Brazil nightclub tragedy
Flowers deposited by residents lie below a banner showing a student celebrating her graduation hanging on the wall of a company which organizes graduation parties, beside Boate Kiss nightclub, where a fire killed at least 231 people, mostly university students, in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Relatives of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub attend a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Relatives of Paula Simone Melo Prates, who died during the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub, attend her funeral at the cemetery in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Relatives of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub attend a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Relatives of Shaiana Antoline mourn over her coffin during a collective wake for victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman kneels next to the Boate Kiss nightclub, in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes
People react as they stand next to Boate Kiss nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes
Girls cry as they stand next to Boate Kiss nightclub, in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Benhur Vieira, who lost several friends in the blaze that destroyed the Boate Kiss nightclub, writes a message for the victims on the pavement in front of the club as residents watch in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
A policeman places flowers in front of Boate Kiss nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Carlos Antonio (R) and Nilda Machado (C), parents of Carlos Alexandre Machado, one of the victims of a fire at Boate Kiss nightclub, mourn during his funeral in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Relatives of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub attend a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman, who was wounded during a fire at Boate Kiss nightclub, is transferred from a hospital in Santa Maria to receive treatment at Porto Alegre hospital in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre early January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Relatives of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub react during a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man holds a picture of his nephew Cezar Augusto Neves, a victim of the fire at the Boate Kiss nightclub, during a protest over the fire in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Banners and flowers in honor of the victims of the fire in the Boate Kiss nightclub, are seen at a collective wake held in a gymnasium in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men react during a protest against the deaths from the fire at the Boate Kiss nightclub, in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Relatives and friends of Luiz Eduardo Flores, one of the victims of a fire at Boate Kiss nightclub, pray during his funeral in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Relatives of Paula Simone Melo Prates, who died during the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub, attend her funeral at the cemetery in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People gather in front of the Kiss nightclub, which killed 231 people, in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) consoles relatives of victims of a fire which occurred at the Boate Kiss nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital of Porto Alegre, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Roberto Stuckert Filho/Brazilian Presidency/Handout
Relatives of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub attend a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A relative of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub attends a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Relatives of the victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub react at a collective wake, in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital of Porto Alegre, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
A victim, who was wounded during a fire at Boate Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria, arrives in Porto Alegre to receive treatment, in this picture provided by the Government of the Rio Grande do Sul January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Camila Domingues/Government of the Rio Grande do Sul/Handout
Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a victim of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital of Porto Alegre, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
A policewoman carries flowers to place in front of the Boate Kiss nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Coffins containing the bodies of victims from fire at Boate Kiss nightclub are seen inside a funeral home vehicle in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital of Porto Alegre, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
An exterior view of Boate Kiss nightclub is seen after a fire occurred, in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital of Porto Alegre, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Youths pay tribute to the victims of the fire at the Kiss nightclub, which killed 231 people, in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
