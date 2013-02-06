Alabama hostage crisis over
Authorities secure the residence of Jimmy Lee Dykes where a five-year-old boy was rescued after being held hostage for almost one week in an underground bunker near Midland City, Alabama in this handout photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation February 5, 2013. The nearly weeklong standoff ended with Dykes' death and the safe recovery of the kindergarten student, known only as Ethan. REUTERS/FBI/handout
A pipe where negotiators communicated with Jimmy Lee Dykes who held a five-year old boy hostage in an underground bunker is shown in this handout photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation February 5, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/handout
A tent covers the entrance to the underground bunker where the five-year-old boy, known as Ethan, was rescued by law enforcement after being held for nearly a week near Midland City, Alabama is shown in this handout photo release by the Federal Bureau of Investigation February 5, 2013. FBI agents placed the blue tent over the bunker to protect evidence below. REUTERS/FBI/handout
Dale County Schools Superintendent Donny Bynum speaks to the media as Alabama State Board of Education Pupil Transportation Director Joe Lightsey (L) and Midland City Elementary School Principal Phillip Parker (R) listen near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. Authorities used a hidden camera to watch a man holding a boy hostage in an underground bunker in rural Alabama and moved in to rescue the child after the suspect was seen holding a gun and looking agitated, according to news reports on Tuesday. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Law enforcement officials work a crime scene on Private Road 1539 near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Law enforcement officials work a crime scene on Private Road 1539 near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A wreath honoring murdered bus driver Charles Poland, Jr. and a sign for former 5-year-old hostage Ethan are on display outside his Midland City Elementary School near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson answers questions during a press conference near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Mike Creel and Ronda Wilbur, neighbors of murder suspect Jimmy Lee Dykes, embrace near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Law enforcement officials continue to man a command center in the evening near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking that happened five days ago near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
The casket containing the body of bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. is brought into the Ozark Civic Center for his funeral, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. Mourners in the small town of Midland City, Alabama, gathered on Sunday to bury a school bus driver slain during the abduction of a child taken captive and held for a sixth day by a gunman in an underground bunker. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Sherry Johnson Parker and her daughter Olivia Parker hold signs along Highway 231 asking drivers to pray for Ethan, a 5-year-old boy taken hostage five days ago, after a bus driver was shot and killed near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Hundreds of people attend the funeral for bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A hearse containing the body of bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. heads down South Union Ave. in Ozark to the burial site near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A black wreath in honor of murdered school bus driver Charles Poland is attached to a fence at the entrance to the Dale County Bus Barn on Highway 27 outside Ozark, Alabama, near Midland City, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Sears
A Dale County Alabama Sheriff's deputy talks to a driver at a roadblock near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Michael Senn, pastor of Midway Assembly of God, speaks with the media near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
The media contingency near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Law enforcement officials including the FBI are driven onto the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Law enforcement officials from the FBI walk near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Law enforcement officials including the FBI deploy into the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A Dale County Alabama helicopter flies over the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A sign in support of the victim and flags flying at half staff in Newton, near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Law enforcement officials talk at a roadblock near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Mileah Lomaneck and Whitley Riley light candles during a candlelight vigil at City Hall in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Charles Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy held hostage in a bunker by Poland's alleged killer. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Aaron Poland and Lydia Hancock, son and daughter of murdered bus driver Charles Poland, react as they talk about him during an interview at their father's home in Newton, Alabama, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Law enforcement personnel stand at the perimeter of the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Ronda Wilbur, a neighbor of murder suspect Jimmy Lee Dykes, points as she speaks with the media about encounters she's had with him at the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
An FBI official stands at a roadblock near Destiny Church, the scene of a shooting and hostage taking, in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Alabama State Trooper Charles Dysert speaks to the media near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Law enforcement personnel walk away from the perimeter of the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
As bomb squad personnel (in back) prepare to enter the scene, law enforcement officials turn back a vehicle at a roadblock near a standoff with a shooter in Midland City, Alabama January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears
