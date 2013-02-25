版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 02:50 BJT

Smoking Russia

<p>Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
1 / 19
<p>Russian servicemen in historical uniforms stand during military parade training in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Russian servicemen in historical uniforms stand during military parade training in Red Square in Moscow Novmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Russian servicemen in historical uniforms stand during military parade training in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
2 / 19
<p>A group of young people wearing gas masks appeal to a smoker to quit the habit during a flash mob in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A group of young people wearing gas masks appeal to a smoker to quit the habit during a flash mob in the Simore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

A group of young people wearing gas masks appeal to a smoker to quit the habit during a flash mob in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 19
<p>A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Moscow February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev</p>

A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Cemore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Moscow February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
4 / 19
<p>An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) ward in a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk, about 3500 km (2175 miles) east of Moscow, June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) ward in a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk, about 3500 km (2175 miles) east of Moscow, June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
5 / 19
<p>Migrant workers are reflected in a mirror as they sit in a bare-walled apartment in Moscow November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Migrant workers are reflected in a mirror as they sit in a bare-walled apartment in Moscow November 17, 200more

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Migrant workers are reflected in a mirror as they sit in a bare-walled apartment in Moscow November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
6 / 19
<p>A man smokes along a street in central Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man smokes along a street in central Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

A man smokes along a street in central Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 19
<p>An opposition supporter wears a mask in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An opposition supporter wears a mask in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot during the "Mmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

An opposition supporter wears a mask in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
8 / 19
<p>A man smokes in the open under a stairway at a factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man smokes in the open under a stairway at a factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24,more

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

A man smokes in the open under a stairway at a factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
9 / 19
<p>Italian photographer Rino Barillari, who calls himself "The King of Paparazzi", smiles at the opening of his street exhibition in Moscow August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Italian photographer Rino Barillari, who calls himself "The King of Paparazzi", smiles at the opening of himore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Italian photographer Rino Barillari, who calls himself "The King of Paparazzi", smiles at the opening of his street exhibition in Moscow August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
10 / 19
<p>A man, covered in mineral-rich black mud, smokes near the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man, covered in mineral-rich black mud, smokes near the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 more

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

A man, covered in mineral-rich black mud, smokes near the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
11 / 19
<p>A student smokes on a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A student smokes on a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

A student smokes on a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
12 / 19
<p>A man smokes in a restaurant in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A man smokes in a restaurant in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

A man smokes in a restaurant in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
13 / 19
<p>People smoke in a street in St. Petersburg January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

People smoke in a street in St. Petersburg January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

People smoke in a street in St. Petersburg January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
14 / 19
<p>A man smokes a cigarette in a street, in front of a Soviet World War Two T-34 tank, in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man smokes a cigarette in a street, in front of a Soviet World War Two T-34 tank, in Krasnoyarsk in Sibermore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

A man smokes a cigarette in a street, in front of a Soviet World War Two T-34 tank, in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
15 / 19
<p>Students smoke in a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Students smoke in a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Students smoke in a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
16 / 19
<p>Inmates smoke as they take part in the "Miss Spring 2012" beauty contest, held at women's penal colony number 10, at the Gornyi settlement, some 100 km (62 miles) north of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev</p>

Inmates smoke as they take part in the "Miss Spring 2012" beauty contest, held at women's penal colony numbmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Inmates smoke as they take part in the "Miss Spring 2012" beauty contest, held at women's penal colony number 10, at the Gornyi settlement, some 100 km (62 miles) north of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Close
17 / 19
<p>A man smokes a cigarette at a cafe in central Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man smokes a cigarette at a cafe in central Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

A man smokes a cigarette at a cafe in central Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
18 / 19
<p>Men tap ash from their cigarettes while smoking on the balcony of an office building in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Men tap ash from their cigarettes while smoking on the balcony of an office building in Russia's Siberian cmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Men tap ash from their cigarettes while smoking on the balcony of an office building in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

下一个

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Fashion highlights and memorable moments from the 85th Academy Awards.

2013年 2月 25日
Red carpet at the Oscars

Red carpet at the Oscars

The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.

2013年 2月 25日
Mali street battle

Mali street battle

French and Malian troops fight Islamists on the streets of Gao.

2013年 2月 22日
Pistorius murder charge

Pistorius murder charge

The South African Olympian is charged with shooting his model girlfriend.

2013年 2月 21日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐