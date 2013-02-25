Smoking Russia
Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urmore
Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian servicemen in historical uniforms stand during military parade training in Red Square in Moscow Novmore
Russian servicemen in historical uniforms stand during military parade training in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A group of young people wearing gas masks appeal to a smoker to quit the habit during a flash mob in the Simore
A group of young people wearing gas masks appeal to a smoker to quit the habit during a flash mob in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Cemore
A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Moscow February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosmore
An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) ward in a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk, about 3500 km (2175 miles) east of Moscow, June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Migrant workers are reflected in a mirror as they sit in a bare-walled apartment in Moscow November 17, 200more
Migrant workers are reflected in a mirror as they sit in a bare-walled apartment in Moscow November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man smokes along a street in central Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man smokes along a street in central Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An opposition supporter wears a mask in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot during the "Mmore
An opposition supporter wears a mask in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man smokes in the open under a stairway at a factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24,more
A man smokes in the open under a stairway at a factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Italian photographer Rino Barillari, who calls himself "The King of Paparazzi", smiles at the opening of himore
Italian photographer Rino Barillari, who calls himself "The King of Paparazzi", smiles at the opening of his street exhibition in Moscow August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man, covered in mineral-rich black mud, smokes near the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 more
A man, covered in mineral-rich black mud, smokes near the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A student smokes on a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A student smokes on a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man smokes in a restaurant in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man smokes in a restaurant in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People smoke in a street in St. Petersburg January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People smoke in a street in St. Petersburg January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man smokes a cigarette in a street, in front of a Soviet World War Two T-34 tank, in Krasnoyarsk in Sibermore
A man smokes a cigarette in a street, in front of a Soviet World War Two T-34 tank, in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Students smoke in a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Students smoke in a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Inmates smoke as they take part in the "Miss Spring 2012" beauty contest, held at women's penal colony numbmore
Inmates smoke as they take part in the "Miss Spring 2012" beauty contest, held at women's penal colony number 10, at the Gornyi settlement, some 100 km (62 miles) north of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A man smokes a cigarette at a cafe in central Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushmore
A man smokes a cigarette at a cafe in central Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Men tap ash from their cigarettes while smoking on the balcony of an office building in Russia's Siberian cmore
Men tap ash from their cigarettes while smoking on the balcony of an office building in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
下一个
Best of the Oscars
Fashion highlights and memorable moments from the 85th Academy Awards.
Red carpet at the Oscars
The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.
Mali street battle
French and Malian troops fight Islamists on the streets of Gao.
Pistorius murder charge
The South African Olympian is charged with shooting his model girlfriend.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.