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Marsel, 7, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming victims of a blomore
Marsel, 7, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming victims of a blood feud, tries to dry his wet sneakers in the village of Bardhaj, 122 km (76 miles) north of capital Tirana January 25, 2013. The Kanun or blood feud is a 15th century Balkan code that gives the right to kill a male member of an offending family in retribution. Once a family is stuck in a blood feud the sons never go to school and not dare venture further than their front yard. The practice of Kanun virtually disappeared under Communism, which moved to stamp it out, but it has returned as Albania struggles to emerge as a modern and prosperous democracy. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters cover themselves from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces durinmore
Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters cover themselves from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 24, 2013. Minor clashes erupted as Palestinians protested against the killing of Hanash, a 21-year-old Palestinian woman, near Hebron on Wednesday and the fatal wounding of another local youth, al-Amareen, 16, who died of his wounds in an Israeli hospital after being shot in the head during clashes with Israeli soldiers on Friday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man holds two burned birds after a fire went off in a compound for homeless Libyan families in Benghazi Jmore
A man holds two burned birds after a fire went off in a compound for homeless Libyan families in Benghazi January 22, 2013. No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry surfs the internet during down timemore
A soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry surfs the internet during down time at Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness more
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, Nmore
A dolphin struggles to lift its head out of the water in the headwaters of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York, January 25, 2013. The sea mammal appeared to struggle in the narrow waterway that stretches 1.8 miles into Brooklyn from New York Harbor. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fightmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Cast members Evan Rachel Wood and Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" pmore
Cast members Evan Rachel Wood and Shia LaBeouf from the movie "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" pose for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pregnant Sabine Heinrich (36) and her husband Philipp Beck (47) sit in the waiting room of the emergency homore
Pregnant Sabine Heinrich (36) and her husband Philipp Beck (47) sit in the waiting room of the emergency hospitalisation after they arrived in the hospital of Fuerstenfeldbruck, southern Germany, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Krishna, 14, sits with her four-month-old baby Alok outside her house in a village near Baran, located in tmore
Krishna, 14, sits with her four-month-old baby Alok outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, January 21, 2013. Krishna was married to her husband Gopal when she was 11 and he was 13. Krishna had a very difficult delivery, losing lots of blood and remained in the hospital for several days. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular, are married off young. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Chandani, 22, who works as a cab driver for a social enterprise which claims to provide safe and secure cabmore
Chandani, 22, who works as a cab driver for a social enterprise which claims to provide safe and secure cab services for women driven by women, sits inside her car on a street in New Delhi January 13, 2013. Chandani said demand for their cabs has increased after a 23-year-old medical student was gang raped in New Delhi. "I am doing a very unconventional job for women. Given that I do night shifts, I carry pepper spray bottle and I'm trained in self-defence. Initially I faced a lot of problems but driving cabs at night has helped me to overcome my fears", said Chandani who has been working as a cab driver for the last four years. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
下一个
Do-it-yourself war
Rebels fight shortages in equipment with home made and do-it-yourself weapons.
Women in the military
Females serving in militaries around the world.
Profile: Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton will soon step down from her role as Secretary of State. A look back on the long political career of the former first lady, senator, and...
Chicago's deep freeze
As an Arctic blast continues to grip the Midwest and Northeast, Chicago firefighters battled the biggest fire the city has seen in years.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.