Pictures of the month: January

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (C) waves with nurses as she is discharged from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released on January 4, 2013. The Pakistani girl shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education has been discharged from the specialist British hospital after doctors said she was well enough to spend some time recovering with her family. Fifteen-year-old Yousufzai, who was shot by the Taliban in October last year and brought to Britain for treatment, was discharged on Thursday but is due to be re-admitted in late January or early February for reconstructive surgery to her skull, doctors said. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout