Explosion in Mexican skyscraper

<p>People stand underneath the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. An explosion rocked the Mexico City headquarters of Pemex on Thursday, killing one person, injuring more than 20 others and causing extensive damage to the building. A local emergency official said one person had died in the blast and 22 others were injured. Another four people were trapped inside the skyscraper, the official said. The blast, which media reports said was caused by machinery exploding, occurred in the basement, emergency officials said. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

People stand underneath the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. An explosion rocked the Mexico City headquarters of Pemex on Thursday, killing one person, injuring more than 20 others and causing extensive damage to the building. A local emergency official said one person had died in the blast and 22 others were injured. Another four people were trapped inside the skyscraper, the official said. The blast, which media reports said was caused by machinery exploding, occurred in the basement, emergency officials said. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Paramedics wheel an injured person to a helicopter at the parking lot of the state-run oil company Pemex after an explosion in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Paramedics wheel an injured person to a helicopter at the parking lot of the state-run oil company Pemex after an explosion in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Police helicopters are stationed in the parking lot of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Police helicopters are stationed in the parking lot of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>An injured person is transported on a stretcher the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

An injured person is transported on a stretcher the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

<p>An injured man is being transported in an office chair outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

An injured man is being transported in an office chair outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

<p>An injured woman is being transferred to a stretcher outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

An injured woman is being transferred to a stretcher outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

<p>A soldier stands guard near the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

A soldier stands guard near the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

<p>Shattered windows are seen on one side of the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

Shattered windows are seen on one side of the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

<p>An elderly man is being helped outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

An elderly man is being helped outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

<p>Ambulances and rescue personnel are seen on a street outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

Ambulances and rescue personnel are seen on a street outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

<p>Two women react while leaving the premises of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

Two women react while leaving the premises of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

<p>Police block a street leading to the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex (pictured in the background) in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Police block a street leading to the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex (pictured in the background) in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Ambulances arrive at the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Ambulances arrive at the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Soldiers are seen on a street outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Soldiers are seen on a street outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A man wheels an injured Pemex's employee as she leaves Pemex hospital in Azcapotzalco in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A man wheels an injured Pemex's employee as she leaves Pemex hospital in Azcapotzalco in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Relatives of Pemex's employees wait for information of their family members outside Pemex hospital in Azcapotzalco in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Relatives of Pemex's employees wait for information of their family members outside Pemex hospital in Azcapotzalco in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

