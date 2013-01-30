版本:
Superstorm Sandy - 3 months later

<p>A truck cleans the path while a construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. A long-delayed $50.5 billion aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy cleared the Senate on Monday, three months after the storm destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in coastal New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

A truck cleans the path while a construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. A long-delayed $50.5 billion aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy cleared the Senate on Monday, three months after the storm destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in coastal New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A religious statue is seen in a yard where a house used to stand before storm Sandy hit, in Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

A religious statue is seen in a yard where a house used to stand before storm Sandy hit, in Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>People try to repair a children's playground buried by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

People try to repair a children's playground buried by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A house affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

A house affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Debris is pictured in a seafront bar which was affected by Superstorm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

Debris is pictured in a seafront bar which was affected by Superstorm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>People build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

People build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A man carries wood to build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

A man carries wood to build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A new site for cabanas is re-constructed after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

A new site for cabanas is re-constructed after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

A construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A boat with stuffed animals is seen in an affected area by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

A boat with stuffed animals is seen in an affected area by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Residents watch the demolition of what was their home after it was affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

Residents watch the demolition of what was their home after it was affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A truck demolishes a house affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

A truck demolishes a house affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>People build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

People build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A man gets ready to fish next to a board walk destroyed by the storm Sandy at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

A man gets ready to fish next to a board walk destroyed by the storm Sandy at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

2013年 1月 30日

People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

